Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that October 2024 marked its highest volume month in its history with a record 209 million contracts traded across futures and options.

"The extent of trading activity during October highlights the depth, breadth and liquidity of the global exchange network we have built over the last two decades and the unique role that benchmarks such as Brent and Euribor play in underpinning the management of risk across markets," said Trabue Bland, SVP of Futures Markets at ICE. "Against a backdrop of risk and uncertainty across multiple fronts geographically, customers are utilizing the combination of the liquidity and precision of our global benchmarks and related contracts to manage risk."

In addition, October marked the highest volume month for commodity and energy trading at ICE with a record 117 million and 108 million futures and options contracts traded respectively, as well as the highest volume month ever for interest rate trading at ICE with 85 million futures and options traded.

ICE's highest volume month on record prior to this was March 2020.

During October, ICE's global benchmark Brent, the largest and most liquid oil market in the world used to price three quarters of internationally traded crude oil, witnessed its largest volume month in its history with a record 38.2 million Brent futures and options traded. While Euribor, the benchmark for managing short term euro-related interest rate risk, similarly had its highest volume month ever with a record 50.5 million futures and options traded.

