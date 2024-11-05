Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.11.2024
05.11.2024 16:06 Uhr
Peritus Capital Secures Term Loan for Oberland Agriscience to Drive Sustainable Protein Production

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peritus Capital is pleased to announce a successful term loan arrangement for Oberland Agriscience Inc. The non-dilutive funding will support the Halifax-based company in scaling its production through equipment acquisitions and increased working capital.

Peritus Capital is a minority-owned and operated boutique investment firm that invests in, supports, and finances the global development of ROI-generating, early-stage, and established companies that integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into their business models. Peritus Capital is a broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and FINRA member. www.pertituscap.com.

Oberland Agriscience, a leader in sustainable protein, operates one of Canada's largest Black Soldier Fly Larvae (BSFL) farms. It specializes in resilient, nutrient-rich ingredient solutions for aquaculture, pet food, poultry feed, and agriculture industries. The company leverages cutting-edge technology and automation, including machine learning and predictive analytics, to optimize its production processes, setting a new standard in the sustainable protein market.

"Black soldier fly larvae are extraordinary insects capable of transforming nearly any organic waste into valuable protein at a remarkable rate. Oberland's rigorous, scientific approach positions it at the forefront of the sustainable protein revolution," said Howard Tang, CEO of Peritus Capital.

The newly secured funding will help Oberland scale operations at its 108,000-square-foot Grassy Lake facility. This follows the success of its pilot farm, which operated for over seven years. The new production plant is projected to produce 3,500 tons of dry protein and 9,000 tons of frass annually, diverting 36,000 tons of pre-consumer waste from landfills and significantly reducing associated carbon dioxide emissions.

"Partnering with Peritus Capital to secure this investment is a tremendous win for us and the insect farming industry," said Dr. Greg Wanger, Founder and CEO of Oberland Agriscience. "The global population continues to soar, and the food waste problem isn't going away. Insects are natural to many animal diets, especially fish, and thus are an excellent ingredient in these feeds."

About Peritus Capital
Peritus Capital is a boutique investment firm that invests in, supports, and finances the global development of ROI-generating, early-stage, and established corporates that integrate environmentally conscious practices in food production, focusing on the aquaculture sector. We are a global team with an extensive network of international investors able to invest across multiple geographies. Peritus Capital LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a FINRA member.

Media Contact
Courtney Bosh
Courtney@perituscap.com

Investor Contact
Ching Ryan
Ching@perituscap.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2263042/Peritus_Capital_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/peritus-capital-secures-term-loan-for-oberland-agriscience-to-drive-sustainable-protein-production-302294570.html

