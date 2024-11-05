

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tougher action to better protect the public, NHS and the economy from the harms of smoking will be set out in the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, introduced in the UK Parliament Tuesday.



The Tobacco and Vapes Bill will include measures to create a smoke-free generation, phasing out the sale of tobacco products across the UK to anyone aged 15 or younger this year, breaking the cycle of addiction and disadvantage.



In addition, the government will be given powers to extend the indoor smoking ban to specific outdoor spaces such as children's playgrounds, outside schools and hospitals.



The Bill also envisages a ban on vape advertising and sponsorship as well as powers to restrict the flavors, display and packaging of all types of vapes, as well as other nicotine products.



Disposable vapes are also due to be banned from June 2025 under separate environmental legislation.



It is estimated that smoking claims around 80,000 lives a year in the UK, costing taxpayers £3.1 billion, or $4 billion, a year.



The cost of smoking to the economy is even greater, with 18 billion pounds, or $23.38 billion, lost in productivity every year, as smokers are a third more likely to be off work sick.



