Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KCL7 | ISIN: US3765491010 | Ticker-Symbol: 3L4
Tradegate
05.11.24
09:01 Uhr
12,390 Euro
+0,200
+1,64 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,26012,34016:58
12,27012,34016:55
ACCESSWIRE
05.11.2024 16:26 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UPDATE: Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Land Corporation's Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024, Earnings Call & Webcast

When:

Thursday, November 7, 2024 @ 8:30 a.m. ET

Where:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=xhRxTltg

How:

By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above

By phone -- Please call (866) 424-3437

Contact:

Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through November 14, 2024. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13748841.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website, www.GladstoneLand.com.

Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust that specializes in purchasing farms and farm-related properties and leasing them to farmers. Additional information can be found at www.gladstoneland.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.