Leidos Posts 15th Annual Sustainability Report

By Daniel Pellegrom, Carla Post

Leidos recently posted its 15th annual sustainability report detailing the company's continued sustainability journey. The report represents an ongoing commitment to advancing sustainability and building a better future for our shared planet and the communities where we live and work.

This report highlights the company's progress toward its environmental, social, and governance goals and was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards. It is focused on three areas where Leidos concentrates its sustainability efforts:

Cultivating inclusion: Building a strong business foundation that welcomes all perspectives and provides equitable access and resources for everyone.

Advancing environmental sustainability: Implementing sustainable solutions to reduce the company's environmental footprint.

Promoting healthier lives: Investing in initiatives and resources that promote the health and well-being of employees and communities.

"We are dedicated to leveraging our capabilities to enhance the sustainability of our operations, our customers' missions and the communities in which we work," said Tom Bell, Leidos CEO, in a cover letter accompanying the report. "Sustainability principles are embedded throughout Leidos, guiding our programs, strategies and decision-making processes."

The report covers the 2023 calendar year and includes a variety of key successes, such as continued reduction of scope 1 and 2 emissions every year since tracking began in 2010, more than 2,200 veterans and military spouses hired by Leidos, and a continued commitment to supporting our communities through volunteer hours and philanthropy.

