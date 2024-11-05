Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5CT | ISIN: US5253271028 | Ticker-Symbol: S6IA
Tradegate
05.11.24
15:30 Uhr
171,50 Euro
+0,15
+0,09 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
172,35172,8516:58
172,35172,8516:58
ACCESSWIRE
05.11.2024 16:26 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leidos Posts 15th Annual Sustainability Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Leidos
By Daniel Pellegrom, Carla Post

Leidos recently posted its 15th annual sustainability report detailing the company's continued sustainability journey. The report represents an ongoing commitment to advancing sustainability and building a better future for our shared planet and the communities where we live and work.

This report highlights the company's progress toward its environmental, social, and governance goals and was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards. It is focused on three areas where Leidos concentrates its sustainability efforts:

  • Cultivating inclusion: Building a strong business foundation that welcomes all perspectives and provides equitable access and resources for everyone.

  • Advancing environmental sustainability: Implementing sustainable solutions to reduce the company's environmental footprint.

  • Promoting healthier lives: Investing in initiatives and resources that promote the health and well-being of employees and communities.

"We are dedicated to leveraging our capabilities to enhance the sustainability of our operations, our customers' missions and the communities in which we work," said Tom Bell, Leidos CEO, in a cover letter accompanying the report. "Sustainability principles are embedded throughout Leidos, guiding our programs, strategies and decision-making processes."

The report covers the 2023 calendar year and includes a variety of key successes, such as continued reduction of scope 1 and 2 emissions every year since tracking began in 2010, more than 2,200 veterans and military spouses hired by Leidos, and a continued commitment to supporting our communities through volunteer hours and philanthropy.

Read the full report

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Leidos on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Leidos
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Leidos



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.