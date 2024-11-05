Emerson Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results; Provides Initial 2025 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results1 for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend increase to $0.5275 per share of common stock payable December 10, 2024 to stockholders of record November 15, 2024.
(dollars in millions, except per share)
2023 Q4
2024 Q4
Change
2023
2024
Change
Underlying Orders2
2 %
2 %
Net Sales
$4,090
$4,619
13 %
$15,165
$17,492
15 %
Underlying Sales 3
4 %
6 %
Pretax Earnings
$1,020
$679
$2,903
$2,020
Margin
24.9 %
14.7 %
(1020) bps
19.1 %
11.5 %
(760) bps
Adjusted Segment EBITA4
$1,045
$1,210
$3,794
$4,552
Margin
25.5 %
26.2 %
70 bps
25.0 %
26.0 %
100 bps
GAAP Earnings Per Share
$1.36
$0.97
(29) %
$3.96
$2.82
(29) %
Adjusted Earnings Per Share5
$1.29
$1.48
15 %
$4.44
$5.49
24 %
Operating Cash Flow
$991
$1,073
8 %
$2,710
$3,317
22 %
Free Cash Flow
$822
$905
10 %
$2,347
$2,898
23 %
Management Commentary
"Emerson completed an outstanding fiscal 2024, with strong underlying sales growth, operating leverage, adjusted earnings per share and cash generation. I want to thank our employees around the world for their commitment and passion which were integral to delivering these results," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "We have done an exceptional job integrating Test & Measurement with $100 million of synergies realized in the first year, and we remain resolute in our focus on executing at a world-class level, guided by our Emerson Management System. Emerson's leading technology, alignment with secular trends and customer focus provide confidence for continued momentum in fiscal 2025."
Karsanbhai continued, "We have made significant progress on our value-creation roadmap over the past three years, and the strategic actions announced today mark the final phase of our portfolio transformation to an industrial technology leader delivering advanced automation solutions. The actions we are taking, combined with our solid fiscal 2024 financial results, demonstrate the benefits and potential of Emerson's higher growth and higher margin portfolio. We are energized to complete our transformation and continue creating value for shareholders over the near- and long-term."
2025 Outlook
The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2025 guidance framework and does not include any impact from the proposed portfolio transactions announced today. The 2025 outlook assumes approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.
2025 Q1
2025
Net Sales Growth
2.5% - 3.5%
3.5% - 5.5%
Underlying Sales Growth
2% - 3%
3% - 5%
Earnings Per Share
$0.89 - $0.94
$4.42 - $4.62
Amortization of Intangibles
~$0.31
~$1.23
Restructuring / Related Costs
~$0.04
~$0.16
Acquisition / Divestiture Fees and Related Costs
~$0.01
~$0.04
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$1.25 - $1.30
$5.85 - $6.05
Operating Cash Flow
$3.6B - $3.7B
Free Cash Flow
$3.2B - $3.3B
Share Repurchase
~$1.0B
~$2.0B
1 Results are presented on a continuing operations basis.
2 Underlying orders do not include AspenTech.
3 Underlying sales exclude the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures.
4 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings excluding restructuring and intangibles amortization expense.
5 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, the amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up, acquisition/divestiture gains, losses, fees and related costs, discrete taxes, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge and write-offs associated with Emerson's Russia exit.
Conference Call
Today, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results, as well as the strategic actions announced in a separate press release this morning, during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.
About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia - Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.
Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, www.Emerson.com/investors, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.
Table 1
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended
September 30,
Year Ended
September 30,
2023
2024
2023
2024
Net sales
$ 4,090
$ 4,619
$ 15,165
$ 17,492
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales
2,078
2,248
7,738
8,607
SG&A expenses
1,114
1,315
4,186
5,142
Gain on subordinated interest
(161)
-
(161)
(79)
Loss on Copeland note receivable
-
-
-
279
Other deductions, net
147
359
506
1,434
Interest expense (income), net
(77)
18
34
175
Interest income from related party1
(31)
-
(41)
(86)
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
1,020
679
2,903
2,020
Income taxes
242
149
642
415
Earnings from continuing operations
778
530
2,261
1,605
Discontinued operations, net of tax
(40)
438
10,939
350
Net earnings
738
968
13,200
1,955
Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
(6)
(28)
(19)
(13)
Net earnings common stockholders
$ 744
$ 996
$ 13,219
$ 1,968
Earnings common stockholders
Earnings from continuing operations
$ 784
$ 558
$ 2,286
$ 1,618
Discontinued operations
(40)
438
10,933
350
Net earnings common stockholders
$ 744
$ 996
$ 13,219
$ 1,968
Diluted avg. shares outstanding
574.7
573.9
577.3
574.0
Diluted earnings per share common stockholders
Earnings from continuing operations
$ 1.36
$ 0.97
$ 3.96
$ 2.82
Discontinued operations
(0.07)
0.76
18.92
0.61
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 1.29
$ 1.73
$ 22.88
$ 3.43
Quarter Ended
September 30,
Year Ended
September 30,
2023
2024
2023
2024
Other deductions, net
Amortization of intangibles
$ 125
$ 266
$ 482
$ 1,077
Restructuring costs
31
58
72
228
Other
(9)
35
(48)
129
Total
$ 147
$ 359
$ 506
$ 1,434
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.
Table 2
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
Year Ended Sept 30
2023
2024
Assets
Cash and equivalents
$ 8,051
$ 3,588
Receivables, net
2,518
2,927
Inventories
2,006
2,180
Other current assets
1,244
1,497
Total current assets
13,819
10,192
Property, plant & equipment, net
2,363
2,807
Goodwill
14,480
18,067
Other intangible assets
6,263
10,436
Copeland note receivable and equity investment held-for-sale
3,255
-
Other
2,566
2,744
Total assets
$ 42,746
$ 44,246
Liabilities and equity
Short-term borrowings and current
maturities of long-term debt
$ 547
$ 532
Accounts payable
1,275
1,335
Accrued expenses
3,210
3,875
Total current liabilities
5,032
5,742
Long-term debt
7,610
7,155
Other liabilities
3,506
3,840
Equity
Common stockholders' equity
20,689
21,636
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
5,909
5,873
Total equity
26,598
27,509
Total liabilities and equity
$ 42,746
$ 44,246
Table 3
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
Year Ended Sept 30
2023
2024
Operating activities
Net earnings
$ 13,200
$ 1,955
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax
(10,939)
(350)
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,051
1,689
Stock compensation
250
260
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
-
231
Pension expense
(71)
(79)
Pension funding
(43)
(38)
Changes in operating working capital
(148)
(151)
Gain on subordinated interest
(161)
(79)
Loss on Copeland note receivable
-
279
Other, net
(429)
(400)
Cash from continuing operations
2,710
3,317
Cash from discontinued operations
(2,073)
15
Cash provided by operating activities
637
3,332
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(363)
(419)
Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired
(705)
(8,342)
Proceeds from subordinated interest
176
79
Proceeds from related party note receivable
918
-
Other, net
(141)
(114)
Cash from continuing operations
(115)
(8,796)
Cash from discontinued operations
12,530
3,436
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
12,415
(5,360)
Financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
(1,578)
(15)
Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months
395
322
Payments of short-term borrowings greater than three months
(400)
(327)
Payments of long-term debt
(741)
(547)
Dividends paid
(1,198)
(1,201)
Purchases of common stock
(2,000)
(435)
AspenTech purchases of common stock
(214)
(208)
Payment of related party note payable
(918)
-
Other, net
(169)
(44)
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(6,823)
(2,455)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents
18
20
Increase (Decrease) in cash and equivalents
6,247
(4,463)
Beginning cash and equivalents
1,804
8,051
Ending cash and equivalents
$ 8,051
$ 3,588
Table 4
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to
supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before
interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding
intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA,
and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for
investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.
Quarter Ended Sept 30
2023
2024
Reported
Underlying
Sales
Final Control
$ 1,081
$ 1,167
8 %
7 %
Measurement & Analytical
1,045
1,119
7 %
7 %
Discrete Automation
666
643
(3) %
(4) %
Safety & Productivity
354
352
(1) %
(1) %
Intelligent Devices
$ 3,146
$ 3,281
4 %
4 %
Control Systems & Software
714
780
9 %
9 %
Test & Measurement
-
360
AspenTech
|
249
215
(13) %
(13) %
Software and Control
$ 963
$ 1,355
41 %
3 %
Eliminations
(19)
(17)
Total
$ 4,090
$ 4,619
13 %
4 %
Sales Growth by Geography
Quarter Ended
Sept 30
Americas
4 %
Europe
- %
Asia, Middle East & Africa
6 %
Table 4 cont.
Year Ended Sept 30
2023
2024
Reported
Underlying
Sales
Final Control
$ 3,970
$ 4,204
6 %
6 %
Measurement & Analytical
3,595
4,061
13 %
14 %
Discrete Automation
2,635
2,506
(5) %
(5) %
Safety & Productivity
1,388
1,390
- %
- %
Intelligent Devices
$ 11,588
$ 12,161
5 %
5 %
Control Systems & Software
2,606
2,842
9 %
10 %
Test & Measurement
-
1,464
AspenTech
1,042
1,093
5 %
5 %
Software and Control
$ 3,648
$ 5,399
48 %
8 %
Eliminations
(71)
(68)
Total
$ 15,165
$ 17,492
15 %
6 %
Sales Growth by Geography
Year Ended Sept
30
Americas
4 %
Europe
7 %
Asia, Middle East & Africa
8 %
Table 4 cont.
Quarter Ended Sept 30
Quarter Ended Sept 30
2023
2024
As
Reported
(GAAP)
Adjusted
EBITA
(Non-
GAAP)
As
Reported
(GAAP)
Adjusted
EBITA
(Non-
GAAP)
Earnings
Final Control
$ 247
$ 285
$ 271
$ 305
Margins
22.9 %
26.4 %
23.2 %
26.1 %
Measurement & Analytical
275
298
295
326
Margins
26.3 %
28.4 %
26.4 %
29.2 %
Discrete Automation
131
145
144
154
Margins
19.7 %
21.8 %
22.3 %
23.9 %
Safety & Productivity
78
83
78
90
Margins
21.9 %
23.5 %
22.2 %
25.4 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 731
$ 811
$ 788
$ 875
Margins
23.2 %
25.8 %
24.0 %
26.6 %
Control Systems & Software
151
158
177
188
Margins
21.1 %
22.2 %
22.7 %
24.3 %
Test & Measurement
-
-
(45)
96
Margins
(12.4) %
26.7 %
AspenTech
(47)
76
(79)
51
Margins
(18.7) %
30.2 %
(36.7) %
23.2 %
Software and Control
$ 104
$ 234
$ 53
$ 335
Margins
10.8 %
24.3 %
3.9 %
24.7 %
Corporate items and interest expense, net:
Stock compensation
$ (52)
$ (52)
$ (57)
$ (52)
Unallocated pension and postretirement costs
38
38
37
37
Corporate and other
(70)
(41)
(124)
(60)
Gain on subordinated interest
161
-
-
-
Interest (expense) income, net
77
-
(18)
-
Interest income from related party1
31
-
-
-
Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA
$ 1,020
$ 990
$ 679
$ 1,135
Margins
24.9 %
24.2 %
14.7 %
24.6 %
Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:
Adjusted Total Segment EBITA
$ 1,045
$ 1,210
Margins
25.5 %
26.2 %
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.
Year Ended Sept 30
Year Ended Sept 30
2023
2024
As
Reported
(GAAP)
Adjusted
EBITA
(Non-
GAAP)
As
Reported
(GAAP)
Adjusted
EBITA
(Non-
GAAP)
Earnings
Final Control
$ 865
$ 981
$ 977
$ 1,081
Margins
21.8 %
24.7 %
23.2 %
25.7 %
Measurement & Analytical
936
976
1,056
1,137
Margins
26.0 %
27.1 %
26.0 %
28.0 %
Discrete Automation
509
565
466
535
Margins
19.3 %
21.4 %
18.6 %
21.3 %
Safety & Productivity
306
332
308
341
Margins
22.0 %
23.9 %
22.2 %
24.5 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 2,616
$ 2,854
$ 2,807
$ 3,094
Margins
22.6 %
24.6 %
23.1 %
25.4 %
Control Systems & Software
529
560
645
686
Margins
20.3 %
21.5 %
22.7 %
24.1 %
Test & Measurement
-
-
(290)
351
Margins
(19.8) %
24.0 %
AspenTech
(107)
380
(73)
421
Margins
(10.3) %
36.4 %
(6.7) %
38.5 %
Software and Control
$ 422
$ 940
$ 282
$ 1,458
Margins
11.6 %
25.8 %
5.2 %
27.0 %
Corporate items and interest expense, net:
Stock compensation
(250)
(250)
(260)
(202)
Unallocated pension and postretirement costs
171
171
144
144
Corporate and other
(224)
(159)
(664)
(168)
Gain on subordinated interest
161
-
79
-
Loss on Copeland note receivable
-
-
(279)
-
Interest (expense) income, net
(34)
-
(175)
-
Interest income from related party1
41
-
86
-
Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA
$ 2,903
$ 3,556
$ 2,020
$ 4,326
Margins
19.1 %
23.4 %
11.5 %
24.7 %
Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:
Adjusted Total Segment EBITA
$ 3,794
$ 4,552
Margins
25.0 %
26.0 %
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.
Table 4 cont.
Quarter Ended Sept 30
Quarter Ended Sept 30
2023
2024
Amortization of
Intangibles1
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
Amortization of
Intangibles1
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
Final Control
$ 22
$ 16
$ 22
$ 12
Measurement & Analytical
12
11
12
19
Discrete Automation
7
7
8
2
Safety & Productivity
6
(1)
7
5
Intelligent Devices
$ 47
$ 33
$ 49
$ 38
Control Systems & Software
5
2
4
7
Test & Measurement
-
-
141
-
AspenTech
122
1
122
8
Software and Control
$ 127
$ 3
$ 267
$ 15
Corporate
-
2
-
11
Total
$ 174
$ 38
$ 316
$ 64
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively.
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $7 and $6 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Year Ended Sept 30
Year Ended Sept 30
2023
2024
Amortization of
Intangibles1
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
Amortization of
Intangibles1
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
Final Control
$ 88
$ 28
$ 87
$ 17
Measurement & Analytical
27
13
55
26
Discrete Automation
29
27
34
35
Safety & Productivity
26
-
26
7
Intelligent Devices
$ 170
$ 68
$ 202
$ 85
Control Systems & Software
22
9
26
15
Test & Measurement
-
-
560
81
AspenTech
486
1
486
8
Software and Control
$ 508
$ 10
$ 1,072
$ 104
Corporate
-
14
-
55
Total
$ 678
$ 92
$ 1,274
$ 244
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $196 and $196 reported in cost of sales for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively.
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $20 and $16 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Quarter Ended Sept 30
2023
2024
Depreciation and Amortization
Final Control
$ 41
$ 39
Measurement & Analytical
37
33
Discrete Automation
21
22
Safety & Productivity
13
15
Intelligent Devices
112
109
Control Systems & Software
23
26
Test & Measurement
-
153
AspenTech
123
124
Software and Control
146
303
Corporate
13
14
Total
$ 271
$ 426
Year Ended Sept 30
2023
2024
Depreciation and Amortization
Final Control
$ 170
$ 159
Measurement & Analytical
121
138
Discrete Automation
84
87
Safety & Productivity
57
58
Intelligent Devices
432
442
Control Systems & Software
90
101
Test & Measurement
-
607
AspenTech
492
493
Software and Control
582
1,201
Corporate
37
46
Total
$ 1,051
$ 1,689
Table 5
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
The following table shows the Company's corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis. The Company's definition
of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related
items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for reconciling from total
adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.
Quarter Ended Sept 30,
2023
2024
Stock compensation (GAAP)
$ (52)
$ (57)
Integration-related stock compensation expense
-
5
1
Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)
$ (52)
$ (52)
Quarter Ended Sept 30
2023
2024
Corporate and other (GAAP)
$ (70)
$ (124)
Corporate restructuring and related costs
2
9
National Instruments investment gain
(9)
-
Acquisition / divestiture costs
36
46
Loss on divestiture of business
-
9
Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)
$ (41)
$ (60)
Year Ended Sept 30,
2023
2024
Stock compensation (GAAP)
$ (250)
$ (260)
Integration-related stock compensation expense
-
58
2
Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)
$ (250)
$ (202)
Year Ended Sept 30
2023
2024
Corporate and other (GAAP)
$ (224)
$ (664)
Corporate restructuring and related costs
14
12
National Instruments investment gain
(56)
-
Loss on divestiture of businesses
-
48
Acquisition / divestiture costs
84
205
Russia business exit
47
-
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
(24)
-
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
-
231
Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)
$ (159)
$ (168)
1 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and includes $2 reported as restructuring costs
2 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and includes $43 reported as restructuring costs
Table 6
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis,
are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted
EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring
expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, gains or losses on the Copeland equity
method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles
amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, interest
income on undeployed proceeds, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or
impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by
management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.
Quarter Ended Sept 30
2023
2024
Pretax earnings
$ 1,020
$ 679
Percent of sales
24.9 %
14.7 %
Interest expense (income), net
(77)
18
Interest income from related party1
(31)
-
Amortization of intangibles
174
316
Restructuring and related costs
38
64
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
36
49
Gain on subordinated interest
(161)
-
National Instruments investment gain
(9)
-
Loss on divestiture of business
-
9
Adjusted EBITA
$ 990
$ 1,135
Percent of sales
24.2 %
24.6 %
Quarter Ended Sept 30
2023
2024
GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share
$ 1.36
$ 0.97
Amortization of intangibles
0.16
0.35
Restructuring and related costs
0.07
0.08
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
0.06
0.06
Gain on subordinated interest
(0.21)
-
National Instruments investment gain
(0.01)
-
Loss on divestiture of business
-
0.02
Interest income on undeployed proceeds from Copeland transaction
(0.14)
-
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share
$ 1.29
$ 1.48
Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share
(0.06)
(0.04)
Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution
$ 1.23
$ 1.44
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable
Year Ended Sept 30
2023
2024
Pretax earnings
$ 2,903
$ 2,020
Percent of sales
19.1 %
11.5 %
Interest expense (income), net
34
175
Interest income from related party1
(41)
(86)
Amortization of intangibles
678
1,274
Restructuring and related costs
92
244
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
-
231
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
84
220
Loss on divestiture of businesses
-
48
Loss on Copeland note receivable
-
279
Gain on subordinated interest
(161)
(79)
National Instruments investment gain
(56)
-
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
(24)
-
Russia business exit charge
47
-
Adjusted EBITA
$ 3,556
$ 4,326
Percent of sales
23.4 %
24.7 %
Year Ended Sept 30
2023
2024
GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share
$ 3.96
$ 2.82
Amortization of intangibles
0.62
1.43
Restructuring and related costs
0.14
0.33
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
-
0.38
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
0.13
0.26
Loss on divestiture of businesses
-
0.09
Loss on Copeland note receivable
-
0.38
Discrete taxes
-
(0.10)
Gain on subordinated interest
(0.21)
(0.10)
National Instruments investment gain
(0.07)
-
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
(0.02)
-
Interest income on undeployed proceeds from Copeland transaction
(0.19)
-
Russia business exit charge
0.08
-
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share
$ 4.44
$ 5.49
Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share
(0.27)
(0.35)
Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution
$ 4.17
$ 5.14
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable
Table 6 cont.
Quarter Ended September 30, 2024
Pretax
Income
Earnings
from
Non-
Controlling
Interests3
Net
Diluted
As reported (GAAP)
$ 679
$ 149
$ 530
$ (28)
$ 558
$ 0.97
Amortization of intangibles
316
1
74
242
40
202
0.35
Restructuring and related costs
64
2
16
48
3
45
0.08
Acquisition/divestiture and related costs
49
15
34
-
34
0.06
Loss on divestitures of businesses
9
-
9
-
9
0.02
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,117
$ 254
$ 863
$ 15
$ 848
$ 1.48
Interest expense, net
$ 18
Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,135
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $3 reported in cost of sales.
3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.
Year Ended September 30, 2024
Pretax
Income
Earnings
from
Non-
Controlling
Interests3
Net
Diluted
As reported (GAAP)
$ 2,020
$ 415
$ 1,605
$ (13)
$ 1,618
$ 2.82
Amortization of intangibles
1,274
1
294
980
162
818
1.43
Restructuring and related costs
244
2
53
191
3
188
0.33
Acquisition/divestiture and related costs
220
59
161
-
161
0.26
Gain on subordinated interest
(79)
(19)
(60)
-
(60)
(0.10)
Loss on Copeland note receivable
279
62
217
-
217
0.38
Loss on divestiture of businesses
48
(2)
50
-
50
0.09
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
231
14
217
-
217
0.38
Discrete taxes
-
57
(57)
-
(57)
(0.10)
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 4,237
$ 933
$ 3,304
$ 152
$ 3,152
$ 5.49
Interest expense, net
175
Interest income from related party4
(86)
Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)
$ 4,326
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $196 reported in cost of sales.
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $9 reported in cost of sales.
3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.
4 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.
Table 7
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ASPENTECH CONTRIBUTION TO EMERSON RESULTS SUPPLEMENTAL
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
The following tables reconcile the financial results of AspenTech reported to its shareholders with the amounts included in
Emerson's consolidated financial results. Emerson currently owns approximately 57 percent of the common shares
outstanding of AspenTech, a separately traded public company (NASDAQ: AZPN), and consolidates AspenTech in its
financial results. The 43 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech is removed from Emerson's net earnings common
stockholders through the non-controlling interest line item. AspenTech is also one of Emerson's segments and its GAAP
segment earnings is reconciled below to its consolidated impact to clarify that certain items are reported outside of its
segment earnings within Emerson corporate, including interest income, stock compensation and the Micromine purchase
price hedge.
Quarter Ended September 30, 2024
Pretax
Income
Earnings
from
Non-
Controlling
Interests4
Net
Diluted
Standalone reporting (GAAP)
$ (77)
1
$ (17)
$ (60)
Other
1
6
(5)
Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP)
(76)
(11)
(65)
(27)
(38)
$ (0.07)
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles
122
2
28
94
40
54
0.10
Restructuring
8
1
7
3
4
0.01
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 54
$ 18
$ 36
$ 16
$ 20
$ 0.04
Interest income
(17)
3
Stock compensation
14
3
Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP)
$ 51
Reconciliation to Segment EBIT
Pre-tax earnings
$ (76)
Interest income
(17)
3
Stock compensation
14
3
Segment EBIT (GAAP)
$ (79)
Amortization of intangibles
122
2
Restructuring
8
Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP)
$ 51
1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2024 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K.
2 Amortization of intangibles includes $48 reported in cost of sales.
3 Reported in Emerson corporate line items.
4 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.
Year Ended September 30, 2024
Pretax
Income
Earnings
from
Non-
Controlling
Interests4
Net
Diluted
Standalone reporting (GAAP)
$ (69)
1
$ (33)
$ (36)
Other
(2)
(1)
(1)
Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP)
(71)
(34)
(37)
(16)
(21)
$ (0.04)
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles
486
2
107
379
162
217
0.38
Restructuring
8
1
7
3
4
0.01
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 423
$ 74
$ 349
$ 149
$ 200
$ 0.35
Interest income
(57)
3
Stock compensation
55
3
Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP)
$ 421
Reconciliation to Segment EBIT
Pre-tax earnings
$ (71)
Interest income
(57)
3
Stock compensation
55
3
Segment EBIT (GAAP)
$ (73)
Amortization of intangibles
486
2
Restructuring
8
Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP)
$ 421
1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024, derived from AspenTech's results for the year ended June 30, 2024 as reported in their Annual Report on Form 10-K, the results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 as reported in their Form 10-Q, and the results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K.
2 Amortization of intangibles includes $193 reported in cost of sales.
3 Reported in Emerson corporate line items.
4 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other
Table 8
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions,
except per share amounts). See tables 4 through 7 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.
Q4 FY24 Underlying Sales Change
Reported
(Favorable) /
Unfavorable FX
(Acquisitions) /
Divestitures
Underlying
Final Control
8 %
(1) %
- %
7 %
Measurement & Analytical
7 %
- %
- %
7 %
Discrete Automation
(3) %
(1) %
- %
(4) %
Safety & Productivity
(1) %
- %
- %
(1) %
Intelligent Devices
4 %
- %
4 %
Control Systems & Software
9 %
- %
- %
9 %
Test & Measurement
AspenTech
(13) %
- %
- %
(13) %
Software and Control
41 %
- %
(38) %
3 %
Emerson
13 %
- %
(9) %
4 %
Year Ended Sept 30, 2024 Underlying Sales Change
Reported
(Favorable) /
Unfavorable FX
(Acquisitions) /
Divestitures
Underlying
Final Control
6 %
- %
- %
6 %
Measurement & Analytical
13 %
- %
1 %
14 %
Discrete Automation
(5) %
- %
- %
(5) %
Safety & Productivity
- %
- %
- %
- %
Intelligent Devices
5 %
- %
- %
5 %
Control Systems & Software
9 %
- %
1 %
10 %
Test & Measurement
AspenTech
5 %
- %
- %
5 %
Software and Control
48 %
- %
(40) %
8 %
Emerson
15 %
- %
(9) %
6 %
Underlying Growth Guidance
2025 Q1
Guidance
2025
Guidance
Reported (GAAP)
2.5% - 3.5%
3.5% - 5.5%
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
~(0.5) pts
~(0.5) pts
(Acquisitions) / Divestitures
-
-
Underlying (non-GAAP)
2% - 3%
3% - 5%
2023 Q4 Adjusted Segment EBITA
EBIT
EBIT
Margin
Amortization
of
Intangibles
Restructuring
and Related
Costs
Adjusted
Segment
EBITA
Adjusted
Segment
EBITA
Margin
Final Control
$ 247
22.9 %
$ 22
$ 16
$ 285
26.4 %
Measurement & Analytical
275
26.3 %
12
11
298
28.4 %
Discrete Automation
131
19.7 %
7
7
145
21.8 %
Safety & Productivity
78
21.9 %
6
(1)
83
23.5 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 731
23.2 %
$ 47
$ 33
$ 811
25.8 %
Control Systems & Software
151
21.1 %
5
2
158
22.2 %
Test & Measurement
AspenTech
(47)
(18.7) %
122
1
76
30.2 %
Software and Control
$ 104
10.8 %
$ 127
$ 3
$ 234
24.3 %
2024 Q4 Adjusted Segment EBITA
EBIT
EBIT
Margin
Amortization
Restructuring
and Related
Costs
Adjusted
Segment
EBITA
Adjusted
Segment
EBITA
Margin
Final Control
$ 271
23.2 %
$ 22
$ 12
$ 305
26.1 %
Measurement & Analytical
295
26.4 %
12
19
326
29.2 %
Discrete Automation
144
22.3 %
8
2
154
23.9 %
Safety & Productivity
78
22.2 %
7
5
90
25.4 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 788
24.0 %
$ 49
$ 38
$ 875
26.6 %
Control Systems & Software
177
22.7 %
4
7
188
24.3 %
Test & Measurement
(45)
(12.4) %
141
-
96
26.7 %
AspenTech
(79)
(36.7) %
122
8
51
23.2 %
Software and Control
$ 53
3.9 %
$ 267
$ 15
$ 335
24.7 %
Total Adjusted Segment EBITA
2023 Q4
2024 Q4
Pretax earnings (GAAP)
$ 1,020
$ 679
Margin
24.9 %
14.7 %
Corporate items and interest expense, net
(185)
162
Amortization of intangibles
174
316
Restructuring and related costs
36
53
Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)
$ 1,045
$ 1,210
Margin
25.5 %
26.2 %
2023 Adjusted Segment EBITA
EBIT
EBIT
Margin
Amortization
of
Intangibles
Restructuring
and Related
Costs
Adjusted
Segment
EBITA
Adjusted
Segment
EBITA
Margin
Final Control
$ 865
21.8 %
$ 88
$ 28
$ 981
24.7 %
Measurement & Analytical
936
26.0 %
27
13
976
27.1 %
Discrete Automation
509
19.3 %
29
27
565
21.4 %
Safety & Productivity
306
22.0 %
26
-
332
23.9 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 2,616
22.6 %
$ 170
$ 68
$ 2,854
24.6 %
Control Systems & Software
529
20.3 %
22
9
560
21.5 %
Test & Measurement
AspenTech
(107)
(10.3) %
486
1
380
36.4 %
Software and Control
$ 422
11.6 %
$ 508
$ 10
$ 940
25.8 %
2024 Adjusted Segment EBITA
EBIT
EBIT
Margin
Amortization
Restructuring
and Related
Costs
Adjusted
Segment
EBITA
Adjusted
Segment
EBITA
Margin
Final Control
$ 977
23.2 %
$ 87
$ 17
$ 1,081
25.7 %
Measurement & Analytical
1,056
26.0 %
55
26
1,137
28.0 %
Discrete Automation
466
18.6 %
34
35
535
21.3 %
Safety & Productivity
308
22.2 %
26
7
341
24.5 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 2,807
23.1 %
$ 202
$ 85
$ 3,094
25.4 %
Control Systems & Software
645
22.7 %
26
15
686
24.1 %
Test & Measurement
(290)
(19.8) %
560
81
351
24.0 %
AspenTech
(73)
(6.7) %
486
8
421
38.5 %
Software and Control
$ 282
5.2 %
$ 1,072
$ 104
$ 1,458
27.0 %
Total Adjusted Segment EBITA
2023
2024
Pretax earnings (GAAP)
$ 2,903
$ 2,020
Margin
19.1 %
11.5 %
Corporate items and interest expense, net
135
1,069
Amortization of intangibles
678
1,274
Restructuring and related costs
78
189
Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)
$ 3,794
$ 4,552
Margin
25.0 %
26.0 %
Free Cash Flow
2023 Q4
2024 Q4
Operating cash flow (GAAP)
$ 991
$ 1,073
Capital expenditures
(169)
(168)
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$ 822
$ 905
Free Cash Flow
FY23
FY24
2025E
($ in billions)
Operating cash flow (GAAP)
$ 2,710
$ 3,317
$3.6 - $3.7
Capital expenditures
(363)
(419)
~(0.4)
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$ 2,347
$ 2,898
$3.2 - $3.3
Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures.
Note 2: All fiscal year 2025E figures are approximate, except where range is given.
SOURCE Emerson