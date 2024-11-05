Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850981 | ISIN: US2910111044 | Ticker-Symbol: EMR
Tradegate
05.11.24
16:16 Uhr
108,26 Euro
+7,30
+7,23 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,14107,5418:23
107,14107,5418:23
PR Newswire
05.11.2024 12:30 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Emerson Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results; Provides Initial 2025 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results1 for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend increase to $0.5275 per share of common stock payable December 10, 2024 to stockholders of record November 15, 2024.

(dollars in millions, except per share)


2023 Q4

2024 Q4

Change


2023

2024

Change

Underlying Orders2




2 %




2 %

Net Sales


$4,090

$4,619

13 %


$15,165

$17,492

15 %

Underlying Sales 3




4 %




6 %

Pretax Earnings


$1,020

$679



$2,903

$2,020


Margin


24.9 %

14.7 %

(1020) bps


19.1 %

11.5 %

(760) bps

Adjusted Segment EBITA4


$1,045

$1,210



$3,794

$4,552


Margin


25.5 %

26.2 %

70 bps


25.0 %

26.0 %

100 bps

GAAP Earnings Per Share


$1.36

$0.97

(29) %


$3.96

$2.82

(29) %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share5


$1.29

$1.48

15 %


$4.44

$5.49

24 %

Operating Cash Flow


$991

$1,073

8 %


$2,710

$3,317

22 %

Free Cash Flow


$822

$905

10 %


$2,347

$2,898

23 %

Management Commentary

"Emerson completed an outstanding fiscal 2024, with strong underlying sales growth, operating leverage, adjusted earnings per share and cash generation. I want to thank our employees around the world for their commitment and passion which were integral to delivering these results," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "We have done an exceptional job integrating Test & Measurement with $100 million of synergies realized in the first year, and we remain resolute in our focus on executing at a world-class level, guided by our Emerson Management System. Emerson's leading technology, alignment with secular trends and customer focus provide confidence for continued momentum in fiscal 2025."

Karsanbhai continued, "We have made significant progress on our value-creation roadmap over the past three years, and the strategic actions announced today mark the final phase of our portfolio transformation to an industrial technology leader delivering advanced automation solutions. The actions we are taking, combined with our solid fiscal 2024 financial results, demonstrate the benefits and potential of Emerson's higher growth and higher margin portfolio. We are energized to complete our transformation and continue creating value for shareholders over the near- and long-term."

2025 Outlook

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2025 guidance framework and does not include any impact from the proposed portfolio transactions announced today. The 2025 outlook assumes approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.


2025 Q1

2025

Net Sales Growth

2.5% - 3.5%

3.5% - 5.5%

Underlying Sales Growth

2% - 3%

3% - 5%

Earnings Per Share

$0.89 - $0.94

$4.42 - $4.62

Amortization of Intangibles

~$0.31

~$1.23

Restructuring / Related Costs

~$0.04

~$0.16

Acquisition / Divestiture Fees and Related Costs

~$0.01

~$0.04

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

$1.25 - $1.30

$5.85 - $6.05

Operating Cash Flow


$3.6B - $3.7B

Free Cash Flow


$3.2B - $3.3B

Share Repurchase

~$1.0B

~$2.0B

1 Results are presented on a continuing operations basis.

2 Underlying orders do not include AspenTech.

3 Underlying sales exclude the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures.

4 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings excluding restructuring and intangibles amortization expense.

5 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, the amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up, acquisition/divestiture gains, losses, fees and related costs, discrete taxes, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge and write-offs associated with Emerson's Russia exit.

Conference Call

Today, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results, as well as the strategic actions announced in a separate press release this morning, during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia - Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, www.Emerson.com/investors, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Contacts

Investors:

Media:

Colleen Mettler

Joseph Sala / Greg Klassen / Connor Murphy

(314) 553-2197

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher


(212) 355-4449

(tables attached)








Table 1

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)










Quarter Ended

September 30,


Year Ended

September 30,




2023


2024


2023


2024









Net sales

$ 4,090


$ 4,619


$ 15,165


$ 17,492

Costs and expenses:








Cost of sales

2,078


2,248


7,738


8,607

SG&A expenses

1,114


1,315


4,186


5,142

Gain on subordinated interest

(161)


-


(161)


(79)

Loss on Copeland note receivable

-


-


-


279

Other deductions, net

147


359


506


1,434

Interest expense (income), net

(77)


18


34


175

Interest income from related party1

(31)


-


(41)


(86)

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

1,020


679


2,903


2,020

Income taxes

242


149


642


415

Earnings from continuing operations

778


530


2,261


1,605

Discontinued operations, net of tax

(40)


438


10,939


350

Net earnings

738


968


13,200


1,955

Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(6)


(28)


(19)


(13)

Net earnings common stockholders

$ 744


$ 996


$ 13,219


$ 1,968









Earnings common stockholders








Earnings from continuing operations

$ 784


$ 558


$ 2,286


$ 1,618

Discontinued operations

(40)


438


10,933


350

Net earnings common stockholders

$ 744


$ 996


$ 13,219


$ 1,968









Diluted avg. shares outstanding

574.7


573.9


577.3


574.0









Diluted earnings per share common stockholders








Earnings from continuing operations

$ 1.36


$ 0.97


$ 3.96


$ 2.82

Discontinued operations

(0.07)


0.76


18.92


0.61

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.29


$ 1.73


$ 22.88


$ 3.43


















Quarter Ended

September 30,


Year Ended

September 30,




2023


2024


2023


2024

Other deductions, net








Amortization of intangibles

$ 125


$ 266


$ 482


$ 1,077

Restructuring costs

31


58


72


228

Other

(9)


35


(48)


129

Total

$ 147


$ 359


$ 506


$ 1,434

1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.











Table 2

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)






Year Ended Sept 30


2023


2024

Assets




Cash and equivalents

$ 8,051


$ 3,588

Receivables, net

2,518


2,927

Inventories

2,006


2,180

Other current assets

1,244


1,497

Total current assets

13,819


10,192

Property, plant & equipment, net

2,363


2,807

Goodwill

14,480


18,067

Other intangible assets

6,263


10,436

Copeland note receivable and equity investment held-for-sale

3,255


-

Other

2,566


2,744

Total assets

$ 42,746


$ 44,246





Liabilities and equity




Short-term borrowings and current




maturities of long-term debt

$ 547


$ 532

Accounts payable

1,275


1,335

Accrued expenses

3,210


3,875

Total current liabilities

5,032


5,742

Long-term debt

7,610


7,155

Other liabilities

3,506


3,840

Equity




Common stockholders' equity

20,689


21,636

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

5,909


5,873

Total equity

26,598


27,509

Total liabilities and equity

$ 42,746


$ 44,246





Table 3

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)







Year Ended Sept 30



2023


2024

Operating activities





Net earnings


$ 13,200


$ 1,955

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax


(10,939)


(350)

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


1,051


1,689

Stock compensation


250


260

Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up


-


231

Pension expense


(71)


(79)

Pension funding


(43)


(38)

Changes in operating working capital


(148)


(151)

Gain on subordinated interest


(161)


(79)

Loss on Copeland note receivable


-


279

Other, net


(429)


(400)

Cash from continuing operations


2,710


3,317

Cash from discontinued operations


(2,073)


15

Cash provided by operating activities


637


3,332






Investing activities





Capital expenditures


(363)


(419)

Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired


(705)


(8,342)

Proceeds from subordinated interest


176


79

Proceeds from related party note receivable


918


-

Other, net


(141)


(114)

Cash from continuing operations


(115)


(8,796)

Cash from discontinued operations


12,530


3,436

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities


12,415


(5,360)






Financing activities





Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings


(1,578)


(15)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months


395


322

Payments of short-term borrowings greater than three months


(400)


(327)

Payments of long-term debt


(741)


(547)

Dividends paid


(1,198)


(1,201)

Purchases of common stock


(2,000)


(435)

AspenTech purchases of common stock


(214)


(208)

Payment of related party note payable


(918)


-

Other, net


(169)


(44)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities


(6,823)


(2,455)






Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents


18


20

Increase (Decrease) in cash and equivalents


6,247


(4,463)

Beginning cash and equivalents


1,804


8,051

Ending cash and equivalents


$ 8,051


$ 3,588




Table 4

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)


The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to

supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before

interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding

intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA,

and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for

investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.


Quarter Ended Sept 30



2023


2024


Reported


Underlying











Sales









Final Control

$ 1,081


$ 1,167


8 %


7 %


Measurement & Analytical

1,045


1,119


7 %


7 %


Discrete Automation

666


643


(3) %


(4) %


Safety & Productivity

354


352


(1) %


(1) %


Intelligent Devices

$ 3,146


$ 3,281


4 %


4 %











Control Systems & Software

714


780


9 %


9 %


Test & Measurement

-


360






AspenTech

249


215


(13) %


(13) %


Software and Control

$ 963


$ 1,355


41 %


3 %











Eliminations

(19)


(17)






Total

$ 4,090


$ 4,619


13 %


4 %










Sales Growth by Geography









Quarter Ended

Sept 30





Americas

4 %







Europe

- %







Asia, Middle East & Africa

6 %
























Table 4 cont.


Year Ended Sept 30


2023


2024


Reported


Underlying









Sales








Final Control

$ 3,970


$ 4,204


6 %


6 %

Measurement & Analytical

3,595


4,061


13 %


14 %

Discrete Automation

2,635


2,506


(5) %


(5) %

Safety & Productivity

1,388


1,390


- %


- %

Intelligent Devices

$ 11,588


$ 12,161


5 %


5 %









Control Systems & Software

2,606


2,842


9 %


10 %

Test & Measurement

-


1,464





AspenTech

1,042


1,093


5 %


5 %

Software and Control

$ 3,648


$ 5,399


48 %


8 %









Eliminations

(71)


(68)





Total

$ 15,165


$ 17,492


15 %


6 %









Sales Growth by Geography









Year Ended Sept

30





Americas

4 %







Europe

7 %







Asia, Middle East & Africa

8 %















Table 4 cont.


Quarter Ended Sept 30


Quarter Ended Sept 30


2023


2024


As

Reported

(GAAP)


Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-

GAAP)


As

Reported

(GAAP)


Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-

GAAP)

Earnings








Final Control

$ 247


$ 285


$ 271


$ 305

Margins

22.9 %


26.4 %


23.2 %


26.1 %

Measurement & Analytical

275


298


295


326

Margins

26.3 %


28.4 %


26.4 %


29.2 %

Discrete Automation

131


145


144


154

Margins

19.7 %


21.8 %


22.3 %


23.9 %

Safety & Productivity

78


83


78


90

Margins

21.9 %


23.5 %


22.2 %


25.4 %

Intelligent Devices

$ 731


$ 811


$ 788


$ 875

Margins

23.2 %


25.8 %


24.0 %


26.6 %









Control Systems & Software

151


158


177


188

Margins

21.1 %


22.2 %


22.7 %


24.3 %

Test & Measurement

-


-


(45)


96

Margins





(12.4) %


26.7 %

AspenTech

(47)


76


(79)


51

Margins

(18.7) %


30.2 %


(36.7) %


23.2 %

Software and Control

$ 104


$ 234


$ 53


$ 335

Margins

10.8 %


24.3 %


3.9 %


24.7 %









Corporate items and interest expense, net:








Stock compensation

$ (52)


$ (52)


$ (57)


$ (52)

Unallocated pension and postretirement costs

38


38


37


37

Corporate and other

(70)


(41)


(124)


(60)

Gain on subordinated interest

161


-


-


-

Interest (expense) income, net

77


-


(18)


-

Interest income from related party1

31


-


-


-









Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA

$ 1,020


$ 990


$ 679


$ 1,135

Margins

24.9 %


24.2 %


14.7 %


24.6 %









Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:








Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$ 1,045




$ 1,210

Margins



25.5 %




26.2 %









1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.


Year Ended Sept 30


Year Ended Sept 30


2023


2024


As

Reported

(GAAP)


Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-

GAAP)


As

Reported

(GAAP)


Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-

GAAP)

Earnings








Final Control

$ 865


$ 981


$ 977


$ 1,081

Margins

21.8 %


24.7 %


23.2 %


25.7 %

Measurement & Analytical

936


976


1,056


1,137

Margins

26.0 %


27.1 %


26.0 %


28.0 %

Discrete Automation

509


565


466


535

Margins

19.3 %


21.4 %


18.6 %


21.3 %

Safety & Productivity

306


332


308


341

Margins

22.0 %


23.9 %


22.2 %


24.5 %

Intelligent Devices

$ 2,616


$ 2,854


$ 2,807


$ 3,094

Margins

22.6 %


24.6 %


23.1 %


25.4 %









Control Systems & Software

529


560


645


686

Margins

20.3 %


21.5 %


22.7 %


24.1 %

Test & Measurement

-


-


(290)


351

Margins





(19.8) %


24.0 %

AspenTech

(107)


380


(73)


421

Margins

(10.3) %


36.4 %


(6.7) %


38.5 %

Software and Control

$ 422


$ 940


$ 282


$ 1,458

Margins

11.6 %


25.8 %


5.2 %


27.0 %









Corporate items and interest expense, net:








Stock compensation

(250)


(250)


(260)


(202)

Unallocated pension and postretirement costs

171


171


144


144

Corporate and other

(224)


(159)


(664)


(168)

Gain on subordinated interest

161


-


79


-

Loss on Copeland note receivable

-


-


(279)


-

Interest (expense) income, net

(34)


-


(175)


-

Interest income from related party1

41


-


86


-









Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA

$ 2,903


$ 3,556


$ 2,020


$ 4,326

Margins

19.1 %


23.4 %


11.5 %


24.7 %









Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:








Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$ 3,794




$ 4,552

Margins



25.0 %




26.0 %









1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.


Table 4 cont.


Quarter Ended Sept 30


Quarter Ended Sept 30


2023


2024


Amortization of

Intangibles1


Restructuring

and

Related Costs2


Amortization of

Intangibles1


Restructuring

and

Related Costs2

Final Control

$ 22


$ 16


$ 22


$ 12

Measurement & Analytical

12


11


12


19

Discrete Automation

7


7


8


2

Safety & Productivity

6


(1)


7


5

Intelligent Devices

$ 47


$ 33


$ 49


$ 38









Control Systems & Software

5


2


4


7

Test & Measurement

-


-


141


-

AspenTech

122


1


122


8

Software and Control

$ 127


$ 3


$ 267


$ 15









Corporate

-


2


-


11

Total

$ 174


$ 38


$ 316


$ 64









1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $7 and $6 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively.


Year Ended Sept 30


Year Ended Sept 30


2023


2024


Amortization of

Intangibles1


Restructuring

and

Related Costs2


Amortization of

Intangibles1


Restructuring

and

Related Costs2

Final Control

$ 88


$ 28


$ 87


$ 17

Measurement & Analytical

27


13


55


26

Discrete Automation

29


27


34


35

Safety & Productivity

26


-


26


7

Intelligent Devices

$ 170


$ 68


$ 202


$ 85









Control Systems & Software

22


9


26


15

Test & Measurement

-


-


560


81

AspenTech

486


1


486


8

Software and Control

$ 508


$ 10


$ 1,072


$ 104









Corporate

-


14


-


55

Total

$ 678


$ 92


$ 1,274


$ 244









1 Amortization of intangibles includes $196 and $196 reported in cost of sales for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $20 and $16 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively.






Quarter Ended Sept 30


2023


2024





Depreciation and Amortization




Final Control

$ 41


$ 39

Measurement & Analytical

37


33

Discrete Automation

21


22

Safety & Productivity

13


15

Intelligent Devices

112


109





Control Systems & Software

23


26

Test & Measurement

-


153

AspenTech

123


124

Software and Control

146


303





Corporate

13


14

Total

$ 271


$ 426






Year Ended Sept 30


2023


2024





Depreciation and Amortization




Final Control

$ 170


$ 159

Measurement & Analytical

121


138

Discrete Automation

84


87

Safety & Productivity

57


58

Intelligent Devices

432


442





Control Systems & Software

90


101

Test & Measurement

-


607

AspenTech

492


493

Software and Control

582


1,201





Corporate

37


46

Total

$ 1,051


$ 1,689

Table 5

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)


The following table shows the Company's corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis. The Company's definition

of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related

items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for reconciling from total

adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.






Quarter Ended Sept 30,







2023


2024


Stock compensation (GAAP)





$ (52)


$ (57)


Integration-related stock compensation expense





-


5

1

Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)





$ (52)


$ (52)














Quarter Ended Sept 30







2023


2024


Corporate and other (GAAP)





$ (70)


$ (124)


Corporate restructuring and related costs





2


9


National Instruments investment gain





(9)


-


Acquisition / divestiture costs





36


46


Loss on divestiture of business





-


9











Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)





$ (41)


$ (60)









Year Ended Sept 30,







2023


2024


Stock compensation (GAAP)





$ (250)


$ (260)


Integration-related stock compensation expense





-


58

2

Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)





$ (250)


$ (202)














Year Ended Sept 30







2023


2024


Corporate and other (GAAP)





$ (224)


$ (664)


Corporate restructuring and related costs





14


12


National Instruments investment gain





(56)


-


Loss on divestiture of businesses





-


48


Acquisition / divestiture costs





84


205


Russia business exit





47


-


AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge





(24)


-


Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up





-


231











Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)





$ (159)


$ (168)










1 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and includes $2 reported as restructuring costs

2 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and includes $43 reported as restructuring costs




Table 6

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis,

are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted

EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring

expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, gains or losses on the Copeland equity

method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles

amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, interest

income on undeployed proceeds, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or

impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by

management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.




Quarter Ended Sept 30


2023


2024





Pretax earnings

$ 1,020


$ 679

Percent of sales

24.9 %


14.7 %

Interest expense (income), net

(77)


18

Interest income from related party1

(31)


-

Amortization of intangibles

174


316

Restructuring and related costs

38


64

Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs

36


49

Gain on subordinated interest

(161)


-

National Instruments investment gain

(9)


-

Loss on divestiture of business

-


9

Adjusted EBITA

$ 990


$ 1,135

Percent of sales

24.2 %


24.6 %






Quarter Ended Sept 30


2023


2024





GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share

$ 1.36


$ 0.97





Amortization of intangibles

0.16


0.35

Restructuring and related costs

0.07


0.08

Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs

0.06


0.06

Gain on subordinated interest

(0.21)


-

National Instruments investment gain

(0.01)


-

Loss on divestiture of business

-


0.02

Interest income on undeployed proceeds from Copeland transaction

(0.14)


-





Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share

$ 1.29


$ 1.48





Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share

(0.06)


(0.04)





Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution

$ 1.23


$ 1.44





1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable



Year Ended Sept 30


2023


2024





Pretax earnings

$ 2,903


$ 2,020

Percent of sales

19.1 %


11.5 %

Interest expense (income), net

34


175

Interest income from related party1

(41)


(86)

Amortization of intangibles

678


1,274

Restructuring and related costs

92


244

Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up

-


231

Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs

84


220

Loss on divestiture of businesses

-


48

Loss on Copeland note receivable

-


279

Gain on subordinated interest

(161)


(79)

National Instruments investment gain

(56)


-

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

(24)


-

Russia business exit charge

47


-

Adjusted EBITA

$ 3,556


$ 4,326

Percent of sales

23.4 %


24.7 %






Year Ended Sept 30


2023


2024





GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share

$ 3.96


$ 2.82





Amortization of intangibles

0.62


1.43

Restructuring and related costs

0.14


0.33

Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up

-


0.38

Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs

0.13


0.26

Loss on divestiture of businesses

-


0.09

Loss on Copeland note receivable

-


0.38

Discrete taxes

-


(0.10)

Gain on subordinated interest

(0.21)


(0.10)

National Instruments investment gain

(0.07)


-

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

(0.02)


-

Interest income on undeployed proceeds from Copeland transaction

(0.19)


-

Russia business exit charge

0.08


-





Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share

$ 4.44


$ 5.49





Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share

(0.27)


(0.35)





Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution

$ 4.17


$ 5.14





1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable

Table 6 cont.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2024


Pretax
Earnings


Income
Taxes


Earnings

from
Cont.
Ops.


Non-

Controlling

Interests3


Net
Earnings
Common
Stockholders


Diluted
Earnings
Per
Share

As reported (GAAP)

$ 679


$ 149


$ 530


$ (28)


$ 558


$ 0.97

Amortization of intangibles

316

1

74


242


40


202


0.35

Restructuring and related costs

64

2

16


48


3


45


0.08

Acquisition/divestiture and related costs

49


15


34


-


34


0.06

Loss on divestitures of businesses

9


-


9


-


9


0.02

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 1,117


$ 254


$ 863


$ 15


$ 848


$ 1.48

Interest expense, net

$ 18











Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)

$ 1,135























1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $3 reported in cost of sales.

3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

Year Ended September 30, 2024


Pretax
Earnings


Income
Taxes


Earnings

from
Cont.
Ops.


Non-

Controlling

Interests3


Net
Earnings
Common
Stockholders


Diluted
Earnings
Per
Share

As reported (GAAP)

$ 2,020


$ 415


$ 1,605


$ (13)


$ 1,618


$ 2.82

Amortization of intangibles

1,274

1

294


980


162


818


1.43

Restructuring and related costs

244

2

53


191


3


188


0.33

Acquisition/divestiture and related costs

220


59


161


-


161


0.26

Gain on subordinated interest

(79)


(19)


(60)


-


(60)


(0.10)

Loss on Copeland note receivable

279


62


217


-


217


0.38

Loss on divestiture of businesses

48


(2)


50


-


50


0.09

Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up

231


14


217


-


217


0.38

Discrete taxes

-


57


(57)


-


(57)


(0.10)

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 4,237


$ 933


$ 3,304


$ 152


$ 3,152


$ 5.49

Interest expense, net

175











Interest income from related party4

(86)











Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)

$ 4,326























1 Amortization of intangibles includes $196 reported in cost of sales.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $9 reported in cost of sales.

3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

4 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.

Table 7

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ASPENTECH CONTRIBUTION TO EMERSON RESULTS SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)


The following tables reconcile the financial results of AspenTech reported to its shareholders with the amounts included in

Emerson's consolidated financial results. Emerson currently owns approximately 57 percent of the common shares

outstanding of AspenTech, a separately traded public company (NASDAQ: AZPN), and consolidates AspenTech in its

financial results. The 43 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech is removed from Emerson's net earnings common

stockholders through the non-controlling interest line item. AspenTech is also one of Emerson's segments and its GAAP

segment earnings is reconciled below to its consolidated impact to clarify that certain items are reported outside of its

segment earnings within Emerson corporate, including interest income, stock compensation and the Micromine purchase

price hedge.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2024


Pretax
Earnings


Income
Taxes
(Benefit)


Earnings

from
Cont.
Ops.


Non-

Controlling

Interests4


Net
Earnings
Common
Stockholders


Diluted
Earnings
Per
Share

Standalone reporting (GAAP)

$ (77)

1

$ (17)


$ (60)







Other

1


6


(5)







Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP)

(76)


(11)


(65)


(27)


(38)


$ (0.07)













Adjustments:












Amortization of intangibles

122

2

28


94


40


54


0.10

Restructuring

8


1


7


3


4


0.01

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 54


$ 18


$ 36


$ 16


$ 20


$ 0.04

Interest income

(17)

3










Stock compensation

14

3










Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP)

$ 51























Reconciliation to Segment EBIT













Pre-tax earnings

$ (76)











Interest income

(17)

3










Stock compensation

14

3










Segment EBIT (GAAP)

$ (79)











Amortization of intangibles

122

2










Restructuring

8











Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP)

$ 51























1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2024 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K.

2 Amortization of intangibles includes $48 reported in cost of sales.

3 Reported in Emerson corporate line items.

4 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

Year Ended September 30, 2024


Pretax
Earnings


Income
Taxes
(Benefit)


Earnings

from
Cont.
Ops.


Non-

Controlling

Interests4


Net
Earnings
Common
Stockholders


Diluted
Earnings
Per
Share

Standalone reporting (GAAP)

$ (69)

1

$ (33)


$ (36)







Other

(2)


(1)


(1)







Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP)

(71)


(34)


(37)


(16)


(21)


$ (0.04)













Adjustments:












Amortization of intangibles

486

2

107


379


162


217


0.38

Restructuring

8


1


7


3


4


0.01

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 423


$ 74


$ 349


$ 149


$ 200


$ 0.35

Interest income

(57)

3










Stock compensation

55

3










Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP)

$ 421























Reconciliation to Segment EBIT













Pre-tax earnings

$ (71)











Interest income

(57)

3










Stock compensation

55

3










Segment EBIT (GAAP)

$ (73)











Amortization of intangibles

486

2










Restructuring

8











Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP)

$ 421























1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024, derived from AspenTech's results for the year ended June 30, 2024 as reported in their Annual Report on Form 10-K, the results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 as reported in their Form 10-Q, and the results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K.

2 Amortization of intangibles includes $193 reported in cost of sales.

3 Reported in Emerson corporate line items.

4 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other


Table 8









Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions,

except per share amounts). See tables 4 through 7 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.









Q4 FY24 Underlying Sales Change

Reported

(Favorable) /

Unfavorable FX

(Acquisitions) /

Divestitures

Underlying

Final Control

8 %

(1) %

- %

7 %

Measurement & Analytical

7 %

- %

- %

7 %

Discrete Automation

(3) %

(1) %

- %

(4) %

Safety & Productivity

(1) %

- %

- %

(1) %

Intelligent Devices

4 %

- %


4 %

Control Systems & Software

9 %

- %

- %

9 %

Test & Measurement





AspenTech

(13) %

- %

- %

(13) %

Software and Control

41 %

- %

(38) %

3 %

Emerson

13 %

- %

(9) %

4 %

Year Ended Sept 30, 2024 Underlying Sales Change

Reported

(Favorable) /

Unfavorable FX

(Acquisitions) /

Divestitures

Underlying

Final Control

6 %

- %

- %

6 %

Measurement & Analytical

13 %

- %

1 %

14 %

Discrete Automation

(5) %

- %

- %

(5) %

Safety & Productivity

- %

- %

- %

- %

Intelligent Devices

5 %

- %

- %

5 %

Control Systems & Software

9 %

- %

1 %

10 %

Test & Measurement





AspenTech

5 %

- %

- %

5 %

Software and Control

48 %

- %

(40) %

8 %

Emerson

15 %

- %

(9) %

6 %

Underlying Growth Guidance

2025 Q1

Guidance

2025

Guidance

Reported (GAAP)

2.5% - 3.5%

3.5% - 5.5%

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

~(0.5) pts

~(0.5) pts

(Acquisitions) / Divestitures

-

-

Underlying (non-GAAP)

2% - 3%

3% - 5%

2023 Q4 Adjusted Segment EBITA

EBIT

EBIT

Margin

Amortization

of

Intangibles

Restructuring

and Related

Costs

Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin

Final Control

$ 247

22.9 %

$ 22

$ 16

$ 285

26.4 %

Measurement & Analytical

275

26.3 %

12

11

298

28.4 %

Discrete Automation

131

19.7 %

7

7

145

21.8 %

Safety & Productivity

78

21.9 %

6

(1)

83

23.5 %

Intelligent Devices

$ 731

23.2 %

$ 47

$ 33

$ 811

25.8 %

Control Systems & Software

151

21.1 %

5

2

158

22.2 %

Test & Measurement







AspenTech

(47)

(18.7) %

122

1

76

30.2 %

Software and Control

$ 104

10.8 %

$ 127

$ 3

$ 234

24.3 %

2024 Q4 Adjusted Segment EBITA

EBIT

EBIT

Margin

Amortization
of
Intangibles

Restructuring

and Related

Costs

Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin

Final Control

$ 271

23.2 %

$ 22

$ 12

$ 305

26.1 %

Measurement & Analytical

295

26.4 %

12

19

326

29.2 %

Discrete Automation

144

22.3 %

8

2

154

23.9 %

Safety & Productivity

78

22.2 %

7

5

90

25.4 %

Intelligent Devices

$ 788

24.0 %

$ 49

$ 38

$ 875

26.6 %

Control Systems & Software

177

22.7 %

4

7

188

24.3 %

Test & Measurement

(45)

(12.4) %

141

-

96

26.7 %

AspenTech

(79)

(36.7) %

122

8

51

23.2 %

Software and Control

$ 53

3.9 %

$ 267

$ 15

$ 335

24.7 %

Total Adjusted Segment EBITA


2023 Q4

2024 Q4

Pretax earnings (GAAP)


$ 1,020

$ 679

Margin


24.9 %

14.7 %

Corporate items and interest expense, net


(185)

162

Amortization of intangibles


174

316

Restructuring and related costs


36

53

Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)


$ 1,045

$ 1,210

Margin


25.5 %

26.2 %

2023 Adjusted Segment EBITA

EBIT

EBIT

Margin

Amortization

of

Intangibles

Restructuring

and Related

Costs

Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin

Final Control

$ 865

21.8 %

$ 88

$ 28

$ 981

24.7 %

Measurement & Analytical

936

26.0 %

27

13

976

27.1 %

Discrete Automation

509

19.3 %

29

27

565

21.4 %

Safety & Productivity

306

22.0 %

26

-

332

23.9 %

Intelligent Devices

$ 2,616

22.6 %

$ 170

$ 68

$ 2,854

24.6 %

Control Systems & Software

529

20.3 %

22

9

560

21.5 %

Test & Measurement







AspenTech

(107)

(10.3) %

486

1

380

36.4 %

Software and Control

$ 422

11.6 %

$ 508

$ 10

$ 940

25.8 %

2024 Adjusted Segment EBITA

EBIT

EBIT

Margin

Amortization
of
Intangibles

Restructuring

and Related

Costs

Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin

Final Control

$ 977

23.2 %

$ 87

$ 17

$ 1,081

25.7 %

Measurement & Analytical

1,056

26.0 %

55

26

1,137

28.0 %

Discrete Automation

466

18.6 %

34

35

535

21.3 %

Safety & Productivity

308

22.2 %

26

7

341

24.5 %

Intelligent Devices

$ 2,807

23.1 %

$ 202

$ 85

$ 3,094

25.4 %

Control Systems & Software

645

22.7 %

26

15

686

24.1 %

Test & Measurement

(290)

(19.8) %

560

81

351

24.0 %

AspenTech

(73)

(6.7) %

486

8

421

38.5 %

Software and Control

$ 282

5.2 %

$ 1,072

$ 104

$ 1,458

27.0 %

Total Adjusted Segment EBITA


2023

2024

Pretax earnings (GAAP)


$ 2,903

$ 2,020

Margin


19.1 %

11.5 %

Corporate items and interest expense, net


135

1,069

Amortization of intangibles


678

1,274

Restructuring and related costs


78

189

Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)


$ 3,794

$ 4,552

Margin


25.0 %

26.0 %

Free Cash Flow


2023 Q4

2024 Q4




Operating cash flow (GAAP)


$ 991

$ 1,073




Capital expenditures


(169)

(168)




Free cash flow (non-GAAP)


$ 822

$ 905




Free Cash Flow


FY23

FY24



2025E

($ in billions)

Operating cash flow (GAAP)


$ 2,710

$ 3,317



$3.6 - $3.7

Capital expenditures


(363)

(419)



~(0.4)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)


$ 2,347

$ 2,898



$3.2 - $3.3


Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures.

Note 2: All fiscal year 2025E figures are approximate, except where range is given.

SOURCE Emerson

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.