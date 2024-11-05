Leadership Roadmap Featured in LibraryBub Selection for November

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Having read Kae Wagner's Leadership GLUE, one business leader wrote, "From vivid case studies to well-documented research, Wagner presents a clear explanation for the ways in which business leaders often become the roadblock to their very own success story. This book will keep you thinking for some time after!". For the author, it's an approach to growing a business, allowing the owner to build an enterprise and train people, then at some point to let go of daily operations and still have the business growing and flourishing.

LibraryBub is an industry first. Established in 2015, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Acclaimed novelist Tasneem Jamal remembers the importance of the mobile library of her childhood. "I would get books and return them every week or every two weeks. I learned to love books... I don't even remember showing my parents books, sometimes I would. But the library opened up a world entirely for me. I went alone, didn't even take friends, I had a feeling I had access to a universe all my own through the library." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Laughing Is Forever by Jason Stocks ISBN: 978-1962987103

Mystery & Thriller

The Opaque Conspiracy by Grace Flores-Hughes ISBN: 978-1637352236

Children's

Camilla Learns To Shine by Elizabeth Connell Lewis and Mark S. Lewis ISBN: 978-1637353219

NONFICTION

Business

Automotive Search Marketing by Alex Melen ISBN: 978-1637352113

Business Success Secrets: entrepreneurial thinking that works by Tamara L. Nall, Victor Agapov, Patrick Borlik et al. ISBN: 978-1637350522

Cutting Through by Bernie Haffey ISBN: 978-1637350232

Falling Forward: a guide for facing adversity and planning your life by Gordon Wollman ISBN: 978-1637352489

Investpreneur: real estate lessons for the determined investor (Book Two of the I Can. I Will. Watch Me! series) by Kristin Cripps ISBN: 978-1943386857

Leadership DNA: shaping a thriving business culture by Alinka Rutkowska, Deepak Bhootra, Brandon C. Blewett et al. ASIN: B0CZG4GNFJ

Leadership GLUE by Kae Wagner ISBN: 978-1637352540

Play Bold: how to win the business game through creative destruction by Magnus Penker ISBN: 978-1943386925

The Price Whisperer: a holistic approach to pricing power by Per Sjöfors ISBN: 978-1637351178

The Revenue Catalyst: mastering the art of sales by Geoffrey M. Reid ISBN: 978-1637352793

Success Mindsets: how top entrepreneurs succeed in business and life by Alinka Rutkowska, Nedra J. Barr, Catherine Bassick et al. ISBN: 978-1637350928

Too Blue!: the IBM PC from an acorn to a renegade by Dennis Andrews ISBN: 978-1637350034

Unleash the Potential and Make It Happen by Patrick Steiner ISBN: 978-3952598818

You Are Not Them: the authentic entrepreneur's way by Sid Mohasseb ISBN: 978-1637350485

Health, Family & Lifestyle

How To Live to 100: secrets from the world's happiest centenarians by Elizabeth Lopez ISBN: 978-1943386550

Children's

Sweetie, That's Not Sweets! by Kathleen Humel ISBN: 978-1637351734

"My dream was to get my book Riding Out the Hurricane into American libraries," Irish author Maeve Mc Mahon explains. Delighted that through LibraryBub, more than 2,000 librarians have seen her award-winning book about Hurricane Katrina, she enthuses, "I'm so excited about the connections that will be made."

