"We achieved strong sales and profitability in the third quarter, led by improvement in our Power Systems and Distribution businesses, and have adjusted our full year projection for EBITDA percentage to be at the top end of the prior range," said Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and CEO of Cummins. "We continue to advance our Destination Zero strategy as we deliver innovative technologies for our customers, strengthen our position in key markets and drive improvement in our financial performance."
Third quarter revenues of $8.5 billion were flat to the same quarter in 2023. Sales in North America decreased 1% while international revenues increased 2%.
Net income attributable to Cummins in the third quarter was $809 million, or $5.86 per diluted share, compared to $656 million, or $4.59 per diluted share, in 2023. The tax rate in the third quarter was 19.2% including $36 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, of favorable discrete tax items. The third quarter of 2023 included costs related to the separation of Atmus of $26 million, or $0.14 per diluted share.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the third quarter were $1.4 billion, or 16.4% of sales, compared to $1.2 billion, or 14.6% of sales, a year ago. EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 included the costs related to the separation of Atmus noted above.
2024 Outlook:
Based on its current forecast, Cummins is maintaining its full-year 2024 revenue guidance to be in the range of down 3% to flat. EBITDA is expected to be approximately 15.5%; at the top end of the previous guidance of 15.0% to 15.5%.
Cummins plans to continue generating strong operating cash flow and returns for shareholders and is committed to our long-term strategic goal of returning 50% of operating cash flow back to shareholders. In the near term, we will focus on reinvesting for profitable growth, dividends and reducing debt.
"We solidified our expectations on profitability for 2024 to the top end of our prior range thanks to continued improvements in Power Systems and Distribution segments. Although we faced slowing demand in the North American heavy-duty truck market during the third quarter and anticipate this trend to persist into the fourth quarter, Cummins remains well-positioned to deliver strong financial performance, invest in future growth and return cash to shareholders," said Rumsey.
Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:
- Cummins increased its quarterly common stock cash dividend from $1.68 to $1.82 per share. The company has increased the quarterly dividend to shareholders for 15 consecutive years.
- Cummins started full production of the X15N natural gas engine at its Jamestown Engine Plant, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in the third quarter. The Cummins X15N is part of the X-series Cummins' HELM lineup, a global engine platform that is derived from a common base and offers multiple fuel types including natural gas, advanced diesel and hydrogen.
- Cummins attended IAA Transportation 2024 in Hannover, Germany, to showcase a diverse portfolio of powertrain and component technologies as part of the company's Destination Zero strategy to progress industry decarbonization. Highlighted products at the booth included Euro-7 ready X10 and the X15H hydrogen internal combustion engines, a hydrogen fuel cell engine, next-generation lithium iron phosphate battery solutions, eAxles, eTurbocharger, eCompressor and hydrogen fuel storage solutions, as well as fully integrated powertrains.
- Accelera by Cummins celebrated the opening of its new electrolyzer manufacturing plant in Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain. The plant has the capacity to produce 500 megawatts (MW) of electrolyzers per year, scalable to more than 1 gigawatt (GW) per year in the future.
- Cummins was recognized as one of the 2024 100 Best Companies by Seramount, an organization focused on empowering inclusive workplaces; named a Veteran Friendly Employer by U.S. Veterans Magazine; and ranked #55 on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in 2024.
Third quarter 2024 detail (all comparisons to same period in 2023):
Components Segment
- Sales - $2.7 billion, down 16%
- Segment EBITDA - $351 million, or 12.9% of sales compared to $441 million, or 13.6% of sales, which included the operating results of the Atmus business and $20 million of costs related to its separation
- Revenues in North America decreased by 14% and international sales decreased by 18% primarily due to the separation of Atmus and lower demand in heavy-duty truck.
Engine Segment
- Sales - $2.9 billion, down 1%
- Segment EBITDA - $427 million, or 14.7% of sales, compared to $395 million, or 13.5% of sales
- Revenues decreased 2% in North America and increased 4% in international markets due to softening demand in the North American heavy-duty truck market and strength in global medium-duty truck markets.
Distribution Segment
- Sales - $3.0 billion, up 16%
- Segment EBITDA - $370 million, or 12.5% of sales, compared to $306 million, or 12.1% of sales
- Revenues in North America increased 13% and international sales increased by 25% driven by increased demand for power generation products, particularly for data center applications, and pricing actions.
Power Systems Segment
- Sales - $1.7 billion, up 17%
- Segment EBITDA - $328 million, or 19.4% of sales, compared to $234 million, or 16.2% of sales
- Power generation revenues increased 24% driven by increased global demand, particularly for the data center market. Industrial revenues increased 7% primarily due to strong mining demand more than offsetting weaker oil and gas markets.
Accelera Segment
- Sales - $110 million, up 7%
- Segment EBITDA loss - $115 million
- Revenues increased due to increased electrolyzer installations. Costs associated with the development of electric powertrains, fuel cells and electrolyzers, as well as products to support battery electric vehicles, are contributing to EBITDA losses.
About Cummins Inc.
Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, is comprised of five business segments - Components, Engine, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins - supported by our global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy, which is grounded in the company's commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. The products range from advanced diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, valvetrain technologies, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen production technologies and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 75,500 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment, and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $735 million on sales of $34.1 billion in 2023. See how Cummins is powering a world that's always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/.
Forward-looking disclosure statement
Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues, EBITDA and the Settlement Agreements to resolve regulatory proceedings regarding our emissions certification and compliance process for certain engines primarily used in pick-up truck applications in the U.S. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: any adverse consequences resulting from entering into the Settlement Agreements, including required additional mitigation projects, adverse reputational impacts and potential resulting legal actions; increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies, as well as unpredictability in the adoption, implementation and enforcement of emission standards around the world; evolving environmental and climate change legislation and regulatory initiatives; changes in international, national and regional trade laws, regulations and policies; changes in taxation; global legal and ethical compliance costs and risks; future bans or limitations on the use of diesel-powered products; failure to successfully integrate and / or failure to fully realize all of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Meritor, Inc.; raw material, transportation and labor price fluctuations and supply shortages; aligning our capacity and production with our demand; the actions of, and income from, joint ventures and other investees that we do not directly control; large truck manufacturers' and original equipment manufacturers' customers discontinuing outsourcing their engine supply needs or experiencing financial distress, or change in control; product recalls; variability in material and commodity costs; the development of new technologies that reduce demand for our current products and services; lower than expected acceptance of new or existing products or services; product liability claims; our sales mix of products; climate change, global warming, more stringent climate change regulations, accords, mitigation efforts, greenhouse gas regulations or other legislation designed to address climate change; our plan to reposition our portfolio of product offerings through exploration of strategic acquisitions and divestitures and related uncertainties of entering such transactions; increasing interest rates; challenging markets for talent and ability to attract, develop and retain key personnel; exposure to potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology environment and data security; political, economic and other risks from operations in numerous countries including political, economic and social uncertainty and the evolving globalization of our business; competitor activity; increasing competition, including increased global competition among our customers in emerging markets; failure to meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) expectations or standards, or achieve our ESG goals; labor relations or work stoppages; foreign currency exchange rate changes; the performance of our pension plan assets and volatility of discount rates; the price and availability of energy; continued availability of financing, financial instruments and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future business; and other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC filings, including particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.cummins.com in the Investor Relations section of our website.
Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Information
EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used in this release and is defined and reconciled to what management believes to be the most comparable GAAP measure in a schedule attached to this release, except for forward-looking measures of EBITDA where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the non-cash items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measure. Cummins presents this information as it believes it is useful to understanding the Company's operating performance, and because EBITDA is a measure used internally to assess the performance of the operating units.
Webcast information
Cummins management will host a teleconference to discuss these results today at 10 a.m. EDT. This teleconference will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Cummins website at www.cummins.com. Participants wishing to view the visuals available with the audio are encouraged to sign-in a few minutes prior to the start of the teleconference.
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
(Unaudited) (a)
Three months ended
September 30,
In millions, except per share amounts
2024
2023
NET SALES
$
8,456
$
8,431
Cost of sales
6,285
6,360
GROSS MARGIN
2,171
2,071
OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME
Selling, general and administrative expenses
807
831
Research, development and engineering expenses
359
376
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees
99
118
Other operating expense, net
54
32
OPERATING INCOME
1,050
950
Interest expense
83
97
Other income, net
76
25
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
1,043
878
Income tax expense
200
188
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
843
690
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
34
34
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.
$
809
$
656
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.
Basic
$
5.90
$
4.63
Diluted
$
5.86
$
4.59
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
137.2
141.8
Diluted
138.1
142.8
(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
(Unaudited) (a)
Nine months ended
September 30,
In millions, except per share amounts
2024
2023
NET SALES
$
25,655
$
25,522
Cost of sales
19,250
19,274
GROSS MARGIN
6,405
6,248
OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,474
2,457
Research, development and engineering expenses
1,107
1,110
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees
325
370
Other operating expense, net
131
78
OPERATING INCOME
3,018
2,973
Interest expense
281
283
Other income, net
1,504
166
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
4,241
2,856
Income tax expense
618
623
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
3,623
2,233
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
95
67
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.
$
3,528
$
2,166
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC.
Basic
$
25.47
$
15.29
Diluted
$
25.31
$
15.19
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
138.5
141.7
Diluted
139.4
142.6
(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (a)
In millions, except par value
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,733
$
2,179
Marketable securities
518
562
Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
2,251
2,741
Accounts and notes receivable, net
5,387
5,583
Inventories
6,134
5,677
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,544
1,197
Total current assets
15,316
15,198
Long-term assets
Property, plant and equipment, net
6,176
6,249
Investments and advances related to equity method investees
1,922
1,800
Goodwill
2,412
2,499
Other intangible assets, net
2,462
2,519
Pension assets
1,208
1,197
Other assets
2,556
2,543
Total assets
$
32,052
$
32,005
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable (principally trade)
$
4,206
$
4,260
Loans payable
441
280
Commercial paper
1,636
1,496
Current maturities of long-term debt
654
118
Accrued compensation, benefits and retirement costs
1,011
1,108
Current portion of accrued product warranty
685
667
Current portion of deferred revenue
1,225
1,220
Other accrued expenses
1,745
3,754
Total current liabilities
11,603
12,903
Long-term liabilities
Long-term debt
4,856
4,802
Deferred revenue
1,090
966
Other liabilities
3,162
3,430
Total liabilities
$
20,711
$
22,101
EQUITY
Cummins Inc. shareholders' equity
Common stock, $2.50 par value, 500 shares authorized, 222.5 and 222.5 shares issued
$
2,612
$
2,564
Retained earnings
20,660
17,851
Treasury stock, at cost, 85.4 and 80.7 shares
(10,783
)
(9,359
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,174
)
(2,206
)
Total Cummins Inc. shareholders' equity
10,315
8,850
Noncontrolling interests
1,026
1,054
Total equity
$
11,341
$
9,904
Total liabilities and equity
$
32,052
$
32,005
(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) (a)
Three months ended
September 30,
In millions
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income
$
843
$
690
Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
266
257
Deferred income taxes
(7
)
(106
)
Equity in income of investees, net of dividends
12
13
Pension and OPEB expense
9
1
Pension contributions and OPEB payments
(13
)
(12
)
Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
Accounts and notes receivable
270
188
Inventories
(257
)
85
Other current assets
(219
)
(54
)
Accounts payable
(236
)
(22
)
Accrued expenses
(67
)
282
Other, net
39
207
Net cash provided by operating activities
640
1,529
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures
(259
)
(280
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
-
7
Investments in marketable securities-acquisitions
(349
)
(328
)
Investments in marketable securities-liquidations
428
382
Other, net
(83
)
(35
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(263
)
(254
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from borrowings
141
42
Net borrowings of commercial paper
55
92
Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations
(163
)
(163
)
Dividend payments on common stock
(250
)
(238
)
Payments for purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
(175
)
Other, net
(26
)
(24
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(243
)
(466
)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
9
1
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
143
810
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,590
1,802
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$
1,733
$
2,612
(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) (a)
Nine months ended
September 30,
In millions
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income
$
3,623
$
2,233
Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Gain related to divestiture of Atmus
(1,333
)
-
Depreciation and amortization
794
760
Deferred income taxes
(106
)
(238
)
Equity in income of investees, net of dividends
(74
)
(100
)
Pension and OPEB expense
28
4
Pension contributions and OPEB payments
(72
)
(115
)
Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestiture
Accounts and notes receivable
109
(447
)
Inventories
(726
)
(318
)
Other current assets
(370
)
(191
)
Accounts payable
27
43
Accrued expenses
(2,000
)
543
Other, net
165
333
Net cash provided by operating activities
65
2,507
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures
(668
)
(694
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(58
)
(127
)
Investments in marketable securities-acquisitions
(1,062
)
(976
)
Investments in marketable securities-liquidations
1,113
1,002
Cash associated with Atmus divestiture
(174
)
-
Other, net
(220
)
(65
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,069
)
(860
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from borrowings
2,623
779
Net borrowings (payments) of commercial paper
140
(566
)
Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations
(1,386
)
(391
)
Dividend payments on common stock
(719
)
(683
)
Payments for purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
(175
)
Other, net
(94
)
(33
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
564
(1,069
)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(6
)
(67
)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(446
)
511
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
2,179
2,101
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$
1,733
$
2,612
(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
In millions
Components
Engine
Distribution
Power
Accelera
Total
Intersegment
Total
Three months ended September 30, 2024
External sales
$
2,287
$
2,215
$
2,942
$
912
$
100
$
8,456
$
-
$
8,456
Intersegment sales
437
698
10
775
10
1,930
(1,930
)
-
Total sales
2,724
2,913
2,952
1,687
110
10,386
(1,930
)
8,456
Research, development and engineering expenses
85
147
13
57
57
359
-
359
Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees
12
53
25
20
(11
)
99
-
99
Interest income
4
2
7
1
-
14
-
14
EBITDA (2)
351
427
370
328
(115
)
1,361
28
1,389
Depreciation and amortization (3)
121
62
31
33
16
263
-
263
EBITDA as a percentage of segment sales
12.9
%
14.7
%
12.5
%
19.4
%
NM
13.1
%
16.4
%
Three months ended September 30, 2023
External sales
$
2,780
$
2,236
$
2,519
$
798
$
98
$
8,431
$
-
$
8,431
Intersegment sales
456
695
16
646
5
1,818
(1,818
)
-
Total sales
3,236
2,931
2,535
1,444
103
10,249
(1,818
)
8,431
Research, development and engineering expenses
93
159
14
60
50
376
-
376
Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees
26
62
22
11
(3
)
118
-
118
Interest income
8
4
9
3
-
24
-
24
EBITDA (2)
441
(4)
395
306
234
(114
)
1,262
(32
)
1,230
Depreciation and amortization (3)
120
59
28
30
18
255
-
255
EBITDA as a percentage of segment sales
13.6
%
13.5
%
12.1
%
16.2
%
NM
12.3
%
14.6
%
"NM" - not meaningful information
(1) Included intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, except for $6 million of costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (Atmus) in 2023.
(2) EBITDA is defined as earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests. We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors.
(3) Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as interest expense. A portion of depreciation expense is included in research, development and engineering expenses.
(4) Included $20 million of costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus.
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
In millions
Components
Engine
Distribution
Power
Accelera
Total
Intersegment
Total
Nine months ended September 30, 2024
External sales
$
7,647
$
6,923
$
8,292
$
2,508
$
285
$
25,655
$
-
$
25,655
Intersegment sales
1,391
2,069
24
2,157
29
5,670
(5,670
)
-
Total sales
9,038
8,992
8,316
4,665
314
31,325
(5,670
)
25,655
Research, development and engineering expenses
250
468
41
180
166
1,105
2
1,107
Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees
51
158
73
65
(22
)
325
-
325
Interest income
21
16
29
7
-
73
-
73
EBITDA (2)
1,230
(3)
1,286
978
866
(333
)
4,027
1,279
5,306
Depreciation and amortization (4)
367
181
92
99
45
784
-
784
EBITDA as a percentage of total sales
13.6
%
14.3
%
11.8
%
18.6
%
NM
12.9
%
20.7
%
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
External sales
$
8,747
$
6,751
$
7,494
$
2,271
$
259
$
25,522
$
-
$
25,522
Intersegment sales
1,471
2,154
42
1,973
14
5,654
(5,654
)
-
Total sales
10,218
8,905
7,536
4,244
273
31,176
(5,654
)
25,522
Research, development and engineering expenses
287
441
43
189
150
1,110
-
1,110
Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees
71
198
70
42
(11
)
370
-
370
Interest income
21
14
24
7
1
67
-
67
EBITDA (2)
1,434
(3)
1,277
940
654
(322
)
3,983
(88
)
3,895
Depreciation and amortization (4)
368
166
84
91
47
756
-
756
EBITDA as a percentage of total sales
14.0
%
14.3
%
12.5
%
15.4
%
NM
12.8
%
15.3
%
"NM" - not meaningful information
(1) Included intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory and unallocated corporate expenses. The nine months ended September 30, 2024, included a $1.3 billion gain related to the divestiture of Atmus and $14 million of costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus. The nine months ended September 30, 2023, included $17 million of costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus.
(2) EBITDA is defined as earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests. We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors.
(3) Included $21 million and $50 million of costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(4) Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excluded the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as interest expense. The amortization of debt discount and deferred costs was $10 million and $4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. A portion of depreciation expense is included in research, development and engineering expenses.
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FOOTNOTE DATA
(Unaudited)
EQUITY, ROYALTY AND INTEREST INCOME FROM INVESTEES
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income for the reporting periods was as follows:
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
In millions
2024
2023
2024
2023
Manufacturing entities
Chongqing Cummins Engine Company, Ltd.
$
15
$
7
$
51
$
29
Dongfeng Cummins Engine Company, Ltd.
14
15
51
52
Beijing Foton Cummins Engine Co., Ltd.
6
8
29
33
Tata Cummins, Ltd.
6
6
22
21
All other manufacturers
7
18
41
69
Distribution entities
Komatsu Cummins Chile, Ltda.
15
13
42
40
All other distributors
3
3
10
10
Cummins share of net income
66
70
246
254
Royalty and interest income
33
48
79
116
Equity, royalty and interest income from investees
$
99
$
118
$
325
$
370
INCOME TAXES
Our effective tax rate for 2024, excluding discrete items, is expected to approximate 23.5 percent.
Our effective tax rates for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2024, were 19.2 percent and 14.6 percent, respectively. Our effective tax rates for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, were 21.4 percent and 21.8 percent, respectively.
The three months ended September 30, 2024, contained net favorable discrete tax items of $36 million, or $0.26 per share, primarily due to $20 million of favorable adjustments from tax return amendments, $15 million of favorable return to provision adjustments and $2 million of favorable share-based compensation tax benefits, partially offset by $1 million of other unfavorable adjustments.
The nine months ended September 30, 2024, contained favorable discrete tax items primarily due to the $1.3 billion non-taxable gain on the Atmus split-off. Other discrete tax items were net favorable by $66 million, or $0.47 per share, primarily due to $21 million of favorable adjustments related to audit settlements, $20 million of favorable adjustments from tax return amendments, $18 million of favorable return to provision adjustments and $17 million of favorable share-based compensation tax benefits, partially offset by $7 million of unfavorable adjustments for uncertain tax positions and $3 million of other unfavorable adjustments.
The three months ended September 30, 2023, contained net favorable discrete tax items of $5 million, or $0.03 per share, primarily due to $13 million of favorable return to provision adjustments and $1 million of favorable share-based compensation tax benefits, partially offset by $9 million of unfavorable adjustments for uncertain tax positions.
The nine months ended September 30, 2023, contained net favorable discrete tax items of $5 million, or $0.03 per share, primarily due to $15 million of favorable return to provision adjustments and $5 million of favorable share-based compensation tax benefits, partially offset by $11 million of unfavorable adjustments for uncertain tax positions and $4 million of other unfavorable adjustments.
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL MEASURES THAT SUPPLEMENT GAAP
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Non GAAP measures - Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests (EBITDA)
We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. We believe EBITDA excluding special items is a useful measure of our operating performance without regard to the impact of the gain recognized and costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus and restructuring actions. This statement excludes forward looking measures of EBITDA where a reconciliation to the corresponding accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of non-cash items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measure.
EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. It should be considered supplemental data; however, the amounts included in the EBITDA calculation are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income. Below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Cummins Inc. to EBITDA for each of the applicable periods:
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
In millions
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income attributable to Cummins Inc.
$
809
$
656
$
3,528
$
2,166
Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. as a percentage of net sales
9.6
%
7.8
%
13.8
%
8.5
%
Add:
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
34
34
95
67
Consolidated net income
843
690
3,623
2,233
Add:
Interest expense
83
97
281
283
Income tax expense
200
188
618
623
Depreciation and amortization
263
255
784
756
EBITDA
$
1,389
$
1,230
$
5,306
$
3,895
EBITDA as a percentage of net sales
16.4
%
14.6
%
20.7
%
15.3
%
Less:
Gain related to the divestiture of Atmus
-
-
1,333
-
Add:
Atmus divestiture costs
-
26
35
67
Restructuring actions
-
-
29
-
EBITDA, excluding the impact of gain recognized and costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus and restructuring actions
$
1,389
$
1,256
$
4,037
$
3,962
EBITDA, excluding the impact of gain recognized and costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus and restructuring actions, as a percentage of net sales
16.4
%
14.9
%
15.7
%
15.5
%
CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT SALES DATA
(Unaudited)
Components Segment Sales by Business
Sales for our Components segment by business were as follows:
2024
In millions
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Drivetrain and braking systems
$
1,232
$
1,256
$
1,131
$
-
$
3,619
Emission solutions
971
941
864
-
2,776
Components and software
611
623
581
-
1,815
Atmus (1)
353
-
-
-
353
Automated transmissions
165
162
148
-
475
Total sales
$
3,332
$
2,982
$
2,724
$
-
$
9,038
(1) Included sales through the March 18, 2024, divestiture.
2023
In millions
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Drivetrain and braking systems
$
1,272
$
1,249
$
1,177
$
1,124
$
4,822
Emission solutions
1,056
964
893
922
3,835
Components and software
633
616
583
577
2,409
Atmus
417
417
396
399
1,629
Automated transmissions
179
179
187
169
714
Total sales
$
3,557
$
3,425
$
3,236
$
3,191
$
13,409
Engine Segment Sales by Market and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification
Sales for our Engine segment by market were as follows:
2024
In millions
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Heavy-duty truck
$
1,059
$
1,184
$
1,021
$
-
$
3,264
Medium-duty truck and bus
995
1,074
1,073
-
3,142
Light-duty automotive
438
461
395
-
1,294
Off-highway
436
432
424
-
1,292
Total sales
$
2,928
$
3,151
$
2,913
$
-
$
8,992
2023
In millions
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Heavy-duty truck
$
1,114
$
1,117
$
1,116
$
1,052
$
4,399
Medium-duty truck and bus
903
942
931
894
3,670
Light-duty automotive
439
445
455
423
1,762
Off-highway
530
484
429
410
1,853
Total sales
$
2,986
$
2,988
$
2,931
$
2,779
$
11,684
Unit shipments by engine classification (including unit shipments to Power Systems and off-highway engine units included in their respective classification) were as follows:
2024
Units
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Heavy-duty
33,600
37,500
32,400
-
103,500
Medium-duty
75,800
79,600
79,200
-
234,600
Light-duty
54,800
57,200
41,400
-
153,400
Total units
164,200
174,300
153,000
-
491,500
2023
Units
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Heavy-duty
34,700
36,400
36,300
34,500
141,900
Medium-duty
78,900
76,000
71,300
67,900
294,100
Light-duty
55,000
53,600
53,300
49,600
211,500
Total units
168,600
166,000
160,900
152,000
647,500
Distribution Segment Sales by Product Line
Sales for our Distribution segment by product line were as follows:
2024
In millions
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Parts
$
1,001
$
990
$
1,004
$
-
$
2,995
Power generation
707
954
1,091
-
2,752
Engines
421
437
402
-
1,260
Service
406
448
455
-
1,309
Total sales
$
2,535
$
2,829
$
2,952
$
-
$
8,316
2023
In millions
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Parts
$
1,057
$
1,019
$
995
$
1,000
$
4,071
Power generation
492
614
606
797
2,509
Engines
456
531
511
499
1,997
Service
401
431
423
417
1,672
Total sales
$
2,406
$
2,595
$
2,535
$
2,713
$
10,249
Power Systems Segment Sales by Product Line and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification
Sales for our Power Systems segment by product line were as follows:
2024
In millions
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Power generation
$
853
$
987
$
1,055
$
-
$
2,895
Industrial
420
478
508
-
1,406
Generator technologies
116
124
124
-
364
Total sales
$
1,389
$
1,589
$
1,687
$
-
$
4,665
2023
In millions
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Power generation
$
770
$
854
$
850
$
866
$
3,340
Industrial
455
468
475
456
1,854
Generator technologies
118
135
119
107
479
Total sales
$
1,343
$
1,457
$
1,444
$
1,429
$
5,673
High-horsepower unit shipments by engine classification were as follows:
2024
Units
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Power generation
3,000
3,700
2,900
-
9,600
Industrial
1,300
1,500
1,700
-
4,500
Total units
4,300
5,200
4,600
-
14,100
2023
Units
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Power generation
2,900
3,300
2,800
3,300
12,300
Industrial
1,500
1,600
1,800
1,800
6,700
Total units
4,400
4,900
4,600
5,100
19,000
