COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported results for the third quarter of 2024.

"We achieved strong sales and profitability in the third quarter, led by improvement in our Power Systems and Distribution businesses, and have adjusted our full year projection for EBITDA percentage to be at the top end of the prior range," said Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and CEO of Cummins. "We continue to advance our Destination Zero strategy as we deliver innovative technologies for our customers, strengthen our position in key markets and drive improvement in our financial performance."

Third quarter revenues of $8.5 billion were flat to the same quarter in 2023. Sales in North America decreased 1% while international revenues increased 2%.

Net income attributable to Cummins in the third quarter was $809 million, or $5.86 per diluted share, compared to $656 million, or $4.59 per diluted share, in 2023. The tax rate in the third quarter was 19.2% including $36 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, of favorable discrete tax items. The third quarter of 2023 included costs related to the separation of Atmus of $26 million, or $0.14 per diluted share.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the third quarter were $1.4 billion, or 16.4% of sales, compared to $1.2 billion, or 14.6% of sales, a year ago. EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 included the costs related to the separation of Atmus noted above.

2024 Outlook:

Based on its current forecast, Cummins is maintaining its full-year 2024 revenue guidance to be in the range of down 3% to flat. EBITDA is expected to be approximately 15.5%; at the top end of the previous guidance of 15.0% to 15.5%.

Cummins plans to continue generating strong operating cash flow and returns for shareholders and is committed to our long-term strategic goal of returning 50% of operating cash flow back to shareholders. In the near term, we will focus on reinvesting for profitable growth, dividends and reducing debt.

"We solidified our expectations on profitability for 2024 to the top end of our prior range thanks to continued improvements in Power Systems and Distribution segments. Although we faced slowing demand in the North American heavy-duty truck market during the third quarter and anticipate this trend to persist into the fourth quarter, Cummins remains well-positioned to deliver strong financial performance, invest in future growth and return cash to shareholders," said Rumsey.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Cummins increased its quarterly common stock cash dividend from $1.68 to $1.82 per share. The company has increased the quarterly dividend to shareholders for 15 consecutive years.

Cummins started full production of the X15N natural gas engine at its Jamestown Engine Plant, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in the third quarter. The Cummins X15N is part of the X-series Cummins' HELM lineup, a global engine platform that is derived from a common base and offers multiple fuel types including natural gas, advanced diesel and hydrogen.

Cummins attended IAA Transportation 2024 in Hannover, Germany, to showcase a diverse portfolio of powertrain and component technologies as part of the company's Destination Zero strategy to progress industry decarbonization. Highlighted products at the booth included Euro-7 ready X10 and the X15H hydrogen internal combustion engines, a hydrogen fuel cell engine, next-generation lithium iron phosphate battery solutions, eAxles, eTurbocharger, eCompressor and hydrogen fuel storage solutions, as well as fully integrated powertrains.

Accelera by Cummins celebrated the opening of its new electrolyzer manufacturing plant in Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain. The plant has the capacity to produce 500 megawatts (MW) of electrolyzers per year, scalable to more than 1 gigawatt (GW) per year in the future.

Cummins was recognized as one of the 2024 100 Best Companies by Seramount, an organization focused on empowering inclusive workplaces; named a Veteran Friendly Employer by U.S. Veterans Magazine; and ranked #55 on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in 2024.

Third quarter 2024 detail (all comparisons to same period in 2023):

Components Segment

Sales - $2.7 billion, down 16%

Segment EBITDA - $351 million, or 12.9% of sales compared to $441 million, or 13.6% of sales, which included the operating results of the Atmus business and $20 million of costs related to its separation

Revenues in North America decreased by 14% and international sales decreased by 18% primarily due to the separation of Atmus and lower demand in heavy-duty truck.

Engine Segment

Sales - $2.9 billion, down 1%

Segment EBITDA - $427 million, or 14.7% of sales, compared to $395 million, or 13.5% of sales

Revenues decreased 2% in North America and increased 4% in international markets due to softening demand in the North American heavy-duty truck market and strength in global medium-duty truck markets.

Distribution Segment

Sales - $3.0 billion, up 16%

Segment EBITDA - $370 million, or 12.5% of sales, compared to $306 million, or 12.1% of sales

Revenues in North America increased 13% and international sales increased by 25% driven by increased demand for power generation products, particularly for data center applications, and pricing actions.

Power Systems Segment

Sales - $1.7 billion, up 17%

Segment EBITDA - $328 million, or 19.4% of sales, compared to $234 million, or 16.2% of sales

Power generation revenues increased 24% driven by increased global demand, particularly for the data center market. Industrial revenues increased 7% primarily due to strong mining demand more than offsetting weaker oil and gas markets.

Accelera Segment

Sales - $110 million, up 7%

Segment EBITDA loss - $115 million

Revenues increased due to increased electrolyzer installations. Costs associated with the development of electric powertrains, fuel cells and electrolyzers, as well as products to support battery electric vehicles, are contributing to EBITDA losses.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, is comprised of five business segments - Components, Engine, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins - supported by our global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy, which is grounded in the company's commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. The products range from advanced diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, valvetrain technologies, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen production technologies and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 75,500 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment, and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $735 million on sales of $34.1 billion in 2023. See how Cummins is powering a world that's always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/.

Forward-looking disclosure statement

Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues, EBITDA and the Settlement Agreements to resolve regulatory proceedings regarding our emissions certification and compliance process for certain engines primarily used in pick-up truck applications in the U.S. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: any adverse consequences resulting from entering into the Settlement Agreements, including required additional mitigation projects, adverse reputational impacts and potential resulting legal actions; increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies, as well as unpredictability in the adoption, implementation and enforcement of emission standards around the world; evolving environmental and climate change legislation and regulatory initiatives; changes in international, national and regional trade laws, regulations and policies; changes in taxation; global legal and ethical compliance costs and risks; future bans or limitations on the use of diesel-powered products; failure to successfully integrate and / or failure to fully realize all of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Meritor, Inc.; raw material, transportation and labor price fluctuations and supply shortages; aligning our capacity and production with our demand; the actions of, and income from, joint ventures and other investees that we do not directly control; large truck manufacturers' and original equipment manufacturers' customers discontinuing outsourcing their engine supply needs or experiencing financial distress, or change in control; product recalls; variability in material and commodity costs; the development of new technologies that reduce demand for our current products and services; lower than expected acceptance of new or existing products or services; product liability claims; our sales mix of products; climate change, global warming, more stringent climate change regulations, accords, mitigation efforts, greenhouse gas regulations or other legislation designed to address climate change; our plan to reposition our portfolio of product offerings through exploration of strategic acquisitions and divestitures and related uncertainties of entering such transactions; increasing interest rates; challenging markets for talent and ability to attract, develop and retain key personnel; exposure to potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology environment and data security; political, economic and other risks from operations in numerous countries including political, economic and social uncertainty and the evolving globalization of our business; competitor activity; increasing competition, including increased global competition among our customers in emerging markets; failure to meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) expectations or standards, or achieve our ESG goals; labor relations or work stoppages; foreign currency exchange rate changes; the performance of our pension plan assets and volatility of discount rates; the price and availability of energy; continued availability of financing, financial instruments and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future business; and other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC filings, including particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.cummins.com in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used in this release and is defined and reconciled to what management believes to be the most comparable GAAP measure in a schedule attached to this release, except for forward-looking measures of EBITDA where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the non-cash items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measure. Cummins presents this information as it believes it is useful to understanding the Company's operating performance, and because EBITDA is a measure used internally to assess the performance of the operating units.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (a) Three months ended September 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2024 2023 NET SALES $ 8,456 $ 8,431 Cost of sales 6,285 6,360 GROSS MARGIN 2,171 2,071 OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME Selling, general and administrative expenses 807 831 Research, development and engineering expenses 359 376 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 99 118 Other operating expense, net 54 32 OPERATING INCOME 1,050 950 Interest expense 83 97 Other income, net 76 25 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,043 878 Income tax expense 200 188 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 843 690 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 34 34 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 809 $ 656 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. Basic $ 5.90 $ 4.63 Diluted $ 5.86 $ 4.59 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 137.2 141.8 Diluted 138.1 142.8 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (a) Nine months ended September 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2024 2023 NET SALES $ 25,655 $ 25,522 Cost of sales 19,250 19,274 GROSS MARGIN 6,405 6,248 OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,474 2,457 Research, development and engineering expenses 1,107 1,110 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 325 370 Other operating expense, net 131 78 OPERATING INCOME 3,018 2,973 Interest expense 281 283 Other income, net 1,504 166 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,241 2,856 Income tax expense 618 623 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 3,623 2,233 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 95 67 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 3,528 $ 2,166 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. Basic $ 25.47 $ 15.29 Diluted $ 25.31 $ 15.19 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 138.5 141.7 Diluted 139.4 142.6 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (a) In millions, except par value September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,733 $ 2,179 Marketable securities 518 562 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,251 2,741 Accounts and notes receivable, net 5,387 5,583 Inventories 6,134 5,677 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,544 1,197 Total current assets 15,316 15,198 Long-term assets Property, plant and equipment, net 6,176 6,249 Investments and advances related to equity method investees 1,922 1,800 Goodwill 2,412 2,499 Other intangible assets, net 2,462 2,519 Pension assets 1,208 1,197 Other assets 2,556 2,543 Total assets $ 32,052 $ 32,005 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable (principally trade) $ 4,206 $ 4,260 Loans payable 441 280 Commercial paper 1,636 1,496 Current maturities of long-term debt 654 118 Accrued compensation, benefits and retirement costs 1,011 1,108 Current portion of accrued product warranty 685 667 Current portion of deferred revenue 1,225 1,220 Other accrued expenses 1,745 3,754 Total current liabilities 11,603 12,903 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 4,856 4,802 Deferred revenue 1,090 966 Other liabilities 3,162 3,430 Total liabilities $ 20,711 $ 22,101 EQUITY Cummins Inc. shareholders' equity Common stock, $2.50 par value, 500 shares authorized, 222.5 and 222.5 shares issued $ 2,612 $ 2,564 Retained earnings 20,660 17,851 Treasury stock, at cost, 85.4 and 80.7 shares (10,783 ) (9,359 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,174 ) (2,206 ) Total Cummins Inc. shareholders' equity 10,315 8,850 Noncontrolling interests 1,026 1,054 Total equity $ 11,341 $ 9,904 Total liabilities and equity $ 32,052 $ 32,005 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (a) Three months ended September 30, In millions 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income $ 843 $ 690 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 266 257 Deferred income taxes (7 ) (106 ) Equity in income of investees, net of dividends 12 13 Pension and OPEB expense 9 1 Pension contributions and OPEB payments (13 ) (12 ) Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions Accounts and notes receivable 270 188 Inventories (257 ) 85 Other current assets (219 ) (54 ) Accounts payable (236 ) (22 ) Accrued expenses (67 ) 282 Other, net 39 207 Net cash provided by operating activities 640 1,529 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (259 ) (280 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - 7 Investments in marketable securities-acquisitions (349 ) (328 ) Investments in marketable securities-liquidations 428 382 Other, net (83 ) (35 ) Net cash used in investing activities (263 ) (254 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 141 42 Net borrowings of commercial paper 55 92 Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (163 ) (163 ) Dividend payments on common stock (250 ) (238 ) Payments for purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests - (175 ) Other, net (26 ) (24 ) Net cash used in financing activities (243 ) (466 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 9 1 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 143 810 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,590 1,802 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 1,733 $ 2,612 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (a) Nine months ended September 30, In millions 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income $ 3,623 $ 2,233 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities Gain related to divestiture of Atmus (1,333 ) - Depreciation and amortization 794 760 Deferred income taxes (106 ) (238 ) Equity in income of investees, net of dividends (74 ) (100 ) Pension and OPEB expense 28 4 Pension contributions and OPEB payments (72 ) (115 ) Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestiture Accounts and notes receivable 109 (447 ) Inventories (726 ) (318 ) Other current assets (370 ) (191 ) Accounts payable 27 43 Accrued expenses (2,000 ) 543 Other, net 165 333 Net cash provided by operating activities 65 2,507 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (668 ) (694 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (58 ) (127 ) Investments in marketable securities-acquisitions (1,062 ) (976 ) Investments in marketable securities-liquidations 1,113 1,002 Cash associated with Atmus divestiture (174 ) - Other, net (220 ) (65 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,069 ) (860 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 2,623 779 Net borrowings (payments) of commercial paper 140 (566 ) Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (1,386 ) (391 ) Dividend payments on common stock (719 ) (683 ) Payments for purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests - (175 ) Other, net (94 ) (33 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 564 (1,069 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (6 ) (67 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (446 ) 511 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,179 2,101 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 1,733 $ 2,612 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) In millions Components Engine Distribution Power

Systems Accelera Total

Segments Intersegment

Eliminations (1) Total Three months ended September 30, 2024 External sales $ 2,287 $ 2,215 $ 2,942 $ 912 $ 100 $ 8,456 $ - $ 8,456 Intersegment sales 437 698 10 775 10 1,930 (1,930 ) - Total sales 2,724 2,913 2,952 1,687 110 10,386 (1,930 ) 8,456 Research, development and engineering expenses 85 147 13 57 57 359 - 359 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 12 53 25 20 (11 ) 99 - 99 Interest income 4 2 7 1 - 14 - 14 EBITDA (2) 351 427 370 328 (115 ) 1,361 28 1,389 Depreciation and amortization (3) 121 62 31 33 16 263 - 263 EBITDA as a percentage of segment sales 12.9 % 14.7 % 12.5 % 19.4 % NM 13.1 % 16.4 % Three months ended September 30, 2023 External sales $ 2,780 $ 2,236 $ 2,519 $ 798 $ 98 $ 8,431 $ - $ 8,431 Intersegment sales 456 695 16 646 5 1,818 (1,818 ) - Total sales 3,236 2,931 2,535 1,444 103 10,249 (1,818 ) 8,431 Research, development and engineering expenses 93 159 14 60 50 376 - 376 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 26 62 22 11 (3 ) 118 - 118 Interest income 8 4 9 3 - 24 - 24 EBITDA (2) 441 (4) 395 306 234 (114 ) 1,262 (32 ) 1,230 Depreciation and amortization (3) 120 59 28 30 18 255 - 255 EBITDA as a percentage of segment sales 13.6 % 13.5 % 12.1 % 16.2 % NM 12.3 % 14.6 % "NM" - not meaningful information (1) Included intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, except for $6 million of costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (Atmus) in 2023. (2) EBITDA is defined as earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests. We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. (3) Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as interest expense. A portion of depreciation expense is included in research, development and engineering expenses. (4) Included $20 million of costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) In millions Components Engine Distribution Power

Systems Accelera Total

Segments Intersegment

Eliminations (1) Total Nine months ended September 30, 2024 External sales $ 7,647 $ 6,923 $ 8,292 $ 2,508 $ 285 $ 25,655 $ - $ 25,655 Intersegment sales 1,391 2,069 24 2,157 29 5,670 (5,670 ) - Total sales 9,038 8,992 8,316 4,665 314 31,325 (5,670 ) 25,655 Research, development and engineering expenses 250 468 41 180 166 1,105 2 1,107 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 51 158 73 65 (22 ) 325 - 325 Interest income 21 16 29 7 - 73 - 73 EBITDA (2) 1,230 (3) 1,286 978 866 (333 ) 4,027 1,279 5,306 Depreciation and amortization (4) 367 181 92 99 45 784 - 784 EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 13.6 % 14.3 % 11.8 % 18.6 % NM 12.9 % 20.7 % Nine months ended September 30, 2023 External sales $ 8,747 $ 6,751 $ 7,494 $ 2,271 $ 259 $ 25,522 $ - $ 25,522 Intersegment sales 1,471 2,154 42 1,973 14 5,654 (5,654 ) - Total sales 10,218 8,905 7,536 4,244 273 31,176 (5,654 ) 25,522 Research, development and engineering expenses 287 441 43 189 150 1,110 - 1,110 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 71 198 70 42 (11 ) 370 - 370 Interest income 21 14 24 7 1 67 - 67 EBITDA (2) 1,434 (3) 1,277 940 654 (322 ) 3,983 (88 ) 3,895 Depreciation and amortization (4) 368 166 84 91 47 756 - 756 EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 14.0 % 14.3 % 12.5 % 15.4 % NM 12.8 % 15.3 % "NM" - not meaningful information (1) Included intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory and unallocated corporate expenses. The nine months ended September 30, 2024, included a $1.3 billion gain related to the divestiture of Atmus and $14 million of costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus. The nine months ended September 30, 2023, included $17 million of costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus. (2) EBITDA is defined as earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests. We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. (3) Included $21 million and $50 million of costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (4) Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excluded the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as interest expense. The amortization of debt discount and deferred costs was $10 million and $4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. A portion of depreciation expense is included in research, development and engineering expenses.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECT FOOTNOTE DATA (Unaudited)

EQUITY, ROYALTY AND INTEREST INCOME FROM INVESTEES

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income for the reporting periods was as follows:

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, In millions 2024 2023 2024 2023 Manufacturing entities Chongqing Cummins Engine Company, Ltd. $ 15 $ 7 $ 51 $ 29 Dongfeng Cummins Engine Company, Ltd. 14 15 51 52 Beijing Foton Cummins Engine Co., Ltd. 6 8 29 33 Tata Cummins, Ltd. 6 6 22 21 All other manufacturers 7 18 41 69 Distribution entities Komatsu Cummins Chile, Ltda. 15 13 42 40 All other distributors 3 3 10 10 Cummins share of net income 66 70 246 254 Royalty and interest income 33 48 79 116 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees $ 99 $ 118 $ 325 $ 370

INCOME TAXES

Our effective tax rate for 2024, excluding discrete items, is expected to approximate 23.5 percent.

Our effective tax rates for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2024, were 19.2 percent and 14.6 percent, respectively. Our effective tax rates for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, were 21.4 percent and 21.8 percent, respectively.

The three months ended September 30, 2024, contained net favorable discrete tax items of $36 million, or $0.26 per share, primarily due to $20 million of favorable adjustments from tax return amendments, $15 million of favorable return to provision adjustments and $2 million of favorable share-based compensation tax benefits, partially offset by $1 million of other unfavorable adjustments.

The nine months ended September 30, 2024, contained favorable discrete tax items primarily due to the $1.3 billion non-taxable gain on the Atmus split-off. Other discrete tax items were net favorable by $66 million, or $0.47 per share, primarily due to $21 million of favorable adjustments related to audit settlements, $20 million of favorable adjustments from tax return amendments, $18 million of favorable return to provision adjustments and $17 million of favorable share-based compensation tax benefits, partially offset by $7 million of unfavorable adjustments for uncertain tax positions and $3 million of other unfavorable adjustments.

The three months ended September 30, 2023, contained net favorable discrete tax items of $5 million, or $0.03 per share, primarily due to $13 million of favorable return to provision adjustments and $1 million of favorable share-based compensation tax benefits, partially offset by $9 million of unfavorable adjustments for uncertain tax positions.

The nine months ended September 30, 2023, contained net favorable discrete tax items of $5 million, or $0.03 per share, primarily due to $15 million of favorable return to provision adjustments and $5 million of favorable share-based compensation tax benefits, partially offset by $11 million of unfavorable adjustments for uncertain tax positions and $4 million of other unfavorable adjustments.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL MEASURES THAT SUPPLEMENT GAAP (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Non GAAP measures - Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests (EBITDA)

We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. We believe EBITDA excluding special items is a useful measure of our operating performance without regard to the impact of the gain recognized and costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus and restructuring actions. This statement excludes forward looking measures of EBITDA where a reconciliation to the corresponding accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of non-cash items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measure.

EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. It should be considered supplemental data; however, the amounts included in the EBITDA calculation are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income. Below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Cummins Inc. to EBITDA for each of the applicable periods:

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, In millions 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. $ 809 $ 656 $ 3,528 $ 2,166 Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. as a percentage of net sales 9.6 % 7.8 % 13.8 % 8.5 % Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 34 34 95 67 Consolidated net income 843 690 3,623 2,233 Add: Interest expense 83 97 281 283 Income tax expense 200 188 618 623 Depreciation and amortization 263 255 784 756 EBITDA $ 1,389 $ 1,230 $ 5,306 $ 3,895 EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 16.4 % 14.6 % 20.7 % 15.3 % Less: Gain related to the divestiture of Atmus - - 1,333 - Add: Atmus divestiture costs - 26 35 67 Restructuring actions - - 29 - EBITDA, excluding the impact of gain recognized and costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus and restructuring actions $ 1,389 $ 1,256 $ 4,037 $ 3,962 EBITDA, excluding the impact of gain recognized and costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus and restructuring actions, as a percentage of net sales 16.4 % 14.9 % 15.7 % 15.5 %

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT SALES DATA (Unaudited)

Components Segment Sales by Business

Sales for our Components segment by business were as follows:

2024 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Drivetrain and braking systems $ 1,232 $ 1,256 $ 1,131 $ - $ 3,619 Emission solutions 971 941 864 - 2,776 Components and software 611 623 581 - 1,815 Atmus (1) 353 - - - 353 Automated transmissions 165 162 148 - 475 Total sales $ 3,332 $ 2,982 $ 2,724 $ - $ 9,038 (1) Included sales through the March 18, 2024, divestiture. 2023 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Drivetrain and braking systems $ 1,272 $ 1,249 $ 1,177 $ 1,124 $ 4,822 Emission solutions 1,056 964 893 922 3,835 Components and software 633 616 583 577 2,409 Atmus 417 417 396 399 1,629 Automated transmissions 179 179 187 169 714 Total sales $ 3,557 $ 3,425 $ 3,236 $ 3,191 $ 13,409

Engine Segment Sales by Market and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification

Sales for our Engine segment by market were as follows:

2024 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty truck $ 1,059 $ 1,184 $ 1,021 $ - $ 3,264 Medium-duty truck and bus 995 1,074 1,073 - 3,142 Light-duty automotive 438 461 395 - 1,294 Off-highway 436 432 424 - 1,292 Total sales $ 2,928 $ 3,151 $ 2,913 $ - $ 8,992 2023 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty truck $ 1,114 $ 1,117 $ 1,116 $ 1,052 $ 4,399 Medium-duty truck and bus 903 942 931 894 3,670 Light-duty automotive 439 445 455 423 1,762 Off-highway 530 484 429 410 1,853 Total sales $ 2,986 $ 2,988 $ 2,931 $ 2,779 $ 11,684

Unit shipments by engine classification (including unit shipments to Power Systems and off-highway engine units included in their respective classification) were as follows:

2024 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty 33,600 37,500 32,400 - 103,500 Medium-duty 75,800 79,600 79,200 - 234,600 Light-duty 54,800 57,200 41,400 - 153,400 Total units 164,200 174,300 153,000 - 491,500 2023 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty 34,700 36,400 36,300 34,500 141,900 Medium-duty 78,900 76,000 71,300 67,900 294,100 Light-duty 55,000 53,600 53,300 49,600 211,500 Total units 168,600 166,000 160,900 152,000 647,500

Distribution Segment Sales by Product Line

Sales for our Distribution segment by product line were as follows:

2024 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Parts $ 1,001 $ 990 $ 1,004 $ - $ 2,995 Power generation 707 954 1,091 - 2,752 Engines 421 437 402 - 1,260 Service 406 448 455 - 1,309 Total sales $ 2,535 $ 2,829 $ 2,952 $ - $ 8,316 2023 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Parts $ 1,057 $ 1,019 $ 995 $ 1,000 $ 4,071 Power generation 492 614 606 797 2,509 Engines 456 531 511 499 1,997 Service 401 431 423 417 1,672 Total sales $ 2,406 $ 2,595 $ 2,535 $ 2,713 $ 10,249

Power Systems Segment Sales by Product Line and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification

Sales for our Power Systems segment by product line were as follows:

2024 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation $ 853 $ 987 $ 1,055 $ - $ 2,895 Industrial 420 478 508 - 1,406 Generator technologies 116 124 124 - 364 Total sales $ 1,389 $ 1,589 $ 1,687 $ - $ 4,665 2023 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation $ 770 $ 854 $ 850 $ 866 $ 3,340 Industrial 455 468 475 456 1,854 Generator technologies 118 135 119 107 479 Total sales $ 1,343 $ 1,457 $ 1,444 $ 1,429 $ 5,673

High-horsepower unit shipments by engine classification were as follows:

2024 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation 3,000 3,700 2,900 - 9,600 Industrial 1,300 1,500 1,700 - 4,500 Total units 4,300 5,200 4,600 - 14,100 2023 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation 2,900 3,300 2,800 3,300 12,300 Industrial 1,500 1,600 1,800 1,800 6,700 Total units 4,400 4,900 4,600 5,100 19,000

