In the heart of the Yangtze River, a playful but critically endangered creature, often called the "Smiling Angel", swims gracefully. This is the Yangtze finless porpoise, a beacon of hope for the river's ecosystem. One particular porpoise, known as "No. 1575," recently found a new guardian and ally: Lenovo.

The Beginning of a Unique Partnership

It all began with a simple yet profound question: How can a technology leader like Lenovo make an immediate impact on wildlife conservation? The answer was found in the waters of the Yangtze River, where the survival of the finless porpoise was at stake. With the porpoise population alarmingly low-fewer than 1,000 individuals left in the wild-Lenovo teams recognized the urgent need for action.

In 2021, Lenovo's collaboration with the Tian'ezhou Reserve and donation of China's first smart IT ecological protection solution marked a significant step in their commitment to biodiversity. Building on this initiative, Lenovo decided to adopt "No. 1575," a young female porpoise. Female porpoises play a vital role in the species' recovery, driving the population's future stability and growth. Lenovo's commitment to "No. 1575" extends beyond adoption and involves ensuring her successful reintegration into the wild. Partnering with the Wuhan Baiji Conservation Foundation, Lenovo blends technology with nature conservation.

Meeting "No. 1575"

In April 2024, "No. 1575" underwent a health check, revealing her to be a lively and healthy young female, measuring 138 cm in length and weighing 36.4 kg. She was almost ready for adulthood and, importantly, for potential motherhood. Her playful nature quickly endeared her to the researchers, who noted how she enjoyed cooperative hunting games with two other porpoises.

Anyone who met "No. 1575" was instantly captivated by her charm. Yet, her true journey was only just beginning. Lenovo's team was committed to preparing her for the wild, with the aim of releasing her into the Yangtze River once she was ready.

Rewilding: The Journey Back Home

Rewilding isn't easy. "No. 1575" began her rewilding training at the Hubei Yangtze Xinluo Section Baiji National Nature Reserve. This phase was crucial: teaching her to adapt to the river's natural conditions. She needed to learn how to find food, navigate the waters, and avoid potential dangers without human help.

The training was intensive, and Lenovo's support made a significant difference. They provided not just financial aid but also the application of AI technology.

We provided AI PCs, which include an original an AI assistant with advanced information processing capabilities, to support porpoise research and frontline protection, as well as to explore AI's role in biodiversity conservation.

This blend of nature and technology ensured that "No. 1575" received the best possible preparation for her release into the wild.

The Ceremony of Hope

Lenovo and the conservation foundation held a heartfelt ceremony titled "AI Guardianship, Porpoises Leaping in the Yangtze." During this event, Lenovo received the official adoption certificate and unveiled a specially designed digital image of "No. 1575", along with original merchandise. They also launched a nationwide contest to give her a name, inviting the public to be part of this conservation story.

The ceremony wasn't just a formality; it was a pledge to the future. It marked the beginning of a journey where technology meets nature, promising a brighter future for "No. 1575" and her kind.

A Broader Mission

Lenovo's adoption of "No. 1575" is a key chapter in "Chasing the Yangtze Finless Porpoise," a groundbreaking project launched in 2023 in collaboration with Chinese National Geographic Channel. This initiative focuses on the recovery of the Yangtze finless porpoise population and the overall health of the Yangtze River ecosystem. Lenovo has actively engaged in biodiversity protection along the river, contributing to both public education and hands-on conservation efforts.

"Chasing the Yangtze Finless Porpoise" is creating the world's first wild porpoise observation guide, with the Yangtze porpoise ecological map and guide nearing completion. Lenovo also provided AI PCs and smart devices equipped with advanced AI technology to support scientific research and frontline conservation efforts.

As the first company to adopt a porpoise with a dedicated rewilding plan, Lenovo is setting a new standard in both ex-situ conservation and wild population recovery. Wang Ding, Chairman of Wuhan Baiji Conservation Foundation and Researcher of Institute of Aquatic Biology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), notes, "We are very much looking forward to the return of this porpoise 'No. 1575' to the Yangtze River to contribute to the recovery of the porpoise population in the wild!"

The Road Ahead

As "No. 1575" thrives in her natural habitat, Lenovo remains steadfast in their support. The company's involvement in her rewilding is not just a corporate responsibility; it embodies Lenovo's commitment to providing smarter technology that builds a brighter, more sustainable future for our customers, colleagues, communities, and the planet.

This story of "No. 1575" and Lenovo is more than a tale of adoption; it's a narrative of hope, resilience, and the unyielding spirit of conservation. As Lenovo continues to blend technology with environmental stewardship, the future looks promising for "No. 1575" and the countless other creatures that call the Yangtze River home.

