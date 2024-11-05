Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.11.2024
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Nov-2024 / 17:48 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
5 November 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               5 November 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      86,885 
Highest price paid per share:         133.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          129.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 131.1014p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 332,399,994 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (332,399,994) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      131.1014p                    86,885

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
465              129.50          08:05:36         00308716259TRLO1     XLON 
1671              129.50          08:10:01         00308718989TRLO1     XLON 
888              130.00          08:35:49         00308735804TRLO1     XLON 
888              130.50          08:40:28         00308740728TRLO1     XLON 
1763              130.00          08:41:35         00308741804TRLO1     XLON 
263              129.50          08:52:44         00308750986TRLO1     XLON 
568              129.50          08:52:44         00308750987TRLO1     XLON 
831              129.50          09:05:21         00308758852TRLO1     XLON 
177              129.50          09:06:54         00308759919TRLO1     XLON 
446              129.50          09:06:54         00308759920TRLO1     XLON 
1008              130.00          09:17:40         00308768528TRLO1     XLON 
886              130.00          09:32:28         00308780025TRLO1     XLON 
886              130.00          09:32:28         00308780026TRLO1     XLON 
886              130.00          09:32:28         00308780027TRLO1     XLON 
885              130.00          09:32:28         00308780029TRLO1     XLON 
886              130.00          09:32:28         00308780030TRLO1     XLON 
209              131.00          09:32:39         00308780215TRLO1     XLON 
3344              132.50          09:47:43         00308797722TRLO1     XLON 
2621              132.00          09:49:36         00308799475TRLO1     XLON 
838              133.00          10:04:07         00308806976TRLO1     XLON 
893              132.50          10:04:11         00308806977TRLO1     XLON 
893              132.50          10:04:11         00308806978TRLO1     XLON 
600              132.00          10:09:20         00308807137TRLO1     XLON 
59               132.00          10:09:20         00308807138TRLO1     XLON 
204              132.00          10:09:20         00308807139TRLO1     XLON 
51               131.50          11:25:25         00308809707TRLO1     XLON 
779              131.50          11:36:03         00308810028TRLO1     XLON 
895              132.00          12:02:12         00308810731TRLO1     XLON 
823              132.00          12:02:12         00308810732TRLO1     XLON 
1543              131.50          12:02:18         00308810738TRLO1     XLON 
149              131.50          12:02:18         00308810739TRLO1     XLON 
43               131.50          12:02:18         00308810740TRLO1     XLON 
857              131.50          13:07:23         00308812605TRLO1     XLON 
857              131.50          13:07:23         00308812606TRLO1     XLON 
856              131.50          13:07:23         00308812607TRLO1     XLON 
857              131.50          13:07:23         00308812608TRLO1     XLON 
857              131.50          13:07:23         00308812609TRLO1     XLON 
3140              131.50          13:07:30         00308812610TRLO1     XLON 
14               131.50          13:07:30         00308812611TRLO1     XLON 
1018              131.50          13:11:00         00308812695TRLO1     XLON 
389              131.50          13:11:00         00308812696TRLO1     XLON 
262              131.50          13:11:00         00308812697TRLO1     XLON 
1407              131.50          13:11:51         00308812738TRLO1     XLON 
262              131.50          13:11:51         00308812739TRLO1     XLON 
10               131.50          13:23:23         00308813087TRLO1     XLON 
238              131.50          13:26:49         00308813148TRLO1     XLON 
579              131.50          13:33:48         00308813366TRLO1     XLON 
579              131.50          13:33:48         00308813367TRLO1     XLON 
238              131.50          13:33:48         00308813368TRLO1     XLON 
836              131.50          13:33:48         00308813369TRLO1     XLON 
2652              131.50          14:03:20         00308814287TRLO1     XLON 
269              131.00          14:20:44         00308814821TRLO1     XLON 
2278              131.00          14:20:44         00308814822TRLO1     XLON 
146              131.00          14:26:55         00308815000TRLO1     XLON 
1698              131.00          14:28:04         00308815021TRLO1     XLON 
7               131.00          14:34:45         00308815618TRLO1     XLON 
465              131.00          14:40:33         00308815968TRLO1     XLON 
2526              131.50          14:47:00         00308816359TRLO1     XLON 
1828              131.50          14:47:44         00308816380TRLO1     XLON 
841              131.50          14:47:44         00308816381TRLO1     XLON 
2518              131.50          14:49:11         00308816506TRLO1     XLON 
2533              131.00          14:58:18         00308817087TRLO1     XLON 
844              131.00          14:58:18         00308817088TRLO1     XLON 
844              131.00          14:58:18         00308817089TRLO1     XLON 
4252              131.00          14:58:21         00308817090TRLO1     XLON 
1607              131.00          14:58:21         00308817091TRLO1     XLON 
5055              131.00          14:58:35         00308817094TRLO1     XLON 
136              131.00          14:58:57         00308817099TRLO1     XLON 
2549              131.00          15:01:31         00308817266TRLO1     XLON 
585              131.00          15:01:31         00308817267TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2024 12:49 ET (17:49 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

556              131.00          15:01:31         00308817268TRLO1     XLON 
516              131.00          15:01:33         00308817270TRLO1     XLON 
380              131.00          15:01:33         00308817271TRLO1     XLON 
218              131.00          15:01:53         00308817304TRLO1     XLON 
200              131.00          15:02:00         00308817317TRLO1     XLON 
716              131.00          15:02:00         00308817318TRLO1     XLON 
2690              131.00          15:02:17         00308817343TRLO1     XLON 
157              130.50          15:11:42         00308817820TRLO1     XLON 
2319              130.50          15:11:42         00308817821TRLO1     XLON 
79               130.50          15:11:42         00308817822TRLO1     XLON 
747              130.50          15:11:42         00308817823TRLO1     XLON 
825              130.50          15:11:42         00308817824TRLO1     XLON 
825              130.50          15:11:42         00308817825TRLO1     XLON 
825              130.50          15:11:42         00308817826TRLO1     XLON 
1124              130.50          15:30:09         00308818763TRLO1     XLON 
464              130.50          15:33:17         00308818911TRLO1     XLON 
14               130.50          16:21:11         00308822437TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  357265 
EQS News ID:  2023171 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2023171&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2024 12:49 ET (17:49 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
