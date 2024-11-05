The first technology in the world to use electromagnetic waves in order to inactivate viruses (Covid, influenza, avian flu and swine flu) with an efficacy rate of over 90% will be the star of the Düsseldorf trade show from 11th to 14th November, a point of reference event for technology and healthcare

e4life, a joint venture resulting from the partnership between two global giants such as the ELT Group, world leader in Electronic Defence, and Lendlease, specialists in large-scale urban regeneration projects, will be bringing e4shieldtm technology to MEDICA. This is the point of reference trade show for the technology and healthcare sector and will be held in Düsseldorf from 11th to 14th November.

e4Life is aiming to be a standard bearer of innovation in health protection as seen from a "one health" point of view, promoting safety through cutting-edge technological solutions and a constant commitment to global well-being.

"The health of the planet is unavoidably interconnected with all the other life forms that live on it. This is the core of the 'One Health' concept, and one which reminds us that human, animal and environmental health are closely interlinked and cannot be treated as separate watertight compartments" explains e4life CEO Vincenzo Pompa. "e4life's vision focuses on a future in which every individual can enjoy a social lifestyle, interacting in safe spaces without worries. This is why e4life is at the forefront in researching and developing technologically advanced products that are effective in inactivating viruses, with the aim of reducing risks in every space in which people and animals live".

This is the context which saw the development of e4shieldtm the innovative technology that uses electromagnetic waves to neutralize not only Covid and influenza viruses with a certified efficacy of over 90%, but also those of avian flu and swine flu present in the air. This solution is the only one of its kind worldwide and although it is based on military technology, it is harmless to humans and animals, having currently certified for marketing in Europe, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Morocco and Egypt.

The technology behind e4shieldtm was developed during the Covid period thanks to the initiative of the ELT Group which decided to investigate in greater depth the use of electromagnetic fields in the inactivation of viruses. Based on research obtained by Taiwanese scientists published in the Nature Scientific Report journal, the company achieved its first results by testing different frequencies of electromagnetic waves initially on Covid and then on other Corona Viruses.

The technology does not use either chemical agents or filter materials, but is based on the transmission of microwaves. Through a specific combination of frequency and power, these act on the balance between the internal positive charges of the virus and the negative charges present in the capsid or outer shell, giving rise to a "resonance" phenomenon that destroys the external envelope of the virus and effectively inhibiting the power of viruses to spread and transmit from one individual to another.

e4shieldtm can boast numerous validations in a wide range of different scientific laboratories. As a matter of fact, it has been subjected to rigorous scientific tests and verified by the Celio Military Hospital, the independent ViroStatics institute and two studies published in the Viruses and European Society of Medicine journals (Source: Esmed.org), an association of doctors, researchers and professionals from all over the world united by the goal of promoting health globally.

In addition, e4shieldtm has been the subject of a test campaign at the University of Milan (Italy) Department of Biomedical and Clinical Sciences. As part of this procedure, a bioaerosol system was recreated in a controlled laboratory environment in which SARS-CoV-2 viruses and those representing seasonal influenza (H1N1) were exposed to radiation generated by the e4shield device, which uses SRET (Structure Resonant Energy Transfer) phenomenology. The results obtained confirm those already found in previous test campaigns, i.e. a replicable efficacy of close to 90%.

The JRC HERA technological study by the European Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC) includes this technology among that currently capable of guaranteeing an increase in air quality in indoor environments.

One of the distinctive features of e4shieldtm technology is the fact that its targeted action allows it to be calibrated against specific pathogens. Its current efficacy against human respiratory viruses is certified against Covid, including variants, and seasonal flu with an efficacy of over 95%, but its technology is constantly evolving and adaptable to an ever-increasing number of viruses and, in the near future, also to bacteria. Updates in terms of new frequencies effective against additional viruses can be downloaded directly from the e4life app available for Android and iOS Apple.

There are two versions of e4life on the market: e4life personal (a portable version) and e4life ambient (a fixed version designed to be installed on the ceilings or walls of a wide range of different environments).

Last but not least, 4life has recently presented 4life FARM, a device dedicated to livestock farms and designed to combat viral diseases such as avian flu and swine flu which pose a threat to chicken, turkey and pig farms. The device is based on the same e4shield technology, which emits electromagnetic waves at specific frequencies effective against this new family of viruses. As with devices intended for human use, e4life FARM also neutralizes over 90% of the viral load present in the air, including droplets up to 10 microns, and it does so virtually in real time thanks to the speed of light at which the waves spread.

