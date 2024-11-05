Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2024 20:58 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alchip Technologies: Alchip Reveals 2nm Test Chip Plan

Joins the first wave of new semiconductor transistor architecture development

Taipei, Taiwan, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies, the High-Performance ASIC leader, reports that it has taped out a 2nm test chip and expects the results by the first quarter of next year. It also announced that it is actively engaged with customers on high performance 2nm ASIC development.

The two revelations put Alchip among the first wave of IC innovators to successfully adopted the revolutionary gate all-around transistor architecture. The test chip features high-speed SRAM and automatic place-and-route design to ensure optimal performance. It also includes silicon performance monitors for real-time insights and integrates Alchip's Lite I/O with shared and non-shared power domains, positioning it to handle 3DIC options.

The test chip will establish the design flow and methodology for the latest gate all-around and nanosheet transistor structures. It will also generate power, performance, and area data from the 2nm process technology.

Alchip taped out its test chip in September and sees it as a critical step in maintaining its high-performance ASIC advanced technology leadership, because the results will help the company prepare for its future migration to the A16 manufacturing. Although it's a monolithic design, the Alchip's 2nm test chip integrates and validates the company's AP-Link-3D I/O IP for potential use in future 3D-SoIC-X chiplets.

"Essentially, we're open for business, ready to serve customer 2nm demand. This test chip definitely showcases our ability to push the boundaries of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence design," said Erez Shaizaf, Alchip CTO.

"Our 2nm test chip represents a significant leap forward in technology and our readiness to engage in the most advanced ASIC development," said Johnny Shen, Alchip President and CEO. "We're look forward to seeing how this breakthrough impacts the semiconductor industry."

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global provider of IC and packaging design and production services for companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides fast time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at both mainstream and advanced process technology. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader, particularly through its advanced 2.5D/3D CoWos packaging, chiplet design, and comprehensive manufacturing management. Alchip's customers include global leaders in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, supercomputing, mobile communications, entertainment devices, networking equipment, and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.