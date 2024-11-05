

OKLAHOMA CITY (dpa-AFX) - Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $812 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $910 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $4.024 billion from $3.836 billion last year.



Devon Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $812 Mln. vs. $910 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.30 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.024 Bln vs. $3.836 Bln last year.



