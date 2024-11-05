Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.11.2024
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
WKN: A3DV8N | ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 | Ticker-Symbol: 85V1
München
05.11.24
08:04 Uhr
28,950 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
05.11.2024 23:18 Uhr
Noble Corporation plc Provides Guidance

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc ("Noble") (CSE: NOBLE, NYSE: NE) today provides guidance for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

In accordance with Danish legal and stock exchange requirements, Noble announced that for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 guidance provided as follows: Total Revenue $850 to $890 million, Adjusted EBITDA $275 to $305 million, Capital Additions (net of reimbursements) $105 to $135 million. Noble is releasing its third quarter earnings simultaneously with this update. Please see the Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release for additional details.

About Noble Corporation plc
Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. For further information visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/noble-corporation-plc-provides-guidance-302296984.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
