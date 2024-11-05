BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

BlackBerry Executives to speak at upcoming RBC & TD Securities conferences

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced its participation at the following investor conferences:

2024 RBC Capital Markets Global TIMT Conference - Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 3:20pm ET

2024 TD Securities Technology Conference - Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 1:15pm ET

A replay of both events will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company's software powers over 255M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

+1 (519) 888-7465

investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

