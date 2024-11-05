Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.11.2024
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
WKN: A1W2YK | ISIN: CA09228F1036 | Ticker-Symbol: RI1
Tradegate
05.11.24
21:36 Uhr
2,090 Euro
+0,007
+0,34 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
05.11.2024 23:26 Uhr
41 Leser
BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

BlackBerry Executives to speak at upcoming RBC & TD Securities conferences

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced its participation at the following investor conferences:

2024 RBC Capital Markets Global TIMT Conference - Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 3:20pm ET

Register here for the live stream.

2024 TD Securities Technology Conference - Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 1:15pm ET

A replay of both events will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company's software powers over 255M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: BlackBerry



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
