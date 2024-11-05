NOBLE CORPORATION PLC ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS AND ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

Closed Diamond acquisition on September 4th

Increased capital return program with additional share repurchase authorization of $400 million

Repurchased 6.9 million of shares in Q3 2024, $0.50 per share dividend declared for Q4 2024, bringing total FY 2024 cash returns to shareholders to over $525 million, including Q4 dividend

Q3 Net Income of $61 million, Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.40, Adjusted EBITDA of $291 million, net cash provided by operating activities of $284 million, and Free Cash Flow of $165 million

Q4 2024 Guidance provided as follows: Total Revenue $850 to $890 million, Adjusted EBITDA $275 to $305 million, Capital Additions (net of reimbursements) $105 to $135 million

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE, CSE: NOBLE, "Noble" or the "Company") today reported third quarter 2024 results.





Three Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2024 Total Revenue

$ 801

$ 697

$ 693 Contract Drilling Services Revenue

764

671

661 Net Income (Loss)

61

158

195 Adjusted EBITDA*

291

283

271 Adjusted Net Income (Loss)*

89

127

105 Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share

0.41

1.14

1.37 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

0.40

1.09

1.34 Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share*

0.58

0.87

0.72













* A Non-GAAP supporting schedule is included with the statements and schedules in this press release.

Robert W. Eifler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Noble Corporation plc, stated "We are excited to have closed on the Diamond acquisition during the third quarter, enabling us to start capturing the value from the transaction earlier than expected. Our strategy of pursuing rational and accretive growth in the high-end deepwater segment toward an ultimate objective of maximizing cash returns to shareholders is yielding tangible results, as evidenced by robust third quarter free cash flow and a sector leading dividend and buyback program. Despite a more muted near-term demand environment than we had envisioned coming into this year, Noble is uniquely well positioned to deliver customer and shareholder value through various market conditions."

Third Quarter Results

Contract drilling services revenue for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $764 million compared to $661 million in the second quarter of 2024, with the sequential increase driven primarily by an approximate four weeks of contribution from the legacy Diamond fleet. Marketed fleet utilization was 82% in the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 78% in the previous quarter. Contract drilling services costs for the third quarter of 2024 were $434 million, up from $336 million for the second quarter of 2024, with the sequential increase driven by the legacy Diamond fleet and partially offset by lower contract preparation and mobilization expenses. Net income decreased to $61 million in the third quarter of 2024, down from $195 million in the second quarter of 2024, and Adjusted EBITDA increased to $291 million in the third quarter of 2024, up from $271 million in the second quarter of 2024. Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2024 was $284 million, net capital expenditures were $119 million, and free cash flow (non-GAAP) was $165 million.

Balance Sheet, Capital Allocation, and Increased Shareholder Return Authorization

The Company's balance sheet as of September 30, 2024, reflected total debt principal value of approximately $2.0 billion and cash (and cash equivalents) of $392 million.

The Company repurchased approximately 6.9 million shares in the third quarter for $250 million, bringing total repurchases executed under the original $400 million program to $360 million. On October 22, 2024, Noble's Board of Directors authorized an increased share repurchase authorization of up to an additional $400 million, subject to any applicable shareholder approval limits. This authorization does not have a fixed expiration, and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time. The program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of shares.

On November 5, 2024, Noble's Board of Directors approved an interim quarterly cash dividend on our ordinary shares of $0.50 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024. The $0.50 dividend is expected to be paid on December 19, 2024, to shareholders of record at close of business on December 5, 2024. The Company intends to continue to pay dividends on a quarterly basis, and the fourth quarter dividend represents $2.00 on an annualized basis. Future quarterly dividends and other shareholder returns will be subject to, amongst other things, approval by the Board of Directors and may be modified as market conditions dictate.

Operating Highlights and Backlog

Noble's marketed fleet of twenty-five floaters was 81% contracted during the third quarter (including nine marketed floaters from the legacy Diamond fleet on a partial quarter basis from September 4, 2024), compared with 78% in the prior quarter. Industry leading edge dayrates for tier-1 drillships remain in the mid $400,000s to low $500,000s per day range. Contract fixtures for lower specification floaters have been limited in 2024, and are expected to reflect a softer utilization environment throughout 2025 due to continuing white space risk that is impacting all floater segments.

Utilization of Noble's thirteen marketed jackups improved to 83% in the third quarter, compared with 77% in the prior quarter. Leading edge harsh environment jackup dayrates remain in the mid $200,000s per day in Norway and $130,000 to $150,000 per day in the rest of the North Sea. The Northern Europe jackup market continues to indicate potential for a slight demand improvement in Norway for 2025, while policy and permitting factors present potential headwinds for the Southern North Sea.

Subsequent to last quarter's earnings press release, ExxonMobil Guyana awarded an additional 4.8 years of backlog under the Commercial Enabling Agreement (CEA), intended to extend the contract duration for each of our four drillships operating under the CEA from Q2 2027 to Q3 2028. Additionally, the Ocean Endeavor has been awarded an additional 130 days with Shell in the UK North Sea.

Noble's current backlog as of November 5, 2024 stands at $6.2 billion.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Noble is providing guidance as follows: Total revenue in the range of $850 to $890 million; Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $275 to $305 million, and capital additions (net of reimbursements) in the range of $105 to $135 million.

Commenting on Noble's outlook, Mr. Eifler stated, "We remain encouraged by the high level of tangible contract opportunities in our commercial pipeline which is expected to drive a backlog inflection sometime next year. In the meantime, Noble is poised to generate robust cash flow amid sub-optimal utilization over the near term. We remain committed to returning essentially all free cash flow to shareholders and are pleased to announce a second $400 million share repurchase authorization."

Due to the forward-looking nature of Adjusted EBITDA, management cannot reliably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure. Accordingly, the Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort. The unavailable information could have a significant effect on Noble's fourth quarter 2024 GAAP financial results.

About Noble Corporation plc

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.

Dividend Details and Return of Capital Disclaimers

Dividends payable to Noble shareholders will generally be paid in U.S. dollars (USD). However, holders of shares in the form of share entitlements admitted to trading on NASDAQ Copenhagen will receive an equivalent dividend payment in Danish krone (DKK) as determined by the exchange rate on a specified date. The holders of such share entitlements bear the risk of fluctuations in USD and DKK exchange rates.

On October 22, 2024, the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program of up to $400 million commencing immediately after completion of the prior $400 million share repurchase. All shares purchased under the share repurchase programs are cancelled. The share repurchase programs take place within the limitations of the general authority previously granted by shareholders, or any authorization to be granted at a future general meeting of the Company. As of today, the repurchase programs do not have fixed expirations, and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time. The programs do not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of shares.

Forward-looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this communication are forward looking statements, including those regarding future guidance, including revenue, adjusted EBITDA, the offshore drilling market and demand fundamentals, realization and timing of integration synergies, costs, the benefits or results of acquisitions or dispositions such as the acquisition of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (the "Diamond Transaction"), free cash flow expectations, capital expenditures, capital additions, capital allocation expectations, including planned dividends and share repurchases, contract backlog, rig demand, expected future contracts, anticipated contract start dates, major project schedules, dayrates and duration, any asset sales, access to capital, fleet condition and utilization, timing and amount of insurance recoveries and 2024 financial guidance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this communication, or in the documents incorporated by reference, the words "guidance," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "on track," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would," "achieve," "shall," "target," "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that such expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those detailed in Noble's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, risks related to the recently completed Diamond Transaction, including the risk that the benefits of the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected. We cannot control such risk factors and other uncertainties, and in many cases, we cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. You should consider these risks and uncertainties when you are evaluating us. With respect to our capital allocation policy, distributions to shareholders in the form of either dividends or share buybacks are subject to the Board of Directors' assessment of factors such as business development, growth strategy, current leverage and financing needs. There can be no assurance that a dividend or buyback program will be declared or continued.

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating revenues















Contract drilling services

$ 763,543

$ 671,004

$ 2,036,678

$ 1,852,474 Reimbursables and other

37,006

26,446

93,799

93,565



800,549

697,450

2,130,477

1,946,039 Operating costs and expenses















Contract drilling services

434,192

354,199

1,159,913

1,078,521 Reimbursables

28,185

16,682

69,196

67,484 Depreciation and amortization

109,879

77,146

287,347

218,412 General and administrative

43,596

33,039

109,226

95,428 Merger and integration costs

69,214

12,966

89,163

47,049 (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net

-

-

(17,357)

- Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

-

2,642

-

22,120



685,066

496,674

1,697,488

1,529,014 Operating income (loss)

115,483

200,776

432,989

417,025 Other income (expense)















Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(24,951)

(13,005)

(54,491)

(44,539) Gain on bargain purchase

-

5,005

-

5,005 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net

-

-

-

(26,397) Interest income and other, net

2,292

17,206

(10,626)

16,292 Income (loss) before income taxes

92,824

209,982

367,872

367,386 Income tax benefit (provision)

(31,608)

(51,659)

(16,167)

(35,184) Net income (loss)

$ 61,216

$ 158,323

$ 351,705

$ 332,202 Per share data















Basic:















Net income (loss)

$ 0.41

$ 1.14

$ 2.43

$ 2.42 Diluted:















Net income (loss)

$ 0.40

$ 1.09

$ 2.37

$ 2.29

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 391,858

$ 360,794 Accounts receivable, net

752,270

548,844 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

266,563

152,110 Total current assets

1,410,691

1,061,748 Intangible assets

1,580

10,128 Property and equipment, at cost

6,795,699

4,591,936 Accumulated depreciation

(746,262)

(467,600) Property and equipment, net

6,049,437

4,124,336 Other assets

573,436

311,225 Total assets

$ 8,035,144

$ 5,507,437 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 405,907

$ 395,165 Accrued payroll and related costs

119,665

97,313 Other current liabilities

374,893

149,202 Total current liabilities

900,465

641,680 Long-term debt

1,981,237

586,203 Other liabilities

445,096

307,451 Noncurrent contract liabilities

23,397

50,863 Total liabilities

3,350,195

1,586,197 Commitments and contingencies







Total shareholders' equity

4,684,949

3,921,240 Total liabilities and equity

$ 8,035,144

$ 5,507,437

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ 351,705

$ 332,202 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flow from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

287,347

218,412 Amortization of intangible assets and contract liabilities, net

(46,580)

(95,540) Gain on bargain purchase

-

(5,005) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net

-

26,397 (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net

(17,357)

- Changes in components of working capital and other operating activities

(55,854)

(189,618) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

519,261

286,848 Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

(434,653)

(268,131) Proceeds from insurance claims

16,426

- Cash paid in stock-based business combination, net

(400,458)

- Proceeds from disposal of assets, net

4,885

- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(813,800)

(268,131) Cash flows from financing activities







Issuance of debt

824,000

600,000 Borrowings on credit facilities

35,000

- Repayments of credit facilities

(35,000)

- Repayments of debt

-

(673,411) Debt extinguishment costs

-

(25,697) Debt issuance costs

(10,002)

(24,914) Warrants exercised

628

156 Share repurchases

(250,000)

(80,000) Dividend payments

(198,150)

(42,369) Taxes withheld on employee stock transactions

(57,167)

(8,612) Other

22,578

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

331,887

(254,847) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

37,348

(236,130) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

367,745

485,707 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 405,093

$ 249,577

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATIONAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Average Rig Utilization (1)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Floaters 72 %

70 %

77 % Jackups 83 %

77 %

64 % Total 76 %

73 %

72 %

























Operating Days

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Floaters 1,418

1,138

1,348 Jackups 991

914

824 Total 2,409

2,052

2,172

























Average Dayrates

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Floaters $ 424,199

$ 435,677

$ 403,813 Jackups 159,444

155,585

140,775 Total $ 315,295

$ 310,962

$ 304,040



(1) Average Rig Utilization statistics include all marketed and cold stacked rigs.

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER SHARE (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

The following tables presents the computation of basic and diluted income (loss) per share:





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Numerator:















Net income (loss)

$ 61,216

$ 158,323

$ 351,705

$ 332,202 Denominator:















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

149,727

139,400

144,863

137,478 Dilutive effect of share-based awards

1,877

3,204

1,877

3,204 Dilutive effect of warrants

1,334

3,117

1,502

4,339 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

152,938

145,721

148,242

145,021 Per share data















Basic:















Net income (loss)

$ 0.41

$ 1.14

$ 2.43

$ 2.42 Diluted:















Net income (loss)

$ 0.40

$ 1.09

$ 2.37

$ 2.29

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION

Certain non-GAAP measures and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the Company have been provided for meaningful comparisons between current results and prior operating periods. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, net of amounts capitalized; interest income and other, net; income tax benefit (provision); and depreciation and amortization expense, as well as, if applicable, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net; losses on economic impairments; amortization of intangible assets and contract liabilities, net; restructuring and similar charges; costs related to mergers and integrations; and certain other infrequent operational events. We believe that the Adjusted EBITDA measure provides greater transparency of our core operating performance. We prepare Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by eliminating from Net Income (Loss) the impact of a number of non-recurring items we do not consider indicative of our on-going performance. We prepare Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share by eliminating from Diluted Earnings per Share the impact of a number of non-recurring items we do not consider indicative of our on-going performance. Similar to Adjusted EBITDA, we believe these measures help identify underlying trends that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the non-recurring items we exclude in the measure.

The Company also discloses free cash flow as a non-GAAP liquidity measure. Free cash flow is calculated as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash paid for capital expenditures. We believe Free Cash Flow is useful to investors because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. Once business needs and obligations are met, this cash can be used to reinvest in the company for future growth or to return to shareholders through dividend payments or share repurchases. We may have certain obligations such as non-discretionary debt service that are not deducted from the measure. Such business needs, obligations, and other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from Free Cash Flow would reduce cash available for other uses including return of capital.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by our management team for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

These non-GAAP adjusted measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, contract drilling revenue, contract drilling costs, contract drilling margin, average daily revenue, operating income, cash flows from operations, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see the following non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations for a complete description of the adjustments.

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA







Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended



2024

2023

June 30, 2024 Net income (loss)

$ 61,216

$ 158,323

$ 195,008 Income tax (benefit) provision

31,608

51,659

(5,228) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

24,951

13,005

11,996 Interest income and other, net

(2,292)

(17,206)

8,183 Depreciation and amortization

109,879

77,146

90,770 Amortization of intangible assets and contract liabilities, net

(3,730)

(10,803)

(22,497) Gain on bargain purchase

-

(5,005)

- Merger and integration costs

69,214

12,966

10,618 (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net

-

-

(17,357) Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

-

2,642

- Adjusted EBITDA

$ 290,846

$ 282,727

$ 271,493

Reconciliation of Income Tax Benefit (Provision)











Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended



2024

2023

June 30, 2024 Income tax benefit (provision)

$ (31,608)

$ (51,659)

$ 5,228 Adjustments











Amortization of intangible assets and contract liabilities, net

90

6,079

101 Joint taxation scheme compensation

-

(1,981)

- Gain (loss) on sale of operating assets, net

-

-

2,500 Discrete tax items

(37,688)

(17,088)

(63,067) Total Adjustments

(37,598)

(12,990)

(60,466) Adjusted income tax benefit (provision)

$ (69,206)

$ (64,649)

$ (55,238)

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)









Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss)















Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended



2024

2023

June 30, 2024 Net income (loss)

$ 61,216

$ 158,323

$ 195,008 Adjustments











Amortization of intangible assets and contract liabilities, net

(3,640)

(4,724)

(22,396) Joint taxation scheme compensation

-

(19,837)

- Gain on bargain purchase

-

(5,005)

- Merger and integration costs

69,214

12,966

10,618 (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net

-

-

(14,857) Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

-

2,642

- Discrete tax items

(37,688)

(17,088)

(63,067) Total Adjustments

27,886

(31,046)

(89,702) Adjusted net income (loss)

$ 89,102

$ 127,277

$ 105,306













Reconciliation of Diluted EPS















Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended



2024

2023

June 30, 2024 Unadjusted diluted EPS

$ 0.40

$ 1.09

$ 1.34 Adjustments











Amortization of intangible assets and contract liabilities, net

(0.02)

(0.03)

(0.15) Joint taxation scheme compensation

-

(0.14)

- Gain on bargain purchase

-

(0.03)

- Merger and integration costs

0.45

0.08

0.06 (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net

-

-

(0.10) Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

-

0.02

- Discrete tax items

(0.25)

(0.12)

(0.43) Total Adjustments

0.18

(0.22)

(0.62) Adjusted diluted EPS

$ 0.58

$ 0.87

$ 0.72













Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow















Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended



2024

2023

June 30, 2024 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 283,781

$ 138,768

$ 106,791 Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from insurance claims

(119,104)

(98,601)

(132,513) Free cash flow

$ 164,677

$ 40,167

$ (25,722)

NOBLE OFFSHORE DRILLING INC.

UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIALS

On the Merger Effective Date, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. merged into Noble Offshore Drilling, Inc. with Noble Offshore Drilling, Inc. being the surviving entity.

The indenture governing the 8.500% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due October 2030 issued by Diamond Foreign Asset Company and Diamond Finance, LLC ("Diamond Second Lien Notes") contains a covenant that requires Noble Offshore Drilling, Inc., as a successor Guarantor, to furnish to holders of the Diamond Second Lien Notes certain financial information relating to Noble Offshore Drilling, Inc. and its restricted subsidiaries.





September 30, 2024 Balance Sheets



Cash and cash equivalents

$ 179,801 Total current assets

455,946 Total current liabilities

298,270 Total debt

1,171,316 Total shareholders' equity

864,444





Consolidated Diamond

Offshore Drilling, Inc.

Consolidated Noble

Offshore Drilling, Inc.



Period from

July 1, 2024

through

September 3, 2024

Period from

September 4, 2024

through

September 30, 2024 Statements of Operations







Operating revenues

$ 197,013

$ 94,380 Operating costs and expenses

142,917

95,246 Depreciation and amortization

22,210

11,357









Statements of Cash Flows







Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 56,867

$ (8,887) Capital expenditures

(17,434)

(10,562) Proceeds from disposal of assets, net

8,910

5,575 Dividend payments

-

-

