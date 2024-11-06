Volkswagen's stock faced downward pressure on Tuesday, dropping 1.0% to €87.34 on the XETRA exchange, edging closer to its 52-week low of €87.28 set on November 5th. This decline reflects the ongoing challenges confronting the automotive giant. Despite these headwinds, analysts maintain a median price target of €112.30 for the stock, with projections of €23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Audi Grapples with Revenue Decline

Volkswagen's subsidiary, Audi, has reaffirmed its fiscal year outlook but expects results to fall at the lower end of its forecast range. The luxury carmaker anticipates a decrease in group revenue from €70 billion to between €63 and €68 billion, with an operating margin of 6% to 8%. This downturn is attributed to intense price competition in Europe and China, as well as provisions for potential factory closures. Despite these challenges, Audi remains committed to its employment guarantee through 2029. Meanwhile, Volkswagen's overall new vehicle registrations saw a notable 26.2% increase in October compared to the previous year, securing an 18.9% market share, even as the broader German new car market grew by 6%.

