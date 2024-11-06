Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024
PR Newswire
06.11.2024 06:06 Uhr
Verkada Continues Rapid Expansion in EMEA, Names Marc Peston GM of Northern Europe

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, the leader in cloud-based physical security, today announced the appointment of Marc Peston as General Manager of Northern Europe. Peston will lead Verkada's go-to-market and sales operations in Benelux, the Nordics, and the Baltics.

Marc Peston, General Manager of Northern Europe at Verkada

"Demand is growing worldwide for Verkada's easy-to-use, cloud-based physical security solutions. In Europe, our bookings have grown more than 360% in just the past year," said Eric Salava, Chief Revenue Officer at Verkada. "Marc's deep relationships in Northern Europe will put us in an even better position to serve our customers as they adopt our technology to create safer, smarter spaces."

Peston joins Verkada after nearly a decade at Qualtrics where he held several senior roles in sales and operations. At Qualtrics, Peston drove the company's expansion into Australia and Southeast Asia before leading the company's efforts in Benelux.

"Verkada plays an important role in protecting the lives of millions of people around the world every day," said Marc Peston, General Manager of Northern Europe at Verkada. "I'm looking forward to expanding this impact in Northern Europe, and helping more organizations across the region protect their people and places with privacy-respecting solutions."

Verkada is growing rapidly in Europe. In the past year, Verkada expanded operations into Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH) and increased its headcount in Europe by 50%. Leading organizations in Northern Europe trust Verkada as their physical security layer, including Rapha Racing, ToyChamp, and Canada Goose.

For more information on Verkada's products and the impact they are delivering to customers today, learn more here.

About Verkada
Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines - video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace, and intercoms - provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, cloud-based software platform. Over 28,000 organizations across 85 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549568/Verkada_Marc_Peston.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1640210/image0_ID_16ac0026ee69_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/verkada-continues-rapid-expansion-in-emea-names-marc-peston-gm-of-northern-europe-302296961.html

