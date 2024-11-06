

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 3-month low of 0.6512 against the U.S. dollar, from an early nearly a 2-week high of 0.6642.



Against the Canadian dollar, the aussie slid to nearly a 2-month low of 0.9073 from yesterday's closing value of 0.9174.



The aussie edged down to 1.1002 against the NZ dollar, from Tuesday's closing value of 1.1045.



Against the euro and the yen, the aussie edged down to 1.6494 and 100.28 from an early 8-day highs of 1.6416 and 101.02, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.63 against the greenback, 0.93 against the loonie, 1.11 against the kiwi, 1.67 against the euro and 98.00 against the yen.



