High-level EBITDA margin and increase in third-quarter sales despite a macroenvironment remaining challenging, notably in Europe

Sales of €2.4 billion, up by 2.9% year-on-year:

Volumes up by 2.2% in an environment of global weak demand, particularly in Europe, while supported by certain markets such as energy, sports, healthcare and packaging

Broadly stable price effect at a negative 0.2%, reflecting dynamic management of selling prices in a raw materials environment that has stabilized overall

EBITDA up by 5.4% to €407 million (€386 million in Q3'23), driven in particular by strong growth in Adhesive Solutions and Advanced Materials, and better resilience in the US and Asia

EBITDA margin up, reaching the high level of 17.0% (16.6% in Q3'23), reflecting the quality of the Group's positioning and technologies, its balanced geographical footprint, as well as strict management of its operations

Adjusted net income down slightly to €168 million, representing €2.25 per share (€2.38 in Q3'23)

Solid recurring cash flow of €190 million and net debt tightly controlled at €3.1 billion (including hybrid bonds), down from €3.3 billion at the end of June and representing 2.0x last twelve-months EBITDA

2024 guidance: As the rebound of the macroeconomic environment has not materialized yet, the Group is targeting for 2024 an EBITDA at the lower end of its guidance range of €1.53 billion.

Following Arkema's Board of Directors' meeting held on 5 November 2024 to review the Group's consolidated financial information for the third quarter of 2024, Chairman and CEO Thierry Le Hénaff said:

"Arkema's Specialty Materials sales grew by 4% year-on-year despite a third quarter marked by a challenging environment, particularly in Europe. After an encouraging July, the end of the quarter was marked by weaker demand. I would like to congratulate our teams, whose efforts in this unfavorable environment have enabled the Group to achieve a strong financial performance. In particular, our EBITDA margin increased to reach 17%, showing our resilience and validating our strategy of focusing on Specialty Materials.

Over the coming months, we will be maintaining our efforts on strict management of costs, capital expenditure and working capital. We will also continue to progress on our major growth projects in order to start 2025 in the best possible position. We are also looking forward to welcoming Dow's teams very soon, following the closing of the acquisition of the flexible packaging laminating adhesives business, expected by the end of the year, and which will mark a new chapter in Bostik's growth in high-performance adhesives."

KEY FIGURES FOR THIRD-QUARTER 2024

in millions of euros Q3'24 Q3'23 Change Sales 2,394 2,326 +2.9% EBITDA 407 386 +5.4% Specialty Materials 377 346 +9.0% Intermediates 51 55 -7.3% Corporate -21 -15 EBITDA margin 17.0% 16.6% Specialty Materials 17.2% 16.4% Intermediates 26.7% 26.7% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 246 246 REBIT margin 10.3% 10.6% Adjusted net income 168 177 -5.1% Adjusted net income per share (in €) 2.25 2.38 -5.5% Recurring cash flow 190 312 Free cash flow 175 273 Net debt including hybrid bonds 3,111 2,419 €2,930m as of 31/12/2023

THIRD-QUARTER 2024 BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

At €2,394 million, Group sales were up by 2.9% compared with third-quarter 2023, supported by Specialty Materials, which benefited in particular from positive organic growth in Asia and North America, while Europe was down, and from PIAM integration. In a macroeconomic environment still challenging, with no recovery in demand and marked by customer destocking at the end of the quarter, Group volumes were nevertheless up 2.2% on last year. Specialty Materials volumes increased by 3.8%, supported by some more buoyant markets such as energy, sports, packaging and healthcare, while construction is showing no signs of improvement and the automotive sector is slowing down, notably in Europe. Intermediates volumes were down by 12.1%, impacted by existing quota mechanisms in refrigerant gases. The price effect remained broadly stable (down 0.2%), with a slight decrease in Specialty Materials (down 0.7%), in line with the overall raw materials' evolution, offset by a positive dynamic in refrigerant gases. The 2.3% positive scope effect corresponds essentially to the acquisition of PIAM in Advanced Materials. The currency effect was a negative 1.4%, reflecting the depreciation of the US dollar and Latin American currencies against the euro.

Group EBITDA was up 5.4% year-on-year to €407 million (€386 million in Q3'23). With an increase in each of its three segments and particularly in Adhesive Solutions and Advanced Materials, Specialty Materials EBITDA increased significantly by 9.0%. Intermediates remained at a solid level, although down on the prior year. EBITDA included the contribution of major organic growth projects, which will continue to ramp up over the coming quarters to serve attractive markets such as sustainable consumer goods, green energy, mobility, sports and efficient housing. The EBITDA margin was up 40 bps on last year, at a very good level of 17.0% (16.6% in Q3'23), reflecting, in this lackluster market environment, the quality of the Group's positioning and technology portfolio, its balanced geographical footprint as well as its strict management of operations.

At €246 million, recurring operating income (REBIT) was stable compared with third-quarter 2023, including €161 million in recurring depreciation and amortization, up €21 million year-on-year, mainly reflecting the consolidation of PIAM and the start-up of new production units for Advanced Materials. REBIT margin in the third quarter of 2024 thus amounted to 10.3% (10.6% in Q3'23).

Adjusted net income came to €168 million (€177 million in Q3'23), representing €2.25 per share, including a tax rate, excluding exceptional items, of 22% of recurring operating income.

CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2024

Arkema delivered a solid recurring cash flow of €190 million. It was down compared with the prior year (€312 million in Q3'23), reflecting a less significant change in working capital and an increase in capital expenditure to €167 million (€137 million in Q3'23) corresponding to the implementation of major projects. Working capital remained well controlled, representing 16.4% of annualized sales at end-September 2024 (16.3% at end-September 2023). Over the full year, capital expenditure is expected to come in at around €770 million, in line with full-year guidance. After fine-tuning its analysis of potential future capital expenditure, and taking into account a slower pace of ramp-up of the electric vehicle market, the Group has adjusted the envelop of capital expenditure that was announced at the Capital Markets Day in September 2023, and now plans to spend between €650 million and €700 million a year.

At €175 million, free cash flow included a non-recurring cash outflow of €15 million related notably to start-up costs for the Singapore platform and restructuring expenses.

Net debt (including hybrid bonds) remained tightly controlled and decreased slightly over the quarter to €3,111 million (€3,270 million at end-June 2024), returning to the level of 2x last twelve-months EBITDA.

THIRD-QUARTER 2024 PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT

ADHESIVE SOLUTIONS (29% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)

in millions of euros Q3'24 Q3'23 Change Sales 682 682 EBITDA 107 98 +9.2% EBITDA margin 15.7% 14.4% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 86 77 +11.7% REBIT margin 12.6% 11.3%

Sales in the Adhesive Solutions segment were stable year-on-year at €682 million. This was supported by a 1.9% rise in volumes, reflecting notably a good dynamic in the packaging and labelling markets, while the construction sector remained challenging. At negative 1%, the price effect was limited and reflected the lower price of certain raw materials. The positive scope effect of 0.6% corresponds to the integration of Arc Building Products, and the currency effect was a negative 1.5%.

At €107 million, EBITDA was up significantly by 9.2% compared with the previous year, and EBITDA margin reached a record level at 15.7%, up 130 bps on third-quarter 2023. This very good performance confirms the relevance of the segment's development strategy, which is based on product mix improvement toward higher value-added solutions, targeted high-quality acquisitions, active price and cost management as well as operational excellence initiatives.

ADVANCED MATERIALS (37% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)

in millions of euros Q3'24 Q3'23 Change Sales 885 856 +3.4% EBITDA 189 172 +9.9% EBITDA margin 21.4% 20.1% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 95 100 -5.0% REBIT margin 10.7% 11.7%

Sales in the Advanced Materials segment were up by 3.4% compared with third-quarter 2023 to €885 million. The segment's volumes rose by 2.0%, supported by the sports, energy and healthcare markets. However, they were negatively impacted by the slowdown in the automotive sector, notably in Europe, and the temporary shutdown of our German organic peroxides facility following the exceptional flooding of the Danube in early June. The price effect was a negative 2.3%, mainly reflecting changes in raw material prices. The segment's sales also benefited from a positive 5.7% scope effect due to the contribution of PIAM, and the currency was a negative 2.0%.

At €189 million, the segment's EBITDA rose sharply by 9.9% year-on-year (€172 million in Q3'23). High Performance Polymers EBITDA was up significantly, benefiting from the contribution of new projects, the integration of PIAM and good momentum in high value-added fluorospecialties. Performance Additives EBITDA was down on the Q3'23 high comparison base and included the negative impact of the temporary shutdown of the organic peroxides facility in Germany, estimated at approximately €8 million over the quarter. The EBITDA margin was substantially up reaching a very good level at 21.4% (20.1% in Q3'23).

COATING SOLUTIONS (26% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)

in millions of euros Q3'24 Q3'23 Change Sales 627 572 +9.6% EBITDA 81 76 +6.6% EBITDA margin 12.9% 13.3% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 49 43 +14.0% REBIT margin 7.8% 7.5%

Sales in the Coating Solutions segment were up by a sharp 9.6% compared with third-quarter 2023 to €627 million. Compared with last year's baseline, which was marked by destocking, volumes rose by 8.7% in an environment that remains relatively challenging, particularly in the upstream, and were supported mainly by the coatings, notably architectural, hygiene and water treatment markets. At a positive 2.1%, the price effect mainly reflected the impact of higher propylene prices in the United States on acrylic monomer prices, and the currency effect was a negative 1.2%.

At €81 million, the segment's EBITDA rose substantially by 6.6% (€76 million in Q3'23), supported by positive volume trends, strict management of costs and operations and the ramp-up of Sartomer's organic project in China. In this environment, the EBITDA margin held up well and stood at 12.9% (13.3% in Q3'23).

INTERMEDIATES (8% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)

in millions of euros Q3'24 Q3'23 Change Sales 191 206 -7.3% EBITDA 51 55 -7.3% EBITDA margin 26.7% 26.7% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 39 42 -7.1% REBIT margin 20.4% 20.4%

Sales in the Intermediates segment totaled €191 million, down by 7.3% compared with third-quarter 2023. Volumes were down 12.1%, impacted by the effect of existing quota mechanisms in refrigerant gases, partly offset by higher acrylics volumes in China. Prices rose by 4.8%, driven essentially by the impact of quota mechanisms in refrigerant gases.

In this context, segment EBITDA came in at €51 million (€55 million in Q3'23) and the EBITDA margin remained at a good level at 26.7% (26.7% in Q3'23).

HIGHLIGHTS

On 29 August 2024, Arkema announced several appointments to its Executive Committee. Sophie Fouillat has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Strategy, replacing Bernard Boyer who is retiring. Tilo Quink has joined the Group to take up the role of Senior Vice President, Performance Additives. Laurent Tellier, who previously held this position, has been appointed Senior Vice President High Performance Polymers and Fluorogases, replacing Erwoan Pezron. Erwoan Pezron becomes advisor to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, while remaining a member of the Executive Committee until his retirement at the end of the year.

On 5 September 2024, Arkema successfully completed a €500 million senior bond issue with a 10-year maturity and an annual coupon of 3.50%. This operation will enable the Group to continue to refinance its upcoming bond maturities and extend the average maturity of its debt.

On 30 October 2024, Arkema finalized a share capital increase reserved for employees, for a total of close to 8,700 subscriptions and a global amount of €61.8 million, thus demonstrating the strong commitment of Group employees and their confidence in Arkema's development opportunities. The newly issued shares are fully assimilated to the existing shares and will be entitled to the dividend payment in 2025.

OUTLOOK FOR 2024

With a still lackluster macroeconomic environment expected for the rest of the year, marked by limited visibility and a continued weak demand environment, the Group will focus on strictly managing its operating costs and optimizing its working capital in line with demand. In parallel, work on the longer term will continue, with the ongoing ramp-up of the organic projects, the closing of the acquisition of Dow's flexible packaging laminating adhesives business, as well as the first steps in the start-up of the HFO-1233zd fluorospecialties unit in the United States.

In this context, based on the results of the first nine months, Arkema expects to achieve in 2024 an EBITDA at the lower end of its guidance range of €1.53 billion.

Finally, the Group will continue to implement its strategic roadmap, leveraging its cutting-edge innovation, strengthening partnerships with its customers, and deploying its portfolio of technologies to support the development of solutions for a less carbon-intensive and more sustainable world.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into three complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2023, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €9.5 billion in 2023, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

ARKEMA financial statements

Consolidated financial information at the end of September 2024

Consolidated financial statements as end of December 2023 have been audited.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT 3 rd quarter 2024 3 rd quarter 2023 (In millions of euros) Sales 2,394 2,326 Operating expenses (1,917) (1,835) Research and development expenses (47) (68) Selling and administrative expenses (222) (209) Other income and expenses (24) (32) Operating income 184 182 Equity in income of affiliates (2) (2) Financial result (20) (9) Income taxes (42) (54) Net income 120 117 Attributable to non-controlling interests 2 3 Net income Group share 118 114 Earnings per share (amount in euros) 1.43 1.39 Diluted earnings per share (amount in euros) 1.42 1.37 End of September 2024 End of September 2023 (In millions of euros) Sales 7,271 7,292 Operating expenses (5,755) (5,757) Research and development expenses (184) (204) Selling and administrative expenses (695) (661) Other income and expenses (101) (71) Operating income 536 599 Equity in income of affiliates (4) (7) Financial result (53) (44) Income taxes (130) (146) Net income 349 402 Attributable to non-controlling interests 7 4 Net income Group share 342 398 Earnings per share (amount in euros) 4.36 5.12 Diluted earnings per share (amount in euros) 4.34 5.09

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 3 rd quarter 2024 3 rd quarter 2023 (In millions of euros) Net income 120 117 Hedging adjustments 13 (13) Other items 0 Deferred taxes on hedging adjustments and other items (1) 0 Change in translation adjustments (155) 109 Other recyclable comprehensive income (143) 96 Impact of remeasuring unconsolidated investments 0 0 Actuarial gains and losses (14) 26 Deferred taxes on actuarial gains and losses 3 (5) Other non-recyclable comprehensive income (11) 21 Total income and expenses recognized directly in equity (154) 117 Total comprehensive income (34) 234 Attributable to non-controlling interest 2 3 Total comprehensive income Group share (36) 231 End of September 2024 End of September 2023 (In millions of euros) Net income 349 402 Hedging adjustments 10 (51) Other items 0 0 Deferred taxes on hedging adjustments and other items (1) 2 Change in translation adjustments (84) (34) Other recyclable comprehensive income (75) (83) Impact of remeasuring unconsolidated investments (1) 0 Actuarial gains and losses 4 19 Deferred taxes on actuarial gains and losses (1) (4) Other non-recyclable comprehensive income 2 15 Total income and expenses recognized directly in equity (73) (68) Total comprehensive income 276 334 Attributable to non-controlling interest (4) 2 Total comprehensive income Group share 280 332

INFORMATION BY SEGMENT 3 rd quarter 2024 (In millions of euros) Adhesive Solutions Advanced Materials Coating Solutions Intermediates Corporate Total Sales 682 885 627 191 9 2,394 EBITDA 107 189 81 51 (21) 407 Recurring depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (21) (94) (32) (12) (2) (161) Recurring operating income (REBIT) 86 95 49 39 (23) 246 Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (28) (8) (2) (38) Other income and expenses (9) (13) 0 0 (2) (24) Operating income 49 0 74 47 39 (25) 184 Equity in income of affiliates (2) (2) Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions 21 100 28 3 15 167 Of which: recurring capital expenditure 21 100 28 3 15 167 3 rd quarter 2023 (In millions of euros) Adhesive Solutions Advanced Materials Coating Solutions Intermediates Corporate Total Sales 682 856 572 206 10 2,326 EBITDA 98 172 76 55 (15) 386 Recurring depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (21) (72) (33) (13) (1) (140) Recurring operating income (REBIT) 77 100 43 42 (16) 246 Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (26) (5) (1) 0 (32) Other income and expenses (10) (21) 0 0 (1) 0 (32) Operating income 41 74 42 0 41 (16) 182 Equity in income of affiliates (2) 0 (2) Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions 15 93 23 0 7 4 142 Of which: recurring capital expenditure 15 88 23 0 7 4 137

INFORMATION BY SEGMENT End of September 2024 (In millions of euros) Adhesive Solutions Advanced Materials Coating Solutions Intermediates Corporate Total Sales 2,068 2,681 1,890 603 29 7,271 EBITDA 321 541 247 174 (75) 1,208 Recurring depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (65) (263) (93) (32) (5) (458) Recurring operating income (REBIT) 256 278 154 142 (80) 750 Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (81) (27) (5) (113) Other income and expenses (25) (64) 0 (1) (11) (101) Operating income 150 187 149 141 (91) 536 Equity in income of affiliates (4) (4) Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions* 48 276 71 14 27 436 Of which: recurring capital expenditure* 48 276 71 14 27 0 436 *includes a correction related to Q1'24 data resulting from a transfer of figures between Coating Solutions and Intermediates End of September 2023 (In millions of euros) Adhesive Solutions Advanced Materials Coating Solutions Intermediates Corporate Total Sales 2,072 2,705 1,850 636 29 7,292 EBITDA 286 517 258 173 (64) 1,170 Recurring depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (62) (207) (94) (38) (4) (405) Recurring operating income (REBIT) 224 310 164 135 (68) 765 Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (77) (13) (5) (95) Other income and expenses (22) (37) (1) (1) (10) (71) Operating income 125 260 158 134 (78) 599 Equity in income of affiliates (7) (7) Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions 48 230 62 15 11 366 Of which: recurring capital expenditure 48 213 62 15 11 349

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT End of September 2024 End of September 2023 (In millions of euros) Operating cash flows Net income 349 402 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of assets 582 512 Other provisions and deferred taxes 16 (70) (Gains)/losses on sales of long-term assets 3 (29) Undistributed affiliate equity earnings 4 7 Change in working capital (262) (27) Other changes 22 15 Cash flow from operating activities 714 810 Investing cash flows Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions (436) (366) Change in fixed asset payables (75) (131) Acquisitions of operations, net of cash acquired (29) (66) Increase in long-term loans (63) (45) Total expenditures (603) (608) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment 5 8 Proceeds from sale of operations, net of cash transferred 32 Repayment of long-term loans 52 56 Total divestitures 57 96 Cash flow from investing activities (546) (512) Financing cash flows Issuance (repayment) of shares and paid-in surplus 0 Purchase of treasury shares (24) (32) Issuance of hybrid bonds 399 Redemption of hybrid bonds (400) Dividends paid to parent company shareholders (261) (253) Interest paid to bearers of subordinated perpetual notes (16) (16) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests and buyout of minority interests (2) (3) Increase in long-term debt 494 397 Decrease in long-term debt (764) (63) Increase (Decrease) in short-term debt 327 (31) Cash flow from financing activities (247) (1) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (79) 297 Effect of exchange rates and changes in scope 29 11 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,045 1,592 Cash and cash equivalents at end or the period 1,995 1,900

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 30 September 2024 31 December 2023 (In millions of euros) ASSETS Goodwill 3,011 3,040 Intangible assets, net 2,331 2,416 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,735 3,730 Equity affiliates: investments and loans 11 13 Other investments 56 52 Deferred tax assets 111 157 Other non-current assets 258 251 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 9,513 9,659 Inventories 1,392 1,208 Accounts receivable 1,412 1,261 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 195 170 Income tax receivables 106 142 Other current financial assets 24 32 Cash and cash equivalents 1,995 2,045 Assets held for sale 19 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 5,143 4,858 TOTAL ASSETS 14,656 14,517 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 750 750 Paid-in surplus and retained earnings 6,402 6,304 Treasury shares (44) (21) Translation adjustments 97 170 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY GROUP SHARE 7,205 7,203 Non-controlling interests 247 252 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 7,452 7,455 Deferred tax liabilities 407 436 Provisions for pensions and other employee benefits 391 397 Other provisions and non-current liabilities 429 416 Non-current debt 3,540 3,734 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 4,767 4,983 Accounts payable 993 1,036 Other creditors and accrued liabilities 472 392 Income tax payables 71 83 Other current financial liabilities 23 27 Current debt 866 541 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 12 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,437 2,079 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 14,656 14,517

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shares issued Treasury shares Shareholders' equity Group share Non-controlling interests Shareholders' equity (In millions of euros) Number Amount Paid-in surplus Hybrid bonds Retained earnings Translation adjustments Number Amount At 1 January 2024 75,043,514 750 1,067 700 4,537 170 (228,901) (21) 7,203 252 7,455 Cash dividend (277) (277) (2) (279) Issuance of share capital Capital decrease by cancellation of treasury shares Purchase of treasury shares (271,070) (24) (24) (24) Cancellation of purchased treasury shares Grants of treasury shares to employees (1) 12,601 1 0 0 Sale of treasury shares Share-based payments 21 21 21 Issuance of hybrid bonds 400 (1) 399 399 Redemption of hybrid bonds (400) (400) (400) Other 3 3 1 4 Transactions with shareholders 0 (255) (258,469) (23) (278) (1) (279) Net income 342 342 7 349 Total income and expense recognized directly through equity 11 (73) (62) (11) (73) Comprehensive income 353 (73) 280 (4) 276 At 30 September 2024 75,043,514 750 1,067 700 4,635 97 (487,370) (44) 7,205 247 7,452

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS To monitor and analyse the financial performance of the Group and its activities, the Group management uses alternative performance indicators. These are financial indicators that are not defined by the IFRS. This note presents a reconciliation of these indicators and the aggregates from the consolidated financial statements under IFRS. RECURRING OPERATING INCOME (REBIT) AND EBITDA (In millions of euros) End of September 2024 End of September 2023 3 rd quarter 2024 3 rd quarter 2023 OPERATING INCOME 536 599 184 182 - Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (113) (95) (38) (32) - Other income and expenses (101) (71) (24) (32) RECURRING OPERATING INCOME (REBIT) 750 765 246 246 - Recurring depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets (458) (405) (161) (140) EBITDA 1,208 1,170 407 386 Details of depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets: (In millions of euros) End of September 2024 End of September 2023 3 rd quarter 2024 3 rd quarter 2023 Depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets (582) (512) (200) (178) Of which: Recurring depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets (458) (405) (161) (140) Of which: Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (113) (95) (38) (32) Of which: Impairment included in other income and expenses (11) 12 (1) (6) ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (In millions of euros) End of September 2024 End of September 2023 3 rd quarter 2024 3 rd quarter 2023 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE 342 398 118 114 - Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (113) (95) (38) (32) - Other income and expenses (101) (71) (24) (32) - Other income and expenses Non-controlling interests - Taxes on depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses 25 23 9 10 - Taxes on other income and expenses 17 14 5 6 - One-time tax effects (6) (19) (2) (15) ADJUSTED NET INCOME 520 546 168 177 Weighted average number of ordinary shares 74,699,795 74,636,305 Weighted average number of potential ordinary shares 75,114,108 75,043,514 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (in euros) 6.96 7.32 2.25 2.38 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (in euros) 6.92 7.28 2.23 2.36 RECURRING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE (In millions of euros) End of September 2024 End of September 2023 3 rd quarter 2024 3 rd quarter 2023 INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT ADDITIONS 436 366 167 142 - Exceptional capital expenditure 17 5 - Investments relating to portfolio management operations - Capital expenditure with no impact on net debt RECURRING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE 436 349 167 137 CASH FLOWS (In millions of euros) End of September 2024 End of September 2023 3 rd quarter 2024 3 rd quarter 2023 Cash flow from operating activities 714 810 334 393 + Cash flow from investing activities (546) (512) (160) (125) NET CASH FLOW 168 298 174 268 - Net cash flow from portfolio management operations (42) (44) (1) (5) FREE CASH FLOW 210 342 175 273 Exceptional capital expenditure (17) (5) - Non-recurring cash flow (52) (77) (15) (34) RECURRING CASH FLOW 262 436 190 312 - Recurring capital expenditure (436) (349) (167) (137) OPERATING CASH FLOW 698 785 357 449 Operating cash flow corresponds to recurring cash flow before recurring capital expenditure Net cash flow from portfolio management operations corresponds to the impact of acquisition and disposal operations. Non-recurring cash flow corresponds to cash flow from other income and expenses.

NET DEBT (In millions of euros) End of September 2024 End of December 2023 Non-current debt 3,540 3,734 + Current debt 866 541 - Cash and cash equivalents 1,995 2,045 NET DEBT 2,411 2,230 + Hybrid bonds 700 700 NET DEBT AND HYBRID BONDS 3,111 2,930 WORKING CAPITAL (In millions of euros) End of September 2024 End of December 2023 Inventories 1,392 1,208 + Accounts receivable 1,412 1,261 + Other receivables including income taxes 301 312 + Other current financial assets 24 32 - Accounts payable 993 1,036 - Other liabilities including income taxes 543 475 - Other current financial liabilities 23 27 WORKING CAPITAL 1,570 1,275 CAPITAL EMPLOYED (In millions of euros) End of September 2024 End of December 2023 Goodwill, net 3,011 3,040 + Intangible assets (excluding goodwill), and property, plant and equipment, net 6,066 6,146 + Investments in equity affiliates 11 13 + Other investments and other non-current assets 314 303 + Working capital 1,570 1,275 CAPITAL EMPLOYED 10,972 10,777

