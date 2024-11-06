Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.11.2024 07:30 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cihan Media: Industry Leaders Champion Practical AI Education through the Revolutionary TABS-D Framework

LAGOS, Nigeria, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The TABS-D Framework, a breakthrough in applied AI education pioneered by digital communications and AI expert Celestine Achi, has achieved a significant milestone with the strategic support of Oluwamuyemi Orimolade, an integrated marketing communications authority in tech, and Thelma Okoh, a prominent public relations leader and council member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations. This partnership has empowered the TABS-D Framework to drive practical AI capacity building across Nigeria.

Cihan Digital Academy Faculty

Through Cihan Digital Academy's AI Automation and AI Coding Masterclass Series in Lagos and Abuja, this initiative has delivered a hands-on learning experience that turns theoretical concepts into actionable expertise. Accredited by the Institute of Information Management, Africa, the Masterclass in AI Automation offers a unique certification, validating the framework's credibility and alignment with industry standards.

"The TABS-D Framework exemplifies our dedication to producing measurable outcomes in AI education," said Celestine Achi, CEO of Cihan Media. "The invaluable support from leaders like Oluwamuyemi Orimolade and Thelma Okoh has helped propel our vision of building practical AI capabilities that impact Nigeria's technology ecosystem."

Oluwamuyemi Orimolade emphasized the framework's relevance: "In today's dynamic tech environment, frameworks like TABS-D are critical in closing the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application." Similarly, Thelma Okoh noted, "The success of TABS-D in Lagos and Abuja illustrates the transformative potential of a practical, results-focused approach to AI education in Nigeria."

Key Achievements under this Collaborative Leadership:

  • Impactful AI Automation Masterclasses: Hosted in key Nigerian cities, these masterclasses have equipped participants with practical skills and knowledge.
  • Successful Transition of Participants to AI Practitioners: Graduates of the program have become AI practitioners, building and deploying AI solutions as proof of the framework's effectiveness.
  • Industry-Driven Curriculum: Guided by industry experts, the TABS-D framework prioritizes real-world application to ensure relevance.
  • Expanded Impact through Strategic Advocacy: Collaboration with influential voices in tech and communications has amplified the framework's reach and significance.

With the steadfast support of these leaders, the TABS-D Framework is paving the way for a more hands-on approach to AI education in Nigeria. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to equipping Nigeria's tech community with tools for practical innovation in artificial intelligence.

About the Leaders:

Celestine Achi is an AI innovator and CEO of Cihan Media, the pioneer of the TABS-D Framework, and founder of Cihan Digital Academy.

Oluwamuyemi Orimolade is a seasoned marketing communications expert in the tech industry, specializing in strategic marketing and communications.

Thelma Okoh is a respected public relations leader and council member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, known for her extensive experience in corporate leadership.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549926/Cihan_Digital_Academy_Faculty.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cihan-media-industry-leaders-champion-practical-ai-education-through-the-revolutionary-tabs-d-framework-302297251.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.