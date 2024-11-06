Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
05.11.24
17:38 Uhr
16,595 Euro
+0,180
+1,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,42016,50508:16
16,42516,49508:17
Dow Jones News
06.11.2024 07:34 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commerzbank improves full-year outlook - Results after nine months ahead of plan

DJ Commerzbank improves full-year outlook - Results after nine months ahead of plan 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank improves full-year outlook - Results after nine months ahead of plan 
06-Nov-2024 / 07:03 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   -- Revenues increased to EUR8.2bn at end of September thanks to strong customer business (9M 23: EUR8.1bn) 
 
   -- Loan volume of corporate clients in Mittelstand business increased by 3 % to EUR62bn in Q3 
   -- 9M net commission income up 4% to EUR2.7bn 
   -- Net interest income after nine months at consistently high level of EUR6.3bn despite rate cuts 
   -- 9M costs stable at EUR4.8bn - cost-income ratio at 59% 
   -- Operating result after nine months almost stable at EUR2.8bn despite decreasing interest rates 
   -- 9M net result up 5% to EUR1.9bn 
   -- Risk result after nine months at minus EUR529m - non-performing exposure ratio remains low at 0.9% 
   -- High CET1 ratio of 14.8% (9M 23: 14.6%) expected to rise to around 15% at year-end and underpins 
  potential for capital return 
   -- Outlook for full year: net result target of around EUR2.4bn confirmed - targets for net commission income 
  and net interest income raised 
   -- Third share buyback: buyback of first tranche of around EUR600m approved - applied for approval for second 
  tranche of up to EUR400m 
"We are convinced that we will increase our net result again this year. The customer business developed very well in 
the third quarter. We are particularly pleased with the growth in net commission income. This shows that our growth 
initiatives are increasingly paying off, thanks to the very consistent implementation of our strategy. This helps us to 
cushion the effect of decreasing interest rates and to broaden our revenue base for the future." 
Bettina Orlopp, CEO 
Commerzbank has improved its outlook for the 2024 financial year after the first nine months: net interest income and 
net commission income developed better than anticipated in the third quarter, which is why the Bank is raising its 
targets for both key figures. The Bank also confirms its forecast for 2024 of achieving a higher net result than in 
2023. It anticipates a net result of around EUR2.4bn after reaching EUR2.2bn in the 2023 financial year. This means the 
Bank is once again heading for a record profit for the full year. In the third quarter, growth in net commission income 
accelerated to around 8% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Growth in the securities business and asset 
management as well as in the syndication business and trade finance had a particularly positive effect. In contrast, 
net interest income fell slightly due to the European Central Bank's (ECB's) recent interest rate cuts, but the Bank 
benefited from the continuing high volume of deposits. Despite the economically challenging environment, the credit 
volume in the Corporate Clients segment rose to EUR100bn in the third quarter. In the Mittelstand alone, the loan volume 
increased by 3% compared to the previous quarter to EUR62bn. The loan book remains robust. Between January and September, 
revenues rose to a total of EUR8.2bn. With EUR1.9bn after taxes and minorities, the Bank earned 5% more in the first nine 
months of this year than in the same time of the previous year. 
The Bank continued implementing its strategic initiatives in the third quarter. A few weeks after successfully 
acquiring a majority stake in Aquila Capital, the Bank started the distribution of Aquila products with the launch of 
the European long-term investment fund (ELTIF) "AC One Planet". The demand from Commerzbank customers for this 
long-term fund, which invests in pioneering projects in the field of renewable energy, is very high. The Bank is also 
expanding its offering for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and family offices, substantiating Commerzbank's growth 
ambitions in this segment. The relevant skill sets and highly specialised departments will be brought together in a 
separate division. In addition to the existing services in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt am Main and Munich, the Bank 
is also establishing two new locations in Hamburg and Stuttgart for comprehensive advisory services for this customer 
group. 
The Bank is also continuing to implement its strategic plans abroad. To further strengthen its technological 
development, Commerzbank has opened a new "IT factory" in Malaysia. Commerzbank is furthermore making good progress in 
its commitment to sustainability: growth in the Green Infrastructure Finance division, which focuses on project 
financing for renewable energies and other green infrastructure, already exceeded the record year 2023 after nine 
months. Between January and September, net growth in the financing volume amounted to around EUR1.1bn (full year 2023: 
EUR1bn). 
"Our figures and our strong customer business emphasise that our strategy is paying off. Even in an environment of 
decreasing interest rates, we are delivering stable revenues and strong results. We believe we have great potential for 
growth, particularly in asset management and wealth management. In the lending business, we want to continue to grow in 
the Mittelstand business", said Bettina Orlopp, Commerzbank's CEO. "To further increase the Bank's profitability in the 
coming years and create sustainable value for our shareholders, we are currently working hard on upgrading our strategy 
for the coming years. The results will be presented on 13 February 2025." 
Strong customer business: growth in commissions almost offsets decline in interest income 
Driven by the ongoing strength of customer business, Commerzbank's revenues remained at a high level in the third 
quarter at EUR2,735m (Q3 2023: EUR2,755m) - despite provisions of EUR227m for legal risks from foreign currency loans at 
Polish subsidiary mBank. The Bank benefited from accelerated growth in net commission income of around 8% to EUR894m (Q3 
2023: EUR831m), to which both customer segments contributed. As anticipated, net interest income fell slightly to EUR2,048m 
(Q3 2023: EUR2,166m, Q2 2024: EUR2,078m) as a result of the interest rate cuts, but remained at a high level. Between 
January and September, revenues increased to EUR8,150m compared to the same period last year (9M 2023: EUR8,052m). 
Total costs increased only slightly in the third quarter to EUR1,594m (Q3 2023: EUR1,549m). Compulsory contributions rose 
to EUR64m (Q3 2023: EUR45m). Again, this was caused by the higher contributions to the Deposit Insurance Fund due to the 
increase in covered deposits. Operating expenses were also slightly higher than in the previous year at EUR1,530m 
(Q3 2023: EUR1,504m). This was primarily due to higher costs incurred by mBank as a result of investments in future 
business growth and foreign currency effects. Other drivers were general salary increases in Germany, higher accruals 
for share-based variable compensation as a consequence of the strong rise in the Commerzbank share price and the 
increased cost base since the acquisition of Aquila Capital in June. These effects were partially offset by active cost 
management. Between January and September, costs fell by a total of around 1% to EUR4,780m. The cost-income ratio was at 
58.7% (9M 2023: 59.7%). 
The risk result totalled minus EUR255m in the third quarter (Q3 2023: minus EUR91m). It includes around minus EUR147m from 
methodology updates, of which minus EUR97m alone are intended to cover climate and environmental risks. In the ongoing 
economically challenging environment, the loan book proved to be overall robust, with three large individual cases 
impacting the risk result by minus EUR130m. The non-performing exposure ratio (NPE ratio) was at low 0.9% (Q2 2024: 
0.8%). The Bank's Top-Level Adjustment (TLA) decreased by EUR94m due to reassessment. Taking into account the reduction 
in the TLA, the Bank still has EUR242m (Q2 2024: EUR336m) available mainly to cover expected secondary effects from 
geopolitical crises and uncertainties from inflation. After nine months, the risk result was at minus EUR529m (9M 2023: 
minus EUR367m). 
Overall, the operating result in the third quarter totalled EUR886m (Q3 2023: EUR1,116m). Between January and September, it 
remained almost stable at EUR2,841m (9M 2023: EUR2,879m). Net result after taxes and minority interests totalled EUR642m in 
the third quarter (Q3 2023: EUR684m), improving by 5% to EUR1,926m after nine months (9M 2023: EUR1,829m). The Bank is 
therefore well on track to achieve its target of generating a higher profit for the financial year 2024 than in the 
previous year. 
Commerzbank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) was 14.8% as of 30 September (30 June 2024: 14.8%, 
30 September 2023: 14.6%). The Bank continues to have a very comfortable buffer of 451 basis points to the regulatory 
minimum requirement (MDA threshold), which currently is 10.31%. Commerzbank has significant potential to return capital 
to its shareholders. The return on tangible equity (RoTE) was 8.7% in the third quarter (Q3 2023: 9.6%) and improved to 
8.8% between January and September (9M 2023: 8.6%). After nine months, the Bank is on track to achieve its target of at 
least 8% for the full year. 
"We are consistently implementing our plans for the return of capital. We have applied for the second tranche of our 
share buyback to the ECB and the German Finance Agency. By further sharpening the financial targets of our Strategy 
until 2027 in September, we have also made it clear that we will improve our profitability beyond our original plans. 
This will enable us to return even more capital to our shareholders in the coming years", said Bettina Orlopp. 
Segment performance: mBank more than doubles its operating result 
 The Corporate Clients segment generated revenues of EUR1,121m in the third quarter (Q3 2023: EUR1,172m). After nine 
months, revenues were 5% higher compared to the same period of the previous year, totalling EUR3,541m. Net commission

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2024 01:03 ET (06:03 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.