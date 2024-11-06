Senior executives from leading European enterprises to provide strategic guidance on pricing lifecycle innovation

Zilliant, the leader in pricing lifecycle management, today announced the formation of a new European Customer Advisory Board (CAB) to serve as a strategic forum and provide regional insights as Zilliant continues to drive pricing lifecycle innovation in the European market.

The European CAB includes finance, operations, sales and marketing executives from prominent manufacturing and distribution companies across Europe, including Moody Pruss, CFO at Kafrit Industries and Kathrin Gasser, Head of Pricing BPM at Elektro-Material AG.

"Kafrit is about driving innovation, including for data and analytics, and pricing optimization is a critical part of our strategy forward," Pruss said. "We are honored to be a part of the Customer Advisory Board to contribute our feedback and insights."

"We have appreciated our three-year partnership with Zilliant and their willingness to listen and learn from our business and vision," Gasser said. "They deliver the pricing and revenue intelligence we need to continue to move our business forward and innovate."

This European CAB will meet several times a year to share their perspectives on regional market dynamics, the implications for pricing strategy and business operations in Europe and the adoption of AI technologies in compliance with European regulations.

"At Zilliant, we're committed to delivering value and strong returns for our customers, with a focus on regional needs," said Zilliant Chief Product Marketing Officer Kylie Fuentes. "Collaborating with European leaders will help us tailor our technology and services to the European market's specific requirements."

