Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.11.2024 08:06 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc - Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc - Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

Anglian Water Services Limited ("AWS" or the "Company"), the principal operating subsidiary of Anglian Water Group Limited ("AWG", together with AWS, the "Group") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Bradley as Group Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Michael will join the business on 18 November 2024 and will be appointed to board of both AWS and AWG on 26 November 2024 at which point he will succeed Tony Donnelly as CFO. Mr Donnelly is retiring from the Group having held the role of Interim CFO since November 2023.

The Group's Chair, Ros Rivaz, said:

"I am delighted to welcome Michael to the Board, he brings with him many years' experience operating at Board level, supporting companies in both the public and private sectors, where he has led Finance, IT and business-wide transformation in large complex organisations.

"I would also like to thank Tony for his very significant contribution to the Group over many years, most recently in the role of Interim CFO.The Board would like to thank him most sincerely and wish him all the best in retirement."

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Emma Staples

Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc

Lancaster House, Lancaster Way

Ermine Business Park

Huntingdon

Cambs PE29 6XU

Press office (24hr): 0871 677 0123

Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc LEI: 213800Y5R44IBGNSGT56


© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.