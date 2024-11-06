Anzeige
06.11.2024 08:10 Uhr
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Compliance with Model Code

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

6 November 2024

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 31 October 2024, which was announced on 1 November 2024, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its half-yearly results for the six months ended 31 October 2024.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its half-yearly results for the six months ended 31 October 2024, expected to be on or after 10 December 2024.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

0203 709 8732


