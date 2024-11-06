

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Henkel (HENOY.PK, HENKY.PK) reported that, in the third quarter of 2024, Group sales increased nominally by 1.0 percent to 5.49 billion euros. This corresponds to an organic growth of 3.3 percent, for the quarter.



In the first nine months of 2024, sales were 16.30 billion euros, a nominal decrease of 0.4 percent. Organically, Henkel achieved sales growth of 3.0 percent, driven by both price and volume developments.



For fiscal 2024, Henkel expects organic sales growth of 2.5 to 4.5 percent. Adjusted return on sales or adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be in the range of 13.5 to 14.5 percent. For adjusted earnings per preferred share, Henkel expects an increase in the range of 20.0 to 30.0 percent at constant exchange rates.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News