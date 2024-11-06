Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
05.11.24
08:03 Uhr
4,340 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4654,60509:52
Dow Jones News
06.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Tuesday, 05 November 2024, it 
purchased a total of 140,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback 
programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 05/11/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   140,000 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.35 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.40 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.3840

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 215,341,413 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 215,341,413 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)           number 
768              4.3450         08:06:09         1J4XA3XA1        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
558              4.3450         08:06:11         1J4XA3XA7        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
2,479             4.3550         08:33:11         1J4XA3Y6G        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
1,168             4.3650         09:10:40         1J4XA3Z3B        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
729              4.3650         09:10:55         1J4XA3Z3K        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
2,647             4.3700         09:13:00         1J4XA3Z5I        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
1,475             4.3700         09:28:00         1J4XA3ZGY        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
655              4.3900         09:45:29         1J4XA3ZT3        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
3,535             4.3900         09:45:29         1J4XA3ZT4        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
1,352             4.3850         10:06:11         1J4XA40A8        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
1,111             4.3750         10:07:53         1J4XA40CA        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
361              4.3750         10:10:14         1J4XA40DW        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
1,513             4.3750         10:19:52         1J4XA40U5        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
239              4.3700         10:20:22         1J4XA40UD        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
3,373             4.3800         11:17:35         1J4XA41VR        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
19               4.3800         11:27:21         1J4XA42BO        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
756              4.3800         11:31:19         1J4XA42DU        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
805              4.3750         11:34:04         1J4XA42GS        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
5,027             4.3750         11:56:19         1J4XA42TK        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
5,488             4.3850         12:17:56         1J4XA434N        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
2,714             4.3800         12:20:09         1J4XA436I        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
2,740             4.3800         12:20:09         1J4XA436J        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
5,415             4.3750         12:36:50         1J4XA43GQ        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
5,092             4.3700         12:36:50         1J4XA43H0        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
543              4.3700         12:36:50         1J4XA43GZ        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
6,532             4.3850         13:27:35         1J4XA4491        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
121              4.3850         13:27:36         1J4XA4497        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
6,331             4.3850         13:27:36         1J4XA4498        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
6,447             4.3850         13:50:56         1J4XA44NW        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
6,384             4.3850         14:23:19         1J4XA4561        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
1,194             4.3850         14:23:19         1J4XA4563        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
1,194             4.3850         14:23:19         1J4XA4562        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
1,299             4.3850         14:29:25         1J4XA45AS        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin 
2,564             4.3850         14:29:25         1J4XA45AT        Euronext 
                                                     Dublin

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.