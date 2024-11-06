DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 06-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Tuesday, 05 November 2024, it purchased a total of 140,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 05/11/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 140,000 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.35 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.40 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.3840

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 215,341,413 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 215,341,413 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 768 4.3450 08:06:09 1J4XA3XA1 Euronext Dublin 558 4.3450 08:06:11 1J4XA3XA7 Euronext Dublin 2,479 4.3550 08:33:11 1J4XA3Y6G Euronext Dublin 1,168 4.3650 09:10:40 1J4XA3Z3B Euronext Dublin 729 4.3650 09:10:55 1J4XA3Z3K Euronext Dublin 2,647 4.3700 09:13:00 1J4XA3Z5I Euronext Dublin 1,475 4.3700 09:28:00 1J4XA3ZGY Euronext Dublin 655 4.3900 09:45:29 1J4XA3ZT3 Euronext Dublin 3,535 4.3900 09:45:29 1J4XA3ZT4 Euronext Dublin 1,352 4.3850 10:06:11 1J4XA40A8 Euronext Dublin 1,111 4.3750 10:07:53 1J4XA40CA Euronext Dublin 361 4.3750 10:10:14 1J4XA40DW Euronext Dublin 1,513 4.3750 10:19:52 1J4XA40U5 Euronext Dublin 239 4.3700 10:20:22 1J4XA40UD Euronext Dublin 3,373 4.3800 11:17:35 1J4XA41VR Euronext Dublin 19 4.3800 11:27:21 1J4XA42BO Euronext Dublin 756 4.3800 11:31:19 1J4XA42DU Euronext Dublin 805 4.3750 11:34:04 1J4XA42GS Euronext Dublin 5,027 4.3750 11:56:19 1J4XA42TK Euronext Dublin 5,488 4.3850 12:17:56 1J4XA434N Euronext Dublin 2,714 4.3800 12:20:09 1J4XA436I Euronext Dublin 2,740 4.3800 12:20:09 1J4XA436J Euronext Dublin 5,415 4.3750 12:36:50 1J4XA43GQ Euronext Dublin 5,092 4.3700 12:36:50 1J4XA43H0 Euronext Dublin 543 4.3700 12:36:50 1J4XA43GZ Euronext Dublin 6,532 4.3850 13:27:35 1J4XA4491 Euronext Dublin 121 4.3850 13:27:36 1J4XA4497 Euronext Dublin 6,331 4.3850 13:27:36 1J4XA4498 Euronext Dublin 6,447 4.3850 13:50:56 1J4XA44NW Euronext Dublin 6,384 4.3850 14:23:19 1J4XA4561 Euronext Dublin 1,194 4.3850 14:23:19 1J4XA4563 Euronext Dublin 1,194 4.3850 14:23:19 1J4XA4562 Euronext Dublin 1,299 4.3850 14:29:25 1J4XA45AS Euronext Dublin 2,564 4.3850 14:29:25 1J4XA45AT Euronext Dublin

