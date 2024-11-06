Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.11.2024 08:36 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AMPCO METAL S.A.: AMPCO METAL Acquires Schmelzmetall Group to Expand Capabilities and Enhance Customer Offerings

MARLY, Switzerland, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPCO METAL, a global leader in copper-based alloys, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Switzerland-based Schmelzmetall Group, a renowned producer of high-performance copper alloys. This strategic acquisition strengthens AMPCO METAL's position in the industry and expands its offerings to better serve customers across aerospace, defense, additive manufacturing, and other advanced applications.

AMPCO METAL acquires Schmelzmetall

With the integration of Schmelzmetall's technology and expertise, AMPCO METAL can now deliver an even wider range of innovative solutions. Schmelzmetall is known for its specialized copper alloys, including Beryllium-containing powders and other high-purity materials, which offer unique advantages in demanding applications. Together, the combined companies are positioned to bring customers new capabilities and access to expanded technical resources.

Key Benefits for AMPCO METAL Customers

  • Expanded Additive Manufacturing Solutions: Schmelzmetall's high-performance copper-based metal powders and advanced 3D-printing capabilities enable the production of custom components with exceptional precision. AMPCO METAL now invites customers to explore opportunities in additive manufacturing using these specialized materials.
  • Enhanced Offerings for Aerospace and Defense: Schmelzmetall's vacuum-cast alloys offer superior reliability, with innovations in non-destructive testing that guarantee defect-free materials. These alloys are ideal for aerospace and defense applications requiring high chemical consistency and minimal porosity.
  • Advanced Welding and Casting Expertise: The integration brings additional technical know-how in resistance welding, high-pressure aluminum injection, and low-pressure casting, supporting AMPCO METAL's commitment to offering industry-leading solutions in metal processing.

Seamless Integration for Uninterrupted Service

AMPCO METAL has begun integrating Schmelzmetall's sales team, with completion anticipated by the end of the year. During this period, customers can expect the same points of contact and continued, uninterrupted service.

A Stronger Commitment to Quality and Innovation

"This acquisition aligns with our mission to deliver top-quality products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Martin Lütenegger, Group CEO of AMPCO METAL. "We're excited to build on Schmelzmetall's legacy and bring new capabilities to our clients worldwide."

For more information, please contact your AMPCO METAL representative or visit our website at www.ampcometal.com

Contact:
Jérémie Dalin
Group Head of Marketing
+41264399300

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549085/AMPCO_METAL.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ampco-metal-acquires-schmelzmetall-group-to-expand-capabilities-and-enhance-customer-offerings-302296613.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.