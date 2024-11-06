

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - PUMA SE (PMMAF.PK) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at Euro127.8 million, or Euro0.85 per share. This compares with Euro131.7 million, or Euro0.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to Euro2.308 billion from Euro2.311 billion last year.



PUMA SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): Euro127.8 Mln. vs. Euro131.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): Euro0.85 vs. Euro0.88 last year. -Revenue (Q3): Euro2.308 Bln vs. Euro2.311 Bln last year.



