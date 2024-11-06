Anzeige
WKN: A2H5GS | ISIN: SE0010323311 | Ticker-Symbol: B9A
Tradegate
06.11.24
08:25 Uhr
12,620 Euro
+0,140
+1,12 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOARCTIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOARCTIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,89013,01009:58
12,91012,97009:58
PR Newswire
06.11.2024 08:54 Uhr
85 Leser
Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's third quarter report for July - September 2024 on November 14 at 9.30 a.m. CET

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --BioArctic AB (publ) (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: BIOA B) will publish the company's third quarter report for July - September 2024 on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

In conjunction to the report, BioArctic invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on November 14, at 09:30 CET, where Gunilla Osswald, CEO, and Anders Martin-Löf, CFO, will present and comment on the third quarter report, followed by a Q&A-session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you will be able to ask written questions.

Webcast: https://ir.financialhearings.com/bioarctic-q3-report-2024/register

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50047208

The webcast will also be available on demand on BioArctic's corporate website https://www.bioarctic.se/en/section/investors/presentations/ after the presentation.

For more information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and Investor Relations, BioArctic AB
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se
Tel: + 46 704 10 71 80

This information was submitted for publication at 08:30 a.m. CET on November 6, 2024.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi® (lecanemab) - the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson's disease and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter technology, which has the potential to actively transport antibodies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, please visit www.bioarctic.se.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-bioarctic-s-third-quarter-report-for-july---september-2024-on-november,c4061634

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/4061634/3095804.pdf

Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's third quarter report for July - September 2024 on November 14 at 9.30 a.m. CET

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-bioarctics-third-quarter-report-for-july---september-2024-on-november-14-at-9-30-am-cet-302297321.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
