

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British insurance firm Prudential plc (PRU.L, PUK) reported Wednesday continued momentum in the third-quarter new business performance. APE sales for the quarter were up 10 percent.



The company noted that growth in the third quarter was broad based across all segments.



In the nine-month period, new business profit was $2.35 billion, a growth of 10 percent from last year's $2.14 billion. At constant currency rates, new business profit grew 11 percent.



APE sales increased 5 percent to $4.64 billion from prior year's $4.42 billion. The growth was 7 percent at constant currency.



Looking ahead, the company said it remains on track for growth in new business profit in 2024 of between 9 to 13 percent.



