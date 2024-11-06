Anzeige
06.11.2024 09:10 Uhr
Maytronics Announces Patent Settlement With Chasing

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maytronics, Ltd. (TASE: MTRN) ("Maytronics"), a global leader in the swimming pool industry, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Chasing Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. and Chasing Technology (USA), LLC (collectively "Chasing") resolving claims of patent infringement related to innovative robotic pool cleaning technology covered by Maytronics' U.S. Patent No. 10,378,229 and European Patent Nos. 2,845,969 and 2,706,170 ("Maytronics' Patents").

Maytronics Dolphin pool cleaner Patented multi layer filtration

In October 2023, Maytronics filed a patent infringement complaint against Chasing in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington. As a result of the parties' settlement, that complaint will be dismissed. In exchange for Maytonics dismissing the lawsuit, Chasing will, among other things, cease production and sales of robotic pool cleaners that utilize the technology and innovations described and claimed in Maytronics' Patents. The remaining terms of the settlement agreement remain confidential.

Franck Sogaard, Maytronics' Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and President of Americas, EMEA and APAC, said: "We are pleased this matter has been resolved. Maytronics invests considerable time and resources to develop and protect technologies that not only differentiate its products in the market but that define trends in the market. With this settlement, Maytronics re-enforces its commitment to protect its intellectual property and maintain its innovative edge in the global pool cleaning market. This settlement will allow us to focus our full attention on the future by innovating and creating consumer-driven, value-minded, integrated pool products that provide our customers with the perfect pool environment."

About Maytronics

Maytronics is a global leader in the swimming pool industry, specializing in pool water solutions and offering a wide variety of products such as robotic pool cleaners, pool safety products and water treatment systems. Over the past 40 years, through innovative technology, design and reliability, Maytronics has built its Dolphin pool cleaning robots into a leading global brand. Innovation and creativity are core to Maytronics' mission and critical to Maytronics' leadership position and competitive advantage in the market. Consistent with Maytronics' commitment to leadership through innovation, Maytronics has invested substantial resources in research and development and protection of its intellectual property. Maytronics has developed a global patent portfolio that includes over 100 issued U.S. patents and published patent applications. In addition, Maytronics has numerous international patents protecting its industry-leading innovative technology for pool cleaning robots. For more information about Maytronics please visit www.maytronics.com.

Contact:

Tomer Rubinshtein
Tomer.Rubinshtein@Maytronics.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549334/Maytronics.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maytronics-announces-patent-settlement-with-chasing-302296634.html

