BEIJING, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yangtze River Cultural and Artistic Season officially wrapped up on Monday with closing ceremony held in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province.

Themed on inheriting Yangtze River cultural heritage and writing a glorious chapter in the new era, the closing ceremony traced the highlights of the culture and art season and showcased the historical charm of the Yangtze River region as well as the region's cultural changes.

A grand show was staged after the closing ceremony with poem, acrobatics, piano, singing and dancing, folk music performances strung by symphonic music into an aesthetic symphony. The show also applied AI, AR and naked-eye 3D technologies to unfold a panoramic display of diverse characteristics of the provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities along the Yangtze River to better showcase the profound cultural inheritance.

Kicking off on September 14 in Wuhan, the two-month culture and art season included 10 major activities such as art performances, academic seminar, themed exhibition, film week, among others, drawing wide participation both from home and abroad.

The event provided an immersive experience of the changes and heritage of the Yangtze River region, showcasing the spirit of the Chinese people, the vitality of the Yangtze River, the characteristics of Hubei, and relevant inspiration for and influence upon the world, experts say.

As the only other city that hosted relevant activities for the culture and art season, Yichang is an important city located in the middle and upper reaches of the Yangtze River and dubbed the gateway to the Three Gorges.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342961.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549977/20241105103407.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-yangtze-river-culture-and-art-season-wraps-up-in-c-china-hubei-yichang-302297339.html