DJ Amundi MSCI Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (ELCR LN) Amundi MSCI Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Nov-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Nov-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.804 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13166243 CODE: ELCR LN ISIN: LU2023679090 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELCR LN Sequence No.: 357349 EQS News ID: 2023451 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2023451&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2024 03:09 ET (08:09 GMT)