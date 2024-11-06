DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIW LN) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Nov-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 05-Nov-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 37.338 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24887808 CODE: PRIW LN ISIN: LU1931974692 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974692 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIW LN Sequence No.: 357456 EQS News ID: 2023669 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 06, 2024 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)