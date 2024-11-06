

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings came in at Euro372 million, or Euro0.40 per share. This compares with Euro394 million, or Euro0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. reported adjusted earnings of Euro0.62 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to Euro22.003 billion from Euro21.957 billion last year.



Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



