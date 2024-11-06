London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - Altona Rare Earths (LSE: REE) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London. Cedric Simonet of Altona Rare Earths will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 150 mining companies and more than 500 investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on November 14-15.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Dubai and Singapore, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Altona Rare Earths

Altona is a junior exploration company focused on building value through the exploration and development of a portfolio of critical minerals assets in Africa. The company has recently produced a maiden JORC mineral resource of 13.6 mt at 2.42% TREO and a positive scoping study at the Monte Muambe rare earths project (Mozambique), acquired in 2021. The project is currently at Prefeasibility stage. Separately, the company is also evaluating the possible short-term production of fluorspar from high-grade fluorite veins also occurring at Monte Muambe. Altona is also involved in copper exploration in Zambia and in Botswana.

SOURCE: 121 Mining Investment Conference