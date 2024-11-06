

EQS Newswire / 06/11/2024 / 17:47 UTC+8

The 2024 EXEED Global User Summit was held from October 17 to October 21 in Wuhu, China, celebrating the high-end automotive brand EXEED's commitment to user-centered values. Centered around the theme "For Us, For Future," the event featured a series of interactive activities showcasing EXEED's advanced technological achievements, user ecosystem, future strategies, and commitment to sustainability. EXEED Hosts User Experience Events with Global Guests to Showcase Quality and Strength At the 2024 EXEED Global User Summit, EXEED invited global users, leading distributors, and industry media to Wuhu to join and experience three signature activities: the "Super Guardian Experience Tour," the "Ultra-long Endurance Challenge," and the "Future Mobility Experience Day." The EXEED RX PHEV, EXEED ELANTIX ES REEV, EXEED ELANTIX ET REEV, and ET BEV models designed for international markets successfully met rigorous tests in range, safety, and intelligence, demonstrating EXEED's commitment to exceptional product performance. On October 18, EXEED's parent company, Chery Group, hosted the Global Innovation Conference under the theme "Technology, Intelligent Drive into the Future." Chery Group Chairman Yin Tongyue emphasized that innovation is the soul of Chery and a necessity for progress. Through continuous innovation in products and services, Chery elevates the brand, achieving its vision of high-quality, sustainable growth. As Chery's premium brand, EXEED also carries forward this innovative philosophy. Leveraging the group's over 20 years of deep expertise and keen insights into customer needs, EXEED actively incorporates user feedback, striving to create high-quality products that precisely align with market demands. During this summit, EXEED held a series of product experience and technology showcase events closely related to users, deepening their perception of the brand. These activities effectively highlighted EXEED's outstanding quality and pioneering spirit, showcasing its vision and commitment as an industry leader. Through these efforts, EXEED is progressively shaping a global brand image centered on users and driven by innovation. EXEED Shapes a New Luxury Ecosystem, Enhancing Users' Lifestyles At the 2024 EXEED Global User Summit, discussions and showcases around the brand's ecosystem emerged as a conference highlight, underscoring EXEED's advanced understanding of luxury and future-forward approach to brand ecosystem development. On October 18, the EXEED Ecosystem Launch event gathered global user representatives, partners, industry leaders, and media to witness EXEED's latest innovations in new energy, safety, and intelligent technology. During the event, EXEED honored seven participants of the "Ultra-long Endurance Challenge" as "Global Experience Ambassadors," highlighting the importance of user feedback and users' central role in brand growth. EXEED CEO Qin Chao noted, "In the past five years, EXEED has not only gained recognition in international markets but also won the trust of over 200,000 users worldwide. This achievement stems from our ongoing investment in our premium brand positioning and our deep attention to user feedback." The company aims to create a "People + Vehicle + Life" luxury ecosystem, making EXEED part of a high-end lifestyle. Moving forward, EXEED will embrace new energy development, strive to lead the REEV segment, and deliver premium mobility solutions. The company will also deepen cooperation with global KOCs to explore sustainable luxury ecosystem values. EXEED Drives Green Tech and Builds a Sustainable Future with Users As Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors gain increasing global attention, EXEED demonstrates its leadership and commitment as a premium automotive brand in these areas. EXEED's ESG strategy not only underscores its dedication to sustainable development but also reflects its firm resolve to actively fulfill social responsibilities worldwide. Through practical initiatives and collaborative projects, EXEED is striving to lead in environmental protection, social contribution, and sound governance, working together with its global users to build a greener, smarter, and more sustainable future. On October 20,EXEED's parent company, officially signed an agreement with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). With an investment of $3.5 million, the "Cherish Nature" Chery X IUCN Global Cooperation Project was launched. Over 2,000 users, partners, and media representatives from 49 countries gathered in Wuhu to participate in a green public cycling event, showing their support for Chery's environmental initiatives. Chery Group Chairman Yin Tongyue emphasized during the event: "A true global enterprise goes beyond international trade and market expansion. It requires a globalized business philosophy, a sense of responsibility, and value contribution. Chery aims to establish itself as a 'world-class green and intelligent mobility technology company.'" Ban Ki-moon expressed gratitude to Chery Group for its significant and ongoing contributions to public welfare in environmental protection, education, and more. Dame Jenny Shipley highly praised Chery Group for its commitment as a global corporate citizen. She called for more people to join hands with industry leaders like Chery, sharing in the joy of success and opening a new chapter of mutual benefit and win-win achievements. Zhang Shengshan, Deputy General Manager of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. International, stated: "Chery's ESG journey involves all our partners, customers, employees, and especially Chery users; we aim to shape the future together." Zhang also announced Chery's third initiative-Chery Global ESG Community-following the Green Public Welfare Fund and Water Protection initiatives. This community reflects Chery's commitment to building a better world with all stakeholders. With the successful conclusion of the 2024 EXEED Global User Summit, EXEED not only showcased its exceptional achievements in user experience, ecological innovation, and corporate responsibility but also strengthened its connection with users, reinforced the brand's core values, and demonstrated its deep insights and firm commitment to the future of mobility ecosystems. EXEED's journey is far from over. Upholding its philosophy of "New Luxury, New Energy, New Ecosystem," EXEED will continue to partner with global users to explore and shape a sustainable future mobility ecosystem. Amid the wave of smart and new energy technologies, EXEED leads the industry forward with its spirit of innovation and user-centered values, bringing users a greener, smarter, and more luxurious travel experience.

