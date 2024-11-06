Anzeige
06.11.2024 11:02 Uhr
Alpaca Network Invites AI Researchers, Engineers and Developers to Join Its Brain Trust as Lab Mentors

Alpaca Network reaches out to the Web3 and AI communities to contribute to a more open, transparent, and accessible future for artificial intelligence.

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Alpaca Network, a decentralized AI research lab, is excited to extend an invitation to AI engineers, researchers, developers, founders, and key opinion leaders worldwide to become part of its "Mentor Lab". Founded by seasoned AI and web3 industry visionaries, Alpaca Network is on a mission to create the decentralized task-layer of web3, enabling a collaborative environment where innovators can contribute, learn, and shape the future of artificial intelligence by understanding the real demand and use cases.

Alpaca Network is putting out a call to action for individuals to sign up as "Lab Mentors", a role which gives AI engineers and founders an insider-lens into early stage cutting-edge AI projects. You will join a growing Brain Trust of high-level thinkers and advisors. The Lab Mentors will engage with a community wanting to build a user owned, positive sum and general purpose evolution of AI, all the while maintaining the flexibility to participate at their own pace, working with projects that relate to them.

"Our vision is to build a hub where decentralized AI research and development is incentivized through task requests that are then coordinated by a multi-agent network of AI and AI-augmented humans." said Joaquim Miro, Co-Founder of Alpaca Network. "By inviting AI engineers and enthusiasts to join us as Lab Mentors and be part of our Brain Trust, we're charting a path to a new type of open and ethical advancement in AI which is network driven."

What Does It Mean to Be a Lab Mentor?

As a Lab Mentor you will:

  • Access: Early insights into Alpaca Network's stealth-mode AI projects and initiatives.

  • Engage: Connect with a global community of high-level thinkers, advisers, and engineers.

  • Contribute: Have a forum to share your ideas and expertise with ongoing projects.

  • Learn: Stay informed about the latest developments in decentralized AI research.

Whether you're an experienced AI engineer or an enthusiastic hobbyist, your perspective is valuable in our collaborative effort to advance AI technology.

"By bringing together a diverse group of AI experts, visionary thinkers, and business leaders we aim to accelerate innovation and make AI more ethical and transparent." added Vaughn DiMarco, Co-Founder of Alpaca Network. "Lab Mentors play a crucial role in this mission by providing fresh insights and fostering collaboration and connectivity between thought leaders and reducing knowledge gaps."

If you are passionate about AI and interested in collaboration then we invite you to join us as a Lab Mentor and become part of our Brain Trust of high level thinkers.

About Alpaca Network

Alpaca Network is a decentralized AI research lab offering a comprehensive suite of products and services for AI researchers and developers. These include access to computing resources, funding, token launch support, and a global braintrust dedicated to creating and scaling an AI-coordinated task layer across the web3 ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Alpaca Network
x.com/alpacanetworkai
contact@alpacanetwork.ai

SOURCE: Alpaca Network



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
