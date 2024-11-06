Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
PR Newswire
06.11.2024 11:36 Uhr
Esaote S.p.A.: Esaote Group expands production in India

Innovative series of ultrasound systems are now "Made in India" at the new manufacturing site of subsidiary Esaote Asia Pacific Diagnostic Private Limited in Uttar Pradesh

NOIDA, India, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote Group, a leading Italian innovator in medical imaging - ultrasound, dedicated magnetic resonance imaging and information technology for healthcare - strengthens its presence in India with a new manufacturing site in New Delhi (B-15, Sector 60 Noida Uttar Pradesh), created and managed by the subsidiary Esaote Asia Pacific Diagnostic Private Limited.

The new Esaote manufacturing site in India

The new Esaote manufacturing site will produce - for the Indian market - a full range of advanced ultrasound series - My Lab A, My Lab E series and Compact Portable Ultrasounds - as "Made in India", which will be marketed shortly after completion of regulatory and quality assurance processes by the relevant local bodies.

These ultrasound systems are the latest results of Esaote's R&D efforts. They integrate the Augmented Insight functions and provide users with an innovative touchscreen control panel to significantly increase workflow. In addition, they also meet most demanding healthcare professionals' needs with their compact footprint, battery-operated, lightweight and mobile design. The combination of AI-based features and advanced imaging technology will empower Indian healthcare professionals to make confident, informed decisions, ensuring accurate diagnostic outcomes.

For Esaote, the new production plant is a strategic choice to increase its presence in a market with strong growth prospects, where the Italian company has been operating for over 20 years. It also goes hand in hand with the care and empathy with which Esaote approaches its daily work worldwide to improve people's well-being through technology, inclusion and the promotion of a sustainability culture.

"Consolidating our presence in key markets, where the Esaote brand has been known for many years, through on-site production and the creation of a local supply chain, is part of the international development strategy and reflects the principles of environmental and social sustainability that guide us in our daily actions, in line with the Global Compact," said Franco Fontana, CEO of Esaote S.p.A.

"What gives us confidence is our innovative spirit, our customer focus, our growth mindset, the Esaote brand and a team that is not afraid to take on the challenges ahead and enjoys creating value for customers and partners. Nothing is more powerful than Esaote Group coming together and writing a new chapter in India with great 'Italian innovation and Design' combined with 'Indian Skills and India Digitalization'," said Dheeraj Nasa, Country Business Manager Sales APAC Region.

Esaote Group is a leader in medical imaging (ultrasound, MRI and diagnostic process management software). At the end of 2023, the Group had 1,250 employees, half of which are based in Italy. With facilities in Genoa and Florence and its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote is present in over 100 countries worldwide. www.esaote.com

© Copyright Esaote 2024

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549428/Factory_Image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327879/Esaote_Logo.jpg

Esaote_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/esaote-group-expands-production-in-india-302296990.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
