Mittwoch, 06.11.2024

WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
06.11.24
10:37 Uhr
5,938 Euro
+0,056
+0,95 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2024 12:10 Uhr
90 Leser
Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024

End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
30/10/2024 89 00068.78 6 121 580
31/10/2024 178 90068.10 12 183 358
01/11/2024 110 00068.75 7 562 236
04/11/2024 165 00069.43 11 455 554
05/10/2024 138 96969.79 9 699 050
Previous Transactions 6 750 826
Accumulated to date7 432 695 66.03490 785 751

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 21 515 200 shares, corresponding to 1.07% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • 051124_Norsk Hydro_Share Buyback Tracker (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4986696f-edf5-4685-a438-305feaa9a4a1)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
