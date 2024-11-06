Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: 912613 | ISIN: FR0000062671 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G3
Tradegate
05.11.24
13:04 Uhr
17,960 Euro
-0,040
-0,22 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
06.11.2024 12:53 Uhr
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES (ex GROUPE GORGE): Press Release regarding suspension of trading

Press release

Paris, 6 November 2024

Exail Technologies has requested Euronext to suspend the trading of its stock (FR0000062671 - EXA) listed on the Euronext Paris market from the publication of this press release, pending the release of an upcoming press release.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with vertical integration of its activities. The group offers complex systems of drones, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and security for its civil and military clients operating in harsh environments and generates its revenue in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their fields.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts :
Investors Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr		Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lJhxZpSaaWycmmtpk8dum2qVl25jxZabaZfKxZJpk8vGbW1nxW1inJnKZnFpm2pn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88651-cp_exail-technologies_suspension-cours_en.pdf

