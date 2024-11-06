

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $87 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $2.261 billion, or $1.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.369 billion or $1.09 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $95.43 billion from $89.76 billion last year.



CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $87 Mln. vs. $2.261 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.07 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $95.43 Bln vs. $89.76 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News