

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $71.49 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $54.94 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.0% to $206.72 million from $172.28 million last year.



MarketAxess Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $71.49 Mln. vs. $54.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.90 vs. $1.46 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $206.72 Mln vs. $172.28 Mln last year.



