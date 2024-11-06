Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
PR Newswire
06.11.2024 13:06 Uhr
Valona Intelligence: Valona introduces cutting-edge foresight tools for global enterprises

Bridging the gap between operational market intelligence and foresight

HELSINKI, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valona, a global forerunner of AI-driven competitive and market intelligence solutions, is launching a partnership to help companies worldwide integrate foresight with market insights. This initiative enhances strategic readiness by enabling enterprises to anticipate market trends and develop alternative future scenarios.

Valona Intelligence Logo

Valona partners with FIBRES and integrates the market-leading Valona AI platform with FIBRES' foresight tools. This partnership provides businesses with a unique combination of advanced AI capabilities for real-time insight and forward-looking intelligence. It equips organizations with intuitive tools to visualize future trends and scenarios, enhancing decision-making, strategic agility, and proactive risk management.

The ability to map and track critical weak signals guides senior leadership in steering the company strategically and sustainably in a rapidly changing market landscape.

Kimmo Havu, Valona CEO, states, "Our partnership bridges the gap between strategic foresight and operational market intelligence, providing integrated tools and comprehensive understanding to inform strategies concerning customers, competitors, and suppliers."

He continues, "Most of our customers operate globally in highly innovative industries where the volume of relevant data has exploded. Making sense of this data is crucial for better decision-making and future scenario building - this is exactly what we want to achieve with this partnership".

Havu emphasizes foresight's potential beyond top management, influencing tactical decisions like pricing and product launches. "Mastering foresight provides a competitive edge, keeping companies ahead of trends and disruptions," he concludes.

Panu Kause, FIBRES CEO, shares his enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are excited to integrate our tool for futures intelligence with the Valona platform. Continuous foresight is a key focus for global organizations today, and our combined tools allow businesses to uncover blind spots, visualize foresight, and develop resilient, future-proof strategies."

About Valona Intelligence

Valona Intelligence, the premier market and competitive intelligence AI-solution provider acknowledged by Forrester and Gartner, blends generative AI with expert analysis to deliver crucial, relevant insights for large enterprises and manufacturers.

Delivering hyper-relevant, real-time global insights, Valona empowers business leaders to understand their market environment, risks, and opportunities, equipping them with foresight and a global outlook. Supported by an industry-expert analytical team, the Valona AI-powered platform helps businesses meet growth targets, venture into new markets, enhance product development, anticipate supply chain disruptions, manage market threats, and outpace competition.

Valona maintains a proprietary database of over 200,000 unique, industry-specific global business data sources. The information is harvested to generate valuable insights for over 350,000 daily users, translating data from over 120 languages into English.

By monitoring the global business environment 24/7, Valona has served Fortune 500 companies like Goodyear, HSBC, Bosch, Philips, and Cintas since 1999, providing strategic foresight to shape their future.

Learn more about Valona: valonaintelligence.com

Media contact:
Kati Tammisto
CMO, Valona Intelligence
Kati.tammisto@valonaintelligence.com
+358 40 775 7162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549045/Valona_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valona-introduces-cutting-edge-foresight-tools-for-global-enterprises-302296590.html

