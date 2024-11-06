Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A2ACM9 | ISIN: CNE1000023P0 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BZ
Frankfurt
05.11.24
08:20 Uhr
0,101 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2024 13:10 Uhr
73 Leser
The Organizing Committee of the "Bank of Zhengzhou Cup" 2024 Zhengzhou Marathon: The 2024 Zhengzhou Marathon Successfully Concludes, with Surname Culture and Shaolin Kung Fu Shining Together

ZHENGZHOU, China, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At 7:30 am on 3rd November, the eagerly anticipated "Bank of Zhengzhou Cup" 2024 Zhengzhou Marathon kicked off by the Ruyi Lake in the Zhengdong New District, CBD. Forty thousand runners gathered under the autumn sun to run together in this charming city.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

As Zhengzhou's exclusive city marathon event, the Zhengzhou Marathon (Zheng Ma) is not only a grand sports competition but also an important platform for showcasing the unique features of Zhengzhou and highlighting the profound cultural heritage of the Central Plains.

This year's Zheng Ma was marked by the prominent elements of surname culture and Shaolin Kung Fu. Surname culture ran throughout the event, with 300 surname flag bearers running along the course, holding banners emblazoned with various surnames, and promoting the surname culture of the Central Plains. Runners also had the opportunity to experience the charm of surname culture by wearing customized Zheng Ma race outfits, customized shoelace tags, create personalized surname posters, and receive exclusive surname medals.

Meanwhile, Shaolin Kung Fu added a unique flavor to the event. One hundred young Kung Fu practitioners from Dengfeng Shaolin Yanlu Martial Arts School performed stunning Shaolin Kung Fu routines, including "Shaolin Fist" and "Shaolin Staff", to cheer on the runners. When each runner reached the finish line, the sound of the "Victory Drum" struck by the Kung Fu practitioners energized them, propelling them towards personal breakthroughs.

The Zhengzhou Marathon stood out for its integration of surname culture and Shaolin Kung Fu, further enhancing the "Kung Fu Zhengzhou" city brand. This event was a celebration of sports and a moment for cultural heritage to be passed on, celebrated, and promoted.

Source: The Organizing Committee of the "Bank of Zhengzhou Cup" 2024 Zhengzhou Marathon


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
