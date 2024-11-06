

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $113.67 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $33.91 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Chimera Investment Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $113.67 Mln. vs. $33.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.39 vs. $0.41 last year.



