

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $68.68 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $87.39 million, or $1.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $133.75 million or $2.59 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $1.009 billion from $1.026 billion last year.



Charles River Laboratories International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $68.68 Mln. vs. $87.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.33 vs. $1.69 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.009 Bln vs. $1.026 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.10 - $10.30



