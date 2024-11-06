Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription units of Flat Capital AB (publ)

With effect from November 07, 2024, the paid subscription units in Flat Capital AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including December 06, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: FLAT BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023113915 Order book ID: 368824 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB