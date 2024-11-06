

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $155.1 million, or $3.20 per share. This compares with $59.7 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $170.0 million or $3.50 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $5.868 billion from $5.111 billion last year.



Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $155.1 Mln. vs. $59.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.20 vs. $1.23 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.868 Bln vs. $5.111 Bln last year.



